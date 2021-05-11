Leticia DeSuze of Elite Wealth Enterprises: “You don’t have to compromise”

You don’t have to compromise. Get really clear on what your values are and stick to them no matter what. You don’t need to compromise for money, exposure, opportunity or anything else. I’ve had many clients work with people who they know are not the right fit to solve a temporary cash crisis. It always cost them much more in peace than they ever earned in money because a wrong client is not the highest and best use of their time and other resources.

As part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company” I had the pleasure of interviewing Leticia DeSuze.

Leticia is an expert mindset coach and business strategist. Having coached more than 1200 people her work spans multiple industries. She works primarily with C-level execs, established entrepreneurs and minority women in law who desire to break the 7-figure barrier. Leticia has an innate ability to identify her clients’ blind spots and identify opportunities for accelerated growth. With her tough love approach and straightforward guidance she helps her clients create the lives and businesses they’ve always wanted. (https://mindsetstrategypartner.com)

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have always been innately curious and fascinated by human behavior but never knew it was tied to my life’s work. In 2009 I was a real estate broker and had just started my own brokerage. I can remember telling a friend, “I don’t love this. I want to be a coach.” Shortly thereafter the real estate market crashed right along with my business. I started doing consulting work with a company that gifted me (4) coaching sessions. I can remember the coach telling me she made 125 dollars/hour working from her home in the mountains talking to people all over the world. I couldn’t imagine this was possible for me — even though I desired it. She sent me all of her templates and everything I needed to get started but I wasn’t ready. So I started coaching within an organization and did so for 9 years. I traveled the nation working with senior execs who were let go from Fortune 500 companies. I was certified as a business coach and left in 2018 to work with a law firm coaching company. There, I served as a fractional CEO for 30+ law firms for a little over a year. I loved the work but not the culture of the company. I resigned in early 2019 to start my business and never looked back.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Within the last coaching company worked for, I was speaking with one of the leaders and he said, “You do know that we consider you a mindset coach, right? And that we give the clients with the most difficult mindset challenges to you?” I had no idea because you never know how people see you. Well during a team building activity the same day they asked what we would like to be remembered for within that organization. Or what we would like our legacy to be. I raised my hand and said, “#Mindset Matters.” Little did I know that I would be resigning in the next three months to start my own coaching business. At the time I had no idea what kind of coaching I would be doing. I tried to name it all kinds of pretty and complicated things because mindset coaching sounded (at the time) so simple and inadequate and I didn’t think anyone would pay for it. I just started taking clients and doing what I did best and built it incrementally and as it turns out mindset coaching was what my clients needed the most. So my “aha moment” came when I was well into the work.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The hardest time I faced when I started was not knowing exactly where to start. Everything seemed very disjointed and with no real form or fashion. I’m someone who is very intentional so it all felt out of sorts. I knew I was good at coaching but I wasn’t sure about running a coaching business. The two are very different. Even though I’d helped so many others build successful businesses the challenge was applying those same things to building my own. I had to face my own fears, insecurities, and doubts. While I didn’t consider giving up it was just a difficult space. As a coach, I knew better than to go it alone. The best thing I did was actually hiring a coach in the first four months of my business. I needed help with my mindset and I also needed to lay a framework to build the business. My coach stretched my thinking and advised me on things I wasn’t readily thinking about because he’d done it. I left with a plan and actionable strategies that were the springboard I needed to build my business.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going great today! My willingness to stay the course even when I couldn’t see how it would work out paid off. I focused on impact more than I focused on income. I kept showing up to serve my clients and they would send referrals. My coaching practice was built on organic unsolicited referrals. I knew I would have a successful business. I didn’t know when or how. I just kept doing what I was good at.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Absolutely. I stand out because of the way I am invested in my clients’ success and it goes so far beyond their businesses. I am high touch, deeply personable, and accessible. It’s why I work with a limited number of people 1:1 so that level of commitment is never compromised.

