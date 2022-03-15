Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Let Mindfulness help advance your Career

It’s easy to understand why mindfulness has entered the mainstream. It builds a sense of self-worth, focus, creativity, awareness, and happiness. It improves our sleep, reduces stress, and eases anxiety. There are even some indications that it improves our physical health and extends our lives. At work, it can make us happier and more fulfilled, […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

It’s easy to understand why mindfulness has entered the mainstream. It builds a sense of self-worth, focus, creativity, awareness, and happiness. It improves our sleep, reduces stress, and eases anxiety. There are even some indications that it improves our physical health and extends our lives. At work, it can make us happier and more fulfilled, helping us to excel. It seems that every aspect of life can benefit from being more mindful.

Increased focus and productivity are two of the advantages that can impact your job directly and quickly. Being able to get tasks done efficiently creates space to knuckle down and to tackle those big problems effectively. Thinking clearly and creatively gives you more insight into how to solve those problems too.

That’s all indisputable. But what exactly is mindfulness? You probably have some vague idea about it already. Images of yogi in lotus pose or sounds of Tibetan prayer bowls may be going through your head. Though these more sacred connotations of mindfulness may help some achieve a more mindful state, they could also cloud what is exactly is meant by mindfulness. You do not have to be religious or spiritual to start reaping the benefits of mindfulness.

The heart of mindfulness is paying attention to yourself, your feelings, and your surroundings without judgment. It is focusing on breath, on emotions, and on your reactions without trying to change or adjust them. It requires being fully present and aware in the moment.

The good news is that it is easy to get started. There are many great resources, apps, videos, podcasts, online classes, and more to help you start your journey. But mindfulness is a skill and like all skills, it has to be nurtured and developed. It takes commitment and time. It takes ambition to learn and discipline to master. However, like I said, starting out is easy.

One of the most popular avenues to begin, and the one I started with, is Headspace. This subscription app service was founded by Andy Puddicombe, a British Buddhist monk whose goal it is to make mindfulness easily accessible. He does this through a series of guided meditations. The initial course is great as it introduces various techniques and builds up your skill as individual classes get longer. After the basics course, there are guided meditations to help boost focus and productivity or to lower stress. Individual classes are between 10-20 minutes, but there are also SOS classes, 3-minute-long meditations that help you deal with feeling flustered, overwhelmed, or burnt out.

There are also courses on YouTube and Spotify. There are loads of other apps, like Calm or Aura, as well. These come with free trials, so you can find one that suits you. They’ve helped me and they can help you feel happier and more fulfilled at work. So, if you want to start feeling calmer, more focused, and productive, get the creative juices flowing. It is time to sit back, close your eyes and start focusing on your breath. 

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career/life/leadership coach and certified career counselor who helps leaders elevate their careers and life to one they will love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark uses coaching along with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to help people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Professional Coach, Certified Career Counselor, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.  He is now a Master Practioner of the Energy Leadership Index which is a great assessment to understand how you use your energy in your everyday life and under stress.  It gives you a great insight into how you can improve your everyday interactions and connections with colleagues, employees, family, and beyond.

You might also like...

//

Slow Down To Do More: “Why We Should Value Mental Health And Happiness Above All” With Ashley Graber and Liz O’Carroll

by Ashley Graber M.A., LMFT
Community//

Slow Down To Do More: “Why We Need A Surgeon’s Schedule” With Ashley Graber and Don Maruska

by Ashley Graber M.A., LMFT
GaudiLab / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How To Practice Mindfulness Throughout Your Workday

by Dominique Fluker
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.