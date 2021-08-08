Leticia DeSuze: “Words of Affirmation ”

Words of Affirmation — This love could include compliments, personalized and handwritten notes, and even noticing small details. This is as easy as sending a personalized note via email or text. Depending on your business you can personalize a video and be the highlight of your clients’ day. The most important thing with words of affirmation is to be authentic and empathetic. I am always mindful of their progress and their wins and also their challenges. Sometimes I send personalized notes, texts or emails. But I always let them know I am thinking of them.

Leticia is an expert mindset coach and business strategist. Having coached more than 1200 people her work spans multiple industries. She works primarily with C-level execs, established entrepreneurs and minority women in law who desire to break the 7-figure barrier. Leticia has an innate ability to identify her clients’ blind spots and identify opportunities for accelerated growth. With her tough love approach and straightforward guidance she helps her clients create the lives and businesses they’ve always wanted.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have always been innately curious and fascinated by human behavior but never knew it was tied to my life’s work. At first I wanted to be a hair stylist and open a string of salons. Then I wanted to be a lawyer. I didn’t pursue either of those but I think serving humanity was always my path. My coach gave me interesting insight about it. He believes that our unique paths are always speaking to us through our desires and that any path I chose would’ve led me to serve. Back to what I was saying… I tried various things looking for the right fit because I’m someone for whom the intrinsic nature of something needs to feel right for me to do it wholeheartedly. In 2009 I thought I’d finally figured it out — becoming a real estate broker and starting my own firm. I had been selling real estate as an agent for 8 years prior so it made sense. But shortly after starting my firm I can remember telling a friend, “I don’t love this. I want to be a coach.” (There’s that heart thing again.) A few months later the real estate market crashed right along with my business. To survive while I figured it out I started doing consulting work with a company that gifted me (4) coaching sessions as a way to integrate me into the team. I was more interested in the coaching work than the coaching sessions. I can remember the coach telling me she made 125 dollars/hour working from her home in the mountains talking to people all over the world. I couldn’t imagine this was possible for me — even though I desired it. She sent me all of her templates and everything I needed to get started but I wasn’t ready. So I started coaching within an organization and did so for 9 years. I traveled the nation working with senior execs who were let go from Fortune 500 companies. I was certified as a business coach and left in 2018 to work with a law firm coaching company. There, I served as a fractional CEO for 30+ law firms for a little over a year. I loved the work but not the culture of the company. I resigned in early 2019 to start my business and got so many referrals that I never looked back.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I made so many. Where do I even begin?! One that comes to mind is I couldn’t figure out for the life of me what specialty I would choose as a coach. I was all over the place. Even though at that point I’d coached well over 1,000 people and the core issue they all had was with their mindsets it wasn’t yet clear to me. Even though I was told within the last company I worked that I was deemed a mindset coach it didn’t register. Even though all of my studying and learning usually revolved around mindset in some form or fashion I still wracked my brain. So I wasted time trying to make it sound like something other than mindset coaching because it seemed so simple that I thought, “This just couldn’t be it!” One of my clients cussed me out and said, “You’re a f*g mindset coach! Stop trying to make it be what it’s not!” So even though I offer business strategy also — the core of everything I do is mindset coaching but it took me forever to realize it and accept it. In fact it was obvious to everyone but me. Isn’t that just like most people though — — so familiar with their own greatness that they easily overlook it? I’m thankful for that cussing client! She got me together really quickly!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Yes. My mom. When I first started coaching I was working within an organization coaching senior executives who had been downsized from Fortune 500 companies. It was 90% travel for the first year. I would fly out on Sundays and come back on Fridays — sometimes being in 4 cities within a week during the busy times. At the time, I was a single mom of a 12 year-old daughter who was in virtual school. Even though I thought this would only be a 2 to 6 month role while waiting for the real estate market to bounce back — — I ended up working there for 9 years. My daughter went to live with my mom while I traveled the nation. When my daughter was about to start high school I was going to resign so I could be more present. My daughter said, “Me and grandma will be just fine.” And that was the case. My daughter excelled in school and didn’t miss a beat. If it weren’t for my mom’s willingness and sacrifice, I wouldn’t have been able to do the work and it was the work within that company that was pivotal in shaping my coaching career.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

First of all you never touch just one person. If more businesses understood that or consciously thought of that customer service would be a top priority. We live in a world where everything goes viral in a matter of seconds. People share their experiences with restaurants, airlines and businesses of every sort via social media. Companies can use excellent service as a competitive advantage by providing a memorable experience that can result in customer loyalty.

