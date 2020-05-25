Let’s Be a Better Version Of Ourselves

Life is a journey and becoming better every day is the goal. It’s not whether we need to be better, but whether we choose to be better. Becoming a better person means changing habits, taking some risks and thinking differently in the future. Becoming the best version of yourself means that you’re going to move away from where you are, so you must be willing to shred your old self. When you’re raising your own bar, you’re essentially creating a gap between you and people around you. Your old self is going to resist that — don’t let the resistance get its way.

Does failing make you worry about what other people think about you? Does failing worry you that people will think you’re stupid and not a competent person? Does failing make you worry about the future and the desired lifestyle you seek? Do you tell people beforehand that you don’t expect to succeed or thrive in order to lower expectations? Highly successful people, such as Michael Jordan, Richard Branson, and Bill Gates have all failed at some point in their life. Failure is needed because that’s when valuable insights are learned that can drive you to become highly successful in life.

You must upgrade yourself to be a better version of yourself, as everything around us is getting better but the majority of humans seem to think that they are the finished article, that is totally incorrect, take a look around you, the phones, cars, homes, planes, jets and countless other things are all getting better year upon year, but people remain the same year upon year.

There are influences in life that make it difficult for us to act like individuals and to assume the personal responsibility necessary to freely develop our individuality. Sometimes we don’t stop to think about the needs and desires of our individual selves, sometimes we don’t have the courage to live out our lives in a certain way and sometimes the influence of others is just too strong to let our individuality shine through.

We’re open to the world in a way that no other being is because we can see things that are not yet, but can be. We see possibilities, and we project ourselves into the future based on the possibilities we choose to pursue. However, the possibilities we’re normally open to, are artificially limited.

In order to become a better person, you have to be willing to change. Change is the only way to grow and progress into the person you want to become.

Be a Miracle For Others

The ultimate way to become a better you is through service- but this doesn’t need to be service on an epic level. In thinking about how to become a better person, remember that small changes count. Slow down. Think before you speak

Consider other people’s feelings. But remember: The person you most need to take care of is yourself. As the old saying goes, You can’t pour an empty cup. So in order to be a better person who injects more love into this world, you’ve to fall in love with yourself first.

Don’t count the hours. They don’t matter. Think about the last time you ran on a treadmill. If you looked down at the timer every few seconds, you probably didn’t enjoy your run. In turn, this made it far more difficult to run far.

Powerful Wayne Dyer quotes that will help you become the best you can be.

1. “You don’t need to be better than anyone else; you just need to be better than you used to be.”

2. “The greatest gift that you were ever given was the gift of your imagination.”

3. “You are not stuck where you are unless you decide to be.”

4. “You have a powerful mind that can make anything happen as long as you keep yourself centered.”

5. What we think determines what happens to us, so if we want to change our lives, we need to stretch our minds.”

6. “You must become the producer, director, and actor in the unfolding story of your life.”

7. “The more you see yourself as what you’d like to become, and act as if what you want is already there, the more you’ll activate those dormant forces that will collaborate to transform your dream into your reality.”

Every human being is completely unique. Your exact history, experience and perspective, along with your interests, skills and physical makeup, are like no one else’s. We, as human beings, are unique individuals and we must remain mindful of that fact as we live our lives.

There is no set model or map of life for human beings. Our futures are not strictly determined by our biology, our history, our culture or other factors that become a part of our life at birth.

CONCLUSION

Time is precious and irreversible, and we must keep this in mind. We need to continually challenge ourselves to improve in every area of our lives–both personally and professionally. It all starts from within. We all have the capacity to become better, and work and live in fulfilling ways. Why not start now?