Last year, one of my clients suffered the loss of a very close loved one. I felt it deeply because my motto is, “Once a client. Always family.” I wasn’t a coach during this time of transition. I was a friend. I was a sister. I was a confidante. I was a support in any way she needed. In fact she stopped coaching for six months while she worked through her healing process. I stayed in touch with her just as much (if not more) than when we were working together with the only concern being her well-being. She just recently started coaching again. I had no idea that would happen but if she never returned to coach with me the relationship would still have been the same.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I think the funniest mistake I made when I first started was having clients at four different pricing points. My prices had no real rhyme or reason. They weren’t thought out strategically. I came up with them on the fly because I started getting referrals faster than I could hang my shingle so to speak. My only saving grace was an exercise I’d done a year earlier that was designed to show me based on my desired income what my hourly rate should be. Even though I’ve ever priced myself by the hour that was my only frame of reference for pricing. Initially, I was nowhere even close to that! From that I learned that I am definitely a ‘build the plane as you fly it’ kind of person who doesn’t need to have everything figured out before starting. I didn’t know where the plane was going but it was in the air!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Yes. I was told that I needed to be omnipresent and posting consistently across multiple social media platforms, writing blogs, writing a book, speaking on podcasts and at conferences, and anywhere I could to gain visibility. Although it didn’t feel like the right fit I tried it for a short time. Very early on I realized that it wasn’t my way. While I understood the importance of visibility, I found it more important to focus on what I did well and it wasn’t nearly as complicated. What I did well was nurture relationships and create deep connections with others. It’s how my business started and it’s how it’s grown to where it is today. When I listened to myself things took off. All that to say, even though I believe in hiring coaches and experts I believe people should also listen to themselves and their own intuition. A good strategy could be bad for you. If it doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Having a calm demeanor — I work with clients who deal with high stress levels not only in business but also personally. Recently I had a client who was in full melt-down mode. I stayed on the phone with her helping her breathe; reassuring her that she was safe; and that she would get through it. Helping people manage crises are a normal part of my work and my demeanor is a huge part of what helps me to be successful. I’m not rattled by anything they tell me or go through. Generosity — My goal is to leave people better than I found them. I had someone reach out to me regarding my services. I spoke with her via phone and shared some strategies she could use immediately. She was shocked because she wasn’t a client and she hadn’t paid. I said, “If my free strategies are this impactful, imagine what you’ll get when you’re a paying client.” A few months later she became one. Authenticity — Wherever people encounter me they will get a consistent experience. I had a coaching client who I had the privilege to meet in person. She said, “You’re the exact same way in person as you are on the phone.” Some people feel the need to hide certain parts of themselves to get approval. For me the stakes are too high as I don’t know another way to be and not be out of integrity with myself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Prioritize self-care. Coaching requires a lot of focus and emotional energy. It’s not just hopping on the phone or on Zoom and talking. People have a lot of varying emotions, problems and situations and if you don’t consistently pour into yourself you can find yourself quickly drained. If you don’t prioritize your self-care you can’t possibly show up consistently as your best. Get a coach or mentor. We all need someone who can see our blind spots and who can help us see things from a different perspective. Coaches are not exempt. Follow your own advice. Coaches can give some of the greatest advice, wisdom and insight. However, being congruent and following the principles and advice you share with others will allow you to make greater impact.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes I see is not having a solid foundation or understanding of business. I work with a lot of lawyers, for example. Lawyering is the easy part. It’s the understanding of finances, marketing and metrics that impedes the growth of a lot of the law firms I work with. What can be done to avoid this is to bring professionals and advisors on very early on. It’s a sign to yourself and others that you take your business seriously and you desire to run it efficiently. There are experts who know what you don’t. Invest in them. An investment in expertise is an investment in the sustainability of your business.

Similar to that but slightly different is a lack of understanding of or a refusal to delegate. I can understand in the beginning that someone may do a little bit of everything. But the faster you delegate the more time you free up to operate in your zone of genius. You can’t be the lawyer, the admin, the paralegal, the receptionist, the billing clerk, the social media manager and expect to provide great service. Delegate down to the lowest possible levels.

