LeTonya F. Moore of Legalproof Your Business: “You have to be coachable and willing to give back”

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing LeTonya F. Moore.

Intersectional business and former government attorney, LeTonya F. Moore, Esq. works with entrepreneurs in emerging markets seeking to gain a competitive edge over their competition, to build, grow, and protect their brand. You find out more about LeTonya at iprotectyourbrand.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

Honestly, my very first love and goal were to be a television news anchor or commentator. I wanted to be in media after working as an intern at our local news station. When I was younger, I did say I wanted to be a lawyer, but working for the station ignited a passion and I changed my mind. However, life happens right. While working as an intern, I found out I was pregnant and had some tough decisions to make. One decision was to decide what was going to pay the bills and provide for my growing family. Many people may not know, but I am a first-generation college graduate from an undereducated family in Alabama. My path has been a wild ride of favor and risk-taking. After working with the government for more than a decade, I soon realized that I wanted to do more. Another fun fact is that I am a fourth-generation entrepreneur. My great grandfather was a farmer, my grandfather was a tailor, and my father is a serial entrepreneur. Once, I started working with emerging businesses (as a side gig), I noticed one thing… one of their strategic goals dealt with the next phase of the business. Whether it was turning it over to their children, selling the business, or continuing the ownership post-retirement.

Then, I realized no one in my family had ever transferred a viable business to the following generation. My goal is to change that for my business and to show legacy-driven professionals and entrepreneurs how to prepare for the next phase.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

My practice is an eclectic practice we have coined as an intersectional business practice. We focus on the interconnected nature of various legal areas and how they apply to small business owners in emerging markets. Those areas include business law, employment law, intellectual property, contract law, government regulatory compliance, and securities law.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The top three character traits that contributed most to my success are that I am tenacious, ambitious, yet coachable. Growing up in an entrepreneurial family, I developed a unique viewpoint and have always seen my legal career as a business. What sets me apart is my business acumen and ability to adapt to the changing field of law to transform my brand to stay relevant in the marketplace. About seven or eight years ago, I saw a shift in the legal marketplace. I noticed the market’s desire for self-advocacy and for a cost-effective means of obtaining legal services. I also realized that there was a need for access to lawyers with whom a relationship could be built without the need for a monthly retainer. Thinking in these terms, I established a vision for my business that would position my brand as a go to brand from businesses that needed advice and guidance within the regulatory compliance and brand protection space. Presently, we see legal services platform sites for DIY, we also see a rise in the use of legal subscription services, and we see the move toward ad hoc general counsel services. We have often managed to be ahead of the game in these areas which makes us unique.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe that we attract opportunities and if we are prepared, we will be able to rise to the occasion and leverage the opportunity for a positive outcome. I believe that some people hide behind luck as a way to justify their perceived shortcomings and deflect their disappointment with their station in life. If I operate from the standpoint that others “have all the luck” or “that person always gets opportunities”, I absolve myself of the responsibility for not taking action or being prepared.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

My legal career has been highly unconventional. I don’t believe that where you attended law school is what defines your success, yet attending one of the top-tier programs could provide an added advantage when seeking employment in today’s competitive market. Many employers are looking for graduates from these law schools.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say?

Would you do anything differently? If I could speak with twenty-year-old LeTonya, I would tell her to take some time to explore different options and ask questions. I would encourage her to never settle just because there was a detour on the road she was traveling. I would also encourage her to follow her heart with her desired career path.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have launched three programs for entrepreneurs: First, the Retail Superstars Program for business owners seeking to take their products from their kitchen shelves to the retail store shelves. The Iconic Brand Builders program helps experts make the most of their expertise to become an obvious choice in their industry, build visibility, credibility, and profitability. Last is the Legalproof Your Business Program that teaches business owners in real estate and other regulated industries how to legally protect their business and self-advocate to navigate the legal regulatory requirement of their business.

