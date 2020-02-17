Let Sleep Come To You





I have had many people approach me about suffering from sleepless nights. Whenever a suggestion had been made to change nighttime rituals, I often got a response where they were quite adamant that the rituals had been altered (so many times and often), but without the desired results.



After some time, I wondered if it was in fact, the way our mind required our morning ritual to change so that the evening one could help us unwind for a good nights sleep.



One thing many influencers often advise us is to tackle the things you dislike first so it’s not the last thing at the end of the day. Leaving such a task to do the following day, can cause one to feel anxiety and stress worrying about it. An example might be dealing with a difficult client, an exercise regime or an awkward or long email.



This allows you to deal with the things you want to do throughout the rest of the day, giving you peace of mind so you can focus more on the present.

The biggest issue for lack of sleep is that people have too much on their mind. By making small changes to their daily routine, over time their sleeping pattern should change for the better.



To assist sleep time rituals further, you need to make great changes



• Train your mind to switch all devices such as mobiles on silent after a certain hour. Once you avoid using your mobile and it is not in the bedroom, this will not only benefit your health physically but also mentally.

• Have a warm drink of turmeric, honey and ginger tea or any other relaxing herbal drink before bed.

• Do gentle exercise, such as bed yoga.

• Rest by lying down and only thinking about each breath you’re taking.

• Listen to meditation. Meditation helps relax the mind and the breathing exercises help de-stress.

Your mind is phenomenal and if it knows you got the most difficult challenges out of the way, the rest of the day becomes easier. Before you go to bed give yourself praise for your day’s achievements. Let yourself receive some self-love with perhaps a hot bath. Be grateful for you, if you appreciate everything about yourself you will allow your mind to rest and sleep to come upon you easily and effortlessly.