Customer service really can change lives. Depending on the industry, excellence customer service can make or break someone’s day. As a coach, I am intentional about providing excellent service to everyone — even people who are not my clients. I want to leave people better than I found them and that’s always my goal. I can remember a potential client who was referred to me. I spoke with her for an hour because I could sense that she really needed someone to listen. After our call, she said “Can I send you money? I feel like I need to bless you because you’re such a good listener.” She sent me money and then referred me in several groups even though she wasn’t ready for my services yet. That was two years ago. She reached out to me recently to let me know of her progress based on that initial conversation and wants to meet in person when she moves here.

With top notch service, I’ve found that people will pay more. I personally am someone who places a high value on service. I will pay more for a service or product where the company offers a great client experience. I will pay more for convenience. I will pay more for excellence. I had a personal chef whose prices were higher than any of the others I’d spoken to. However, he knew what I like and created a variety of meals and dropped them off weekly. I never knew what I was going to get but I knew it was going to be delicious. The combination of great food plus me not having to leave my house to get it more than justified his prices in my opinion.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

It has always baffled me that companies don’t make customer service a priority. So much so that many years ago I wanted to be a secret shopper so I could give companies intel on what was really happening in their stores. The only thing that comes to mind is that it’s not a priority because it hasn’t affected them in a way that requires something different. For example, if sales are ok why invest money on enhancing the customer experience? For some businesses, unfortunately, it’s just a money grab because if service were a priority there would be resources allotted to ensure an excellent and consistent customer experience. They would get feedback from customers about how they could be better and implement it. They would be looking at their net promoter scores and looking at ways to improve. It has to be a commitment and almost an obsession. Whether the company is large or small doesn’t matter — — service makes all the difference. In many instances excellent service engenders a sense of customer loyalty. The real disconnect is the understanding (or lack thereof) that you never EVER touch just one person. Excellent customer service also creates raving fans and organic referrals. That’s what companies are missing.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

I think more competition should force companies to improve their customer experience but it doesn’t always. I think some companies just don’t care. As long as people continue to frequent their businesses they have no incentive to change. I think it would have to be a significant loss for it to register that something needs to change. I think of the Chick-Fil-A restaurants that are popping up everywhere and the lines I see every time I pass by. Why would people wait in such a long line for fast food? I’m convinced it’s the level of service and attention to detail. I have frequented many of them and there was a consistent experience every time. Every single time. I can’t say that for some other well-known fast food restaurants I used to frequent.

As it relates to external pressures — sometimes negative reviews can force a company to change things for the better. I am reminded of the incident in 2019 when Gucci released a blackface-reminiscent balaclava sweater. There was such an outrage from Black athletes, entertainers and celebrities who decided to boycott the brand. Not everyone did but it was enough pressure to have the CEO address it and implement various diversity initiatives. From what I understand their sales have remained stable.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

Yes. A lot of my coaching is with lawyers. They deal with a lot. One of my clients had some health and personal challenges that caused her to miss about 3 of our coaching sessions. She came back to a backlog of work that was quite overwhelming. I told her not to worry and we would make the sessions up. A couple of months later I went to Charlotte, NC to work with her in person so we could map out everything we needed to do. I had an opportunity to get to know her better but also her team. Over a period of 3 days we developed a framework and strategy to get her to her goals. We spent more time together in those 3 days than we did in the 3 months prior meeting over Zoom. We more than made up for her time missed. It wasn’t all work. We also had lot of fun! Before I left she sent me a message thanking me for being patient with her — saying that I was a ‘Godsend’ and more than she could ever ask for in a business coach.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

It was pretty recent but she referred another entrepreneur to me who needed help with their business and I had an opportunity to meet her while I was there. Her office manager reaches out regularly to keep me apprised on her end of things so I have a balanced perspective and understanding — — which will allow me to keep the attorney and the firm on track to meet the goals. This is not unique for me though. I will travel to any of my clients because nothing beats seeing people in person. Nothing. Bonds are formed. Ideas are generated. Personal breakthroughs happen. I can hug them. Zoom meetings are great but it doesn’t compare. Traveling to my clients has also led to establishing quarterly mastermind meetups. Our first meeting will be in September in Orlando but bringing people together has always been my desire. This solidified the need for that. We need connection. Now is the perfect time.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Not sure if you’re familiar with the book The Five Love Languages by Gary Chapman but it’s what I base my client service on. The five love languages are:

