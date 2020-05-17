Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Let Mommy Sleep: Chicago Mom Completes the Circle of Support

By

Lots of moms and dads join parenting groups for fellowship and support after their babies arrive. Only a few however, feel a greater calling to actually create these organizations, and even fewer decide that encouraging and serving other parents should be their life’s work. Erin Thomas-Walker is in that last group of special humans.

Let Mommy Sleep owner Erin Thomas-Walker and family.

After years of difficult pregnancy losses, Erin and her husband were overjoyed when baby boy Carter arrived, and then baby sister Jazmin less than 2 years later! With little family support and a partner whose job requires extended travel when her own children were born, Erin quickly learned the lesson that slaps so many of us in the face -that we’re not meant to do this alone. Early parenthood, especially the vulnerable postpartum weeks, works best for the whole family when parents have social, sometimes physical and community support.

After speaking with other moms and dads, Erin saw that her experience in the postpartum phase was not unusual; while it should be hard, many new families struggled past the “normal” point, to a place where their physical and mental health suffered, sometimes irreparably. So, after years of professional success working for someone else, Erin knew she had to use her business acumen and personal experience to truly help other mothers and fathers. She launched her business  Let Mommy Sleep in the middle of the pandemic!– to educate and support brand new parents. It’s a simple service where Baby Nurses (RN) and Newborn Caregivers provide overnight care to newborns, and education to their parents. The company also provides virtual classes, FaceTime meetings and access the Nurses to ask questions for as long as parents need.

Each journey to parenthood is unique, but for some it means being a mother that helps other mothers, completing the circle of support.

Denise Stern, Founder and CEO, Let Mommy Sleep

After giving birth to 3 kids in 2 years, Denise Stern became the owner of the world’s most ironically named business, 'Let Mommy Sleep," the country's leading Baby Nurse and Postpartum Care service based in Washington DC.

When Stern’s twin girls were born in 2009 she had a one-year-old son, a husband without paternity leave and birth complications that left her in fragile health. Out of this personal experience and a dedication to uncompromising standards, Let Mommy Sleep was born and quickly gained momentum, landing Stern on a national platform as the US Chamber of Commerce 2013 Leading Woman-Owned business, a contributor to the Washington Post and attending the elite White House Summit on Working Families hosted by President Obama.

Stern continues the advocacy started in 2011, lobbying Congress and continuing communication for sensible care for new families. Stern's non-profit also delivers free overnight care to military and 1st responder families whose babies arrive when a parent is deployed, wounded, or deceased.

Stern’s goal is to make postpartum care visits a national standard for brand new families.

