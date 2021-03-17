Leta Deley of Intentionally Bare: “Drink water!”

Every morning, I meditate, visualize, and then write in my Gratitude Journal. I call this my ‘spiritual ritual.’ I truly believe that this practice of small helps me more than anything else I do for myself. I take the time every single morning to do these things, and it sets my intention for my day and the future.

Many ancient traditions around the world believe ‘wellbeing’ or ‘bienestar’ is a state of harmony within ourselves and our world, where we are in balance mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leta Deley, founder and CEO of Intentionally Bare. Combining her passion for health, entrepreneurship, and community, Leta empowers women through education and access to one of the most quality lines of weight loss and ketogenic products on the market. For Leta, personal health and wellness are the foundation upon which our entire lives are built, and she does not compromise on that principle. This philosophy is what guides her day by day, from running her business, developing new products, or speaking with others who share her passion for living their best lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was overweight from the time I was 9 years old. No matter what I did or didn’t do, I could not lose the weight. It affected me mentally and definitely by the time I was 32, physically. Once I was able to turn my health around and lose the extra weight in a very healthy and maintainable way, it totally changed the direction I wanted to go in, career wise. Helping others is my passion…I want everyone to feel this great, inside and out.

I have always had a passion for natural health and helping people improve their health naturally. I worked for many years in Public Health and saw firsthand how masking the problems did not help people long term. I started my first company many years ago, educating people on the benefits of bio-identical hormones. Since I was a child, I have had the entrepreneurial spirit…but I wasn’t sure the exact direction I would go. As soon as I started doing keto myself, I just knew.

What or who inspired you to pursue a career in helping others? We’d love to hear the story.

I have been on every diet that has ever been invented…multiple times! When I started keto, it truly was life changing for me. Even though it was the best way to lose fat, feel great, and improve my health conditions more than anything I had ever tried, there were a few things I found difficult. Life is busy, and I found it difficult to get in enough healthy fat, quality protein, and electrolytes — these are needed to make keto successful. Because you don’t eat many carbs, your body releases a lot of water. This can cause leg cramps, dizziness, headaches, and lethargy. The products I saw on the market were low in active ingredients, had a bunch of ‘ickies’ that I didn’t want to ingest, and they were expensive! So, I decided to create my own line of products that make it easy to get these essential macros/electrolytes, on the go, with maximum active ingredients and with all-natural ingredients. i.e.: most of the MCT oil you find in the stores has little to no C8 caprylic acid. Intentionally Bare Pure C8 MCT Oil is organic, and 99.2% C8. C8 caprylic acid is the most important consideration for fat loss, energy, and improved cognitive function. All of my products have ingredients that support skin, hair, and nail improvement.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My business role model is Oprah. Her passion is helping others be the best versions of themselves, and that is what fuels me, too. She was/is able to help others genuinely, while at the same time making a living and creating wealth for herself and others. I had this notion that when you make money helping people, that it makes it less genuine. Oprah taught me that that is just not true. I had to work for years to get those diminishing thoughts out of my head and to focus on my ‘why.’ Once I did that, everything fell into place.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of pursuing your passion? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I first started my Keto business, the original name I chose was Intentionally Naked. I thought it sounded fun and cheeky, a play on words for the fact that all of our products have clean ingredients, ‘naked’ of all fake ingredients. It never occurred to me that anyone would think ‘Intentionally Naked’ would be um… well… an ‘adult oriented community’, lol. We have since changed our brand name to Intentionally Bare. We have not had anyone interested in ‘that’ type of ‘community’ since we changed our name, lol.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

It’s not what is available to unavailable that determines your level of happiness…it’s what you convince yourself to be true ~ Wayne Dyer

This quote has always been one of my favorites because I truly believe we are the only ones that put limitations on ourselves. If we want happiness, we control that. If we are miserable, we are the ones creating this or allowing this. We always have the power inside of us.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently writing the content for a beginner’s keto course. I notice that people that are new to keto come to my support group but sometimes feel intimidated to post their questions. I want to offer a course to help them start keto, step by step, in an easy way, and I want to give them a support group just for them…a safe place to ask any questions. No experienced keto’rs allowed — other than me and the moderators who help them. This way they’ll feel comfortable that everyone is in the same stage as them. Once they get their training wheels on, they can join us in the regular support group.