Words of Affirmation — This love could include compliments, personalized and handwritten notes, and even noticing small details. This is as easy as sending a personalized note via email or text. Depending on your business you can personalize a video and be the highlight of your clients’ day. The most important thing with words of affirmation is to be authentic and empathetic. I am always mindful of their progress and their wins and also their challenges. Sometimes I send personalized notes, texts or emails. But I always let them know I am thinking of them. Quality time — Do you offer consultations? Do you have calls with your clients? When you’re with them be fully present and offer your undivided attention as if they are the most important person in the world because in that moment they are. I meet weekly with my clients via Zoom. Like so many other people it’s tempted to be doing things other than focusing completely on them. However, I find being fully present and tuning out everything and everyone else allows me to be even more effective. Physical touch — — Depending on the nature of your business this might be the one that is the most difficult. It could also be inappropriate. But I hug my clients when I see them. Many of them are here in Atlanta where I am but I will also travel. Acts of Service — — People who respond acts of service like thoughtfulness and like for things to be done for them. It makes their lives easier and gives them a sense of feeling important or valued. A business could easily do something for their clients that makes them feel like they’re thought of. For example, I go to the same place daily for a smoothie. They know me by name. They know what smoothie I am ordering because I always get the same one. When I call they know my voice (or number) and it’s ready when I get there. As many customers as they see in a day I feel like I’m their favorite. So as long as I’m in the area they have a loyal customer. Gifts — — Can you offer bonuses to your clients? Gifts when they onboard? I don’t mean gifts for the sake of giving gifts but gifts that convey, “I/we were thinking of you when we sent this.” For example, I have a client that loves wine. I sent her wine glasses from Tiffany & Co for her birthday. A month later when I went to work with her in person, I gifted her two bottles of wine. I have another client who loves books. When I come across a book that I know would be of interest, I send it to her. I have a client that loves large earrings. I saw a pair and I ordered them ‘just because.’ I am very attuned to my clients’ likes so I send personalized gifts.

Because I tap into all of the love languages when dealing with my clients — they know without a shadow of a doubt that I am invested in their lives and businesses and it’s not just based on what I tell them. I show them. It’s really an easy thing to do. It just takes commitment and consistency.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Yes! Ask them to write or record a testimonial to share on Google or social media so you’ve got social proof. Who else might they know who needs your services? Ask! When I’m opening up new coaching slots I tell my existing clients first. They know me. They know the caliber of my coaching. They also know who would be a good fit and vice versa. I’ve also found in my business that most times people share organically without me asking. They share in social media groups. They share it among their peers. That Wow! experience really can create raving fans and ambassadors and organic referrals.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

I would advise them to focus on client service. When you’re focused on service you will attract your share of the market regardless of what’s happening. I have recently purchased eyeglasses from a company in China. I wasn’t at all impressed with the service. It was simply the price. I purchased five pairs for the price of my one primary pair. However it took me several weeks to get them. I also purchased some dresses from a company in China. It took several weeks to get them and not only was the communication horrible but what I ordered vs. what I received was almost laughable. They made it so difficult to return the items. After several emails they offered a partial refund. I chalked it up as a loss and a valuable lesson. Service will always be more valuable than price to me. I know I’m not the only consumer who feels this way.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a single mother of a 25 year-old daughter. I started a nonprofit, Beyond Potential, Inc. because I want to help 100 single mothers heal from trauma and prepare them with everything they need to be successful in life. In my coaching work I find that the most of people’s problems in adulthood stem from childhood. I want to house them and their children in the most beautiful environments for 12 to 24 months because I understand the importance of environment in a person’s success.

During that time they will receive therapy, life coaching, classes on financial literacy and entrepreneurship; health and wellness coaching to include nutrition, yoga, organically prepared meals and cooking classes; nurturing and development of their creative ideas so when they leave they have full-fledged businesses and everything they need to take care of themselves and create an incredible future for their children. I would build the initial model and then partner with others in every state to replicate it so thousands of single mothers could be helped and healed.

It’s been said that when you educate a woman you educate a nation. What about when you educate and heal a woman?! With this work, I envision these women bringing about incredible change in their families, communities and society at large and breaking the chains of both generational trauma and poverty. They will be unstoppable!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Readers can connect with me and my work @Leticiadesuze across all social media platforms. My website is https://mindsetstrategypartner.com. They can also tune in to ‘The Winning Mind’ podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Pandora and Podbean.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

My pleasure!