I have the pleasure of working with Ron Ash, LLC a film and television production company that launched a self-love movement for Black women during the pandemic. Their aim is to change the present one-dimensional narrative and accurately depict positive images and stories of Black women, made by Black women.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

Law as a profession is moving in a totally different direction. For the past decade or more, there has been a cutting away of the need for lawyers in a traditional capacity. With the emergence of the DIY culture, legal services have been swept into the fold. Once I discovered this was happening, I started to move towards areas of law and specialties that will certainly need lawyers for years to come. We are completely changing the way that we deliver service to our clients. As an internal business partner, we can assist clients proactively versus only being available to “put out fires”.

We have decided to move into in-house advisory roles as the primary function of the company. Additionally, I have launched coaching and consulting programs for business owners seeking to build, grow, and protect their brands. This gives small, microbusiness owners access to carefully curated “C-Suite” advisors for a fraction of the market rate cost. Within our programs, clients have had combined sales in excess of 1 million dollars.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

There was a family who was not pleased with the care provided to their relative. By way of backstory, the family member had been provided care ar several different facilities prior to being admitted to my client facility. Allegedly they caused such a disruption at the previous facilities and demanded the family member be transferred to higher level care many times. While at the client facility, it became an all out war betwen medical professionals and this family. Our office was consulted on whether hidden cameras could be installed in the patient room as a cautionary means because it was thought that the family may do harm to the patient and blame the facility. After careful research, I advised against installing cameras due to constitutional constraints. Although they were advised against the hidden camera installation, they decided to move forward with it. Somehow, the family was made aware of the hidden camera and lodged complaints. The family filed for congressional inquiries and named everyone except for me in the litany of complaints. For some reason, the client facility leadership took this to mean I was somehow in cahoots with the patient’s family. This particular situation landed on the agency Secretary’s and General Counsel’s desks. Unbeknownst to me, the email I prepared advising against the installation of the hidden cameras had been altered prior to going up the chain of command. Everyone from the top down was under the impression that I advised the agency to install hidden cameras in a patient room. I received a call from the General Counsel’s office concerning the matter. In response to the call, I prepared a formal response which included the original email and a separate information log demonstrating the actual advice given. In the end, they discovered who altered the email and took disciplinary action.

One of the funniest situations was a sexual harassment case I was defending. A resident/intern made allegations that a person in leadership was causing a hostile work environment because she would not “play along” with vulgar, sexually charged discussions and games. She stated that this employee had taken agency materials and fashioned a male penis which he would place in her face and others as a joke. She was of Vietnamese descent and he would say, “Me so horny” as waved this item in her face. There was an internal investigation of the matter that was unfounded prior to the filing of the sexual harassment/hostile work environment complaint. The employee denied the allegations as never happening. During our review of the case, a videotape of a department party was discovered. The video clearly shows the employee with the item and he is placing it in the face of other employees as they celebrate and laugh. The entire chain of command of the department is pictured in the video and witnessed the behavior and did nothing. Once the employee was confronted with the evidence and given notice of termination, he then provided that he had a mental condition that prevented him from understanding the nature of his actions.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

I presently work 100% remote and have a virtual team that is scattered throughout the country and one team member outside of the US. In my previous employment, I did telework 3 days per week, so I had lots of experience working within a remote environment for many years. I believe that many law offices will adopt somewhat of a hybrid model and have both in-office and remote workers. The data shows improved quality of life and productivity when you have the right team and properly trained staff. I prefer the work from anywhere model. Many of my clients are in various parts of the world, so a remote model is a must for our business model. I believe that you must have an understanding of your clients and their expectations in order to make the best decision on how to properly provide service.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

COVID seems to have had the greatest impact on private litigators more than any other legal practitioners. Pre-COVID, I do not think many of us could envision virtual courtrooms using the latest and greatest online meeting platforms. With online trials, it gives lawyers the opportunity to appear in courts in the same or various jurisdictions on the same date, which in effect should decrease the times that cases are on the docket. This would allow for cases to move through the system at faster rates. On the advisory side, clients became more open to having meetings online instead of in person. Much like litigation, this enables us to get more done and saves the clients more money with travel and actual meeting time. I have personally noticed that meeting times and the number of meetings have decreased since COIVD. We are able to be more efficient and effective in present times.