Lastly, I would say focusing on the wrong things. I know business owners who are busy and not productive. They are focused on landing pages and websites but they have little revenue. Websites don’t magically bring people to your business. Having aesthetically pleasing social media pages does not bring new business. Increasing your followers doesn’t equate to an increase in clients. The only thing early entrepreneurs needs to be focused on is revenue generation and service delivery. The other things while important are not a priority.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

I would say metrics. One of my coaches told me that business is math and it took me awhile to understand it. However, in working with my clients I measure everything. For example when someone tells me a revenue goal I work with them to reverse engineer it. We are measuring how many leads it will take to get the number of consultations to get the number of clients needed monthly to get to their revenue goals. We are measuring their conversion rates. We are looking at the source of their business.

We are then hypothesizing how much of their business we can predict from those sources and what they would need to do to make that happen. So how many referrals might they need to reach out to? How many workshops might they need to host? How many former or existing clients might they need to reach out to? Are we doing Google Ad words or running ads? We measure this monthly until we have the right mix of things to meet their revenue goals. After working with one of my business clients for less than weeks 2 weeks she generated more revenue in a week than she had averaged over the last 6 months.

This applies to every area of business. Whenever they need to hire we look at spreadsheets to determine salary and bonus structure and the potential ROI to the business. We look at the cost of hiring wrong. When they want to make an investment in marketing we look at potential ROI and do a cost benefit analysis. You could say that I hear in numbers. If the numbers don’t make sense, neither does the decision.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

You can build it exactly as you want it. Within my business, I don’t believe in a traditional 40 hour work week. I believe it’s an outdated model and that most people can be just as efficient in shorter amounts of time. That being said, I decided when I started my business that I didn’t want to work more than 20 hours per week. I didn’t want to take more than 12 1:1 clients. I stuck to that and built it to six figures. Had I been focused solely on income the other things that were important would have been compromised. You can love it. I heard so many horror stories about entrepreneurship and saw so many of my clients trapped in their businesses that for a long time I didn’t believe you could love your business. But you can because I do. I love the people I work with. I love the work I do. I love the outcomes and results people get as a result of our work together. You don’t have to work hard. I do not subscribe to the ‘pie in the sky’ do little or nothing rhetoric that allows you to work from the beach with ease because diligent and consistent work is required. However, I do think the emphasis on hard work is to the other extreme. You don’t have to drive yourself into the ground to build a business. You don’t have to lose sleep, sacrifice your health, family or overall well-being to build a successful business. In fact, taking care of yourself and making self-care a priority allows you to work more efficiently. Every strategy is not for everybody. It’s important — especially early on — to focus only on what you do well. In the beginning, I was advised to be on every platform and to show up consistently to build my brand. It never sat well with me. I decided to focus on what I did well which was nurturing relationships. I made that my sole focus and it’s how I built my business. Had I continued with the advice I was given, I would’ve been spread too thin. I would have been visible but I wouldn’t have been effective. You don’t have to compromise. Get really clear on what your values are and stick to them no matter what. You don’t need to compromise for money, exposure, opportunity or anything else. I’ve had many clients work with people who they know are not the right fit to solve a temporary cash crisis. It always cost them much more in peace than they ever earned in money because a wrong client is not the highest and best use of their time and other resources.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a single mother of a 25 year-old daughter. I started a nonprofit, Beyond Potential, Inc. because I want to prepare 100 single mothers with everything they need to be successful in life. I want to house them and their children in the most beautiful environments for 12 to 24 months because I understand the importance of environment in a person’s success. Although there are many programs that include housing for women, most of those that I’ve seen were not places someone would want to call home. If I wouldn’t live there I won’t offer it to them.

During that time they will receive therapy, life coaching, classes on financial literacy and entrepreneurship; health and wellness coaching to include nutrition, yoga, organically prepared meals and cooking classes; nurturing and development of their creative ideas so when they leave they have full-fledged businesses and everything they need to take care of themselves and create an incredible future for their children.

It’s been said that when you educate a woman you educate a nation. With this work, I envision these women bringing about incredible change in their families, communities and society at large and breaking the chains of systemic and generational poverty.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I am @LeticiaDeSuze on Linked In, Twitter, and Instagram. My website is www.leticiadesuze.com I also host The Winning Mind Podcast™ which can be heard on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora and Podbean.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!