I also have my Intentionally Bare Pro-Aging Skin Care Line that will be launched by July 1. This line is all natural, really works, and has been specifically formulated to address the problems that we ladies face when we lose a lot of weight (crepey skin) and the added challenges we have with our skin as we get older. We have had product testers go through three months of testing and the testimonials are out of this world! So excited for this. 🙂

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In my writing, I talk about cultivating wellbeing habits in our lives, in order to be strong, vibrant and powerful co-creators of a better society. What we create is a reflection of how we think and feel. When we get back to a state of wellbeing and begin to create from that place, the outside world will reflect this state of wellbeing. Let’s dive deeper into this together. Based on your experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

I had 3′ x 3′ glass squares cut and mounted to my office wall. I use these as my ‘goal setting’ and ‘brainstorming’ boards. Every morning I walk in front of my boards and read them all. Some may call these ‘vision boards’ but I see my goals written down and I visualize them all coming true.

I start each day with my morning routine (meditation, yoga, gratitude journal). It starts my day off right every day and really helps me feel balanced.

One of my favorite practices comes from ‘The One Thing’ from the book, The One Thing, by Gary Keller. As a ‘creative’ type, I can go off on tangents all day long. I get overwhelmed if I have too many things on my to-do list. I always choose my ‘one most important thing’ for the day (that will help me reach my goals) and I get that done before getting to the daily work.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it. Would you like to include aspects of this or something else?

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Eat in a way that keeps your blood sugar/insulin low: if your foods are high in carbohydrates/sugar, your blood sugar is going to be high all the time. Your pancreas will be in overtime and your chances of developing diabetes are pretty much guaranteed. You can also reverse diabetes by lowering your carbohydrates/sugar (ideally to 50g or less per day).

2. Drink water! Every single cell in your body needs water! 80% of the world is chronically dehydrated. It’s amazing how much better you feel by just getting enough water.

3. Move your body every day — you can lower your blood sugar by going for a short walk after a meal. You know the saying ‘use it or lose it’? That is 100% true. Do anything you enjoy and don’t feel any pressure to play a sport or do hard core cardio: walk, yoga, stretching, biking riding, walking in place… anything you enjoy.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are some great ways to begin to integrate it into our lives?

Keto has been a complete game changer for me. Essentially, keto is a high fat, medium protein and low carb way of eating. I went from being hungry all the time, to never having hunger. So much so I thought there was something wrong with me! My energy level went from very, very low to so high that I must work out every day to expel some of this energy. My skin is glowing from all of the good healthy fat, my lab work is exemplary, (says my doctor) and I have lost 45 lbs. of unwanted fat. Fat I just could never get off before. All while feeling better than I ever have in my entire life.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Family first — my family is always first on the list and everything else stops for them.

2. Work hard but set limits — I enjoy working for my business very much but always kick off by 4:00 pm each day unless I have something pressing.

3. Fail forward — learn from every mistake you make. Each time something doesn’t work out, realize there is so much to learn and grow from!

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellbeing? We’d love to hear it.

I do believe smiling changes your mood completely! I smile as much as I can, even through my mask as I’m shopping!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Meditation

2. Visualization

3. Gratitude

Every morning, I meditate, visualize, and then write in my Gratitude Journal. I call this my ‘spiritual ritual.’ I truly believe that this practice of small helps me more than anything else I do for myself. I take the time every single morning to do these things, and it sets my intention for my day and the future.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate overall wellbeing?

I always take a walk outside every day, even in the very cold Canadian winters. Anytime I can go for a hike and look and smell nature, I feel rejuvenated. When the weather is warmer, I am barefoot a lot outside, I love ‘grounding’…feeling the earth beneath my feet gives me energy.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There are so many wonderful causes in the world…but I would love girls to learn at a young age that their looks and weight do not define who they are as a person. Teaching young girls to feel empowered is my greatest wish. I think every adult woman now wishes she had some or more of that growing up.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Dr. David Perlmutter was the first person I ever heard talk about the connection between ‘food and health’ in a way that made me go ‘wow’! I didn’t realize what I was eating was literally killing me slowly and was causing all of health and weight issues. His talks on PBS and his books have changed my life. I also know he lives a Ketogenic lifestyle, as do I. He has such a lovely demeanor and cares so much for others. If I ever had the chance to thank him for all he has done for me and how his information has helped me to help so many others, I would be so grateful. 🙂