I have noticed a rise in DIY legal services and that many are taking their legal services and handling it themselves. For the past couple of years, DIY legal services platforms have become the go-to places for the average legal consumer. With COVID, it seems to have increased exponentially. While I am confident that the intention is a good intention, I have had an increase in clients who partake in DIY legal only to have to retain our services to correct errors that are detrimental to their business. Additionally, there are a few schools that are offering Masters Degree Level programs in legal studies and representation. I foresee that there is going to be a creation of a mid-level legal practitioner, much like a nurse practitioner, who will be given the authorization to represent clients in certain sectors. This is already happening in the areas of bankruptcy and divorce law. I foresee that this trend will continue.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

There is no great compliment than for a client to refer someone to you for services. This demonstrates that the client was satisfied with your services and that they trust you to provide great service for their friends or family. What has happened in the world of law is we must apply basic business building principles to the practice, much like any other industry. It has been proven that people they know, like, and trust. As lawyers, we must determine the best way to connect with potential clients and build trust to make their buying decision a “no brainer”. Part of the strategy for achieving this is to leverage the credibility of your network, gain their trust (by providing blue ribbon service), and asking them to refer clients who have need of your service and you can do the same. Many years ago, lawyers were able to sit in ivory towers as the all-knowing and clients would have to come to them if they needed any legal representation. In today’s market, networking is more important now more than ever. Being the go-to person for a service means you have to build a community reputation both among your peers and in the marketplace. The most effective way to do both is through networking.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

Social media is the heartbeat of any brand. The legal field is highly saturated and in a saturated market, you must be able to connect directly with your ideal client. Social media allows you to establish the necessary like, know, and trust factor. It gives you a direct connection to a potential client (and potential referral) at a much higher rate than some traditional marketing.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

You have to be coachable and willing to give back. As a leader, you must always be willing to learn and always willing to teach. Being coachable means you are open to constructive feedback and making the necessary adjustments to succeed. This applies regardless of your level of achievement or success. You have to be willing to take risks and invest in yourself. When the pandemic hit the US, I lost 38% of my client base in a matter of about one month. At the time, I was not prepared for that level of loss and I did not have a contingency plan moving forward. I had to pivot and pivot quickly. I took a huge risk and shifted to coaching and consulting for a niche market of entrepreneurs who were transitioning from their 9–5 into full-time entrepreneurship or building sustainable side hustle because they were unsure what was next for them. In addition to shifting my business model, I shifted my geographic location and moved from Alabama to Texas during the pandemic, while building a new business vertical. I knew that if I wanted to launch and scale, I needed to enlist the services of a coach. After due diligence research, I hired a coach that specialized in monetizing your expertise and grossed six figures with my first cohort of entrepreneurs. You have to be willing to leverage business principles vs relying on your raw talent and intellect. having a grasp of business success principles that work for you is crucial to being successful in niche areas of law. You have to be creative. Law is a competitive field and now with the addition of legal services online platforms and mid-levels, the competition will be getting more intense. When I entered the entrepreneurial market I understood that there were thousands of LeTonya’s in the market. I realized that I had to create an environment that attracted clients to me instead of constantly chasing clients. I asked myself a simple question, “What makes me different from other business lawyers in my niche? I realized that we provided a 360º view for our clients. When clients are establishing a business venture, there are various things that impact (and intersect) the viability and longevity of that business. For example, is the client married or single? Is this part of the marital property or is this a property interest the owner will have in their individual capacity? Are they financially secure? Is this a partnership and how does that impact the business? We realized that our sweet spot was along the intersectional line versus a complete vertical.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

If I could choose a person to have a private breakfast with it would be Oprah Winfrey because she followed her passion when she did not meet any of the typical standards within the industry. She has leveraged her influence to launch others’ careers and is a philanthropist.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!