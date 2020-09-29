Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Let LOVE Unite the UNITED States of America

Hi! Yes, you.

As you probably know the US has it’s first presidential debate of 2020 this evening. My hope and prayer is that you remain curious. That you listen, but ultimately you and me- together manifest the greatest human – American values always; regardless of what our leaders may or may not portray.

Leadership is an action indeed and not just a position or title. Leadership can be found within ourselves. Those exact values we would like to be emulated by our children, grandchildren and future generations. May you and I regardless of our perspective and definition of what leaders should look like and/or behave and/or find acceptable… regardless of how we define successful implemented policies and how the same attempt to solve issues should look like. . . choose to be the example with your words and actions.

You see, we often look outside of ourselves and point to one another without first attempting to correct oneself. Thus, we fail to take personal responsibility within ourselves. I am reminded of our founding fathers in their quest towards reflection and balance of power. They did the best they could based on what they knew and understood at such time. Yet they were humans and so are we. But I am reminded that we must be teachable and embody values of empathy , continuous learning and values that seek to bring the best in one another. Those are the values and actions that I look for when searching for leaders that best represent me from a political/policy perspective. I hope you do too.

Ultimately… I’m hoping you and I embody these values too we so hope for. The point is “if men were angels there would be no need for government”… Yet government is also composed of imperfect men/women too and we must demand the same values we are willing to work on within ourselves from our politicians, leaders, workplaces, homes etc. So are you with me? Are you in it to unite? Are you committed to being the best version of yourself? Are you in it to be best global citizen of the world and American you can be? So when sharing anything on social media? Ask yourself does this serve to build or tear down my home, my neighborhood, my family, my friends, my community, our nation? Does this boost my morale by advancing what I think is correct based on my limited human perspective?

Only God knows the full all encompassing perspective. And please stop putting God or Jesus into a earthly political party id. You will not find God in a box and please don’t try to put him in such either. During this election I ask you to pray. Pray for wisdom. Pray for unity. Pray for building. Pray to work on the same values you demand from others within yourself. Pray to bring healing to this nation. Pray to choose love.

Whether you believe in making america great or building back better… I think we can all agree that we must choose to love one another to get close to aforementioned. Let not the rhetoric divide us. Let not an algorithm divide us either. Fact check your assumptions and keep choosing LOVE.

Let LOVE UNITE the UNITED States of America.

Peace and Love Always!

Nil

    Nilmarie, Resiliency Enthusiast, Realtor, Mom, Community Developer... at Thrive Global Contributor

    About The Author

    “I’m a little pencil in the hand of God who is sending a love letter to the world…”

    Mother Theresa

    Nilmarie Zapata inspires, ignites and holds others and herself accountable.  Primarily, Nilmarie advocates for individuals to choose love at home, work and community via peace and unity building and does so via distinct platforms. Zapata is a certified trainer in the Community Resiliency Model via the Trauma Resource Institute and is also a Choose Love Ambassador for the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Program. She incorporates such in her function as Realtor and member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World network. When she is not helping others buy and sell their homes, she enjoys mentoring, being a student of faith, teaching, moving/shaking, developing community, writing and gardening. Nilmarie Zapata is deeply committed to accelerating opportunities and hope for children, organizations, individuals and families. Nilmarie serves as advisor to various non-profit boards, and brings a balanced holistic approach to her leadership style and teachings. Zapata is a writer contributor for Thrive Global, where she shares lessons learned via a recollection of stories around faith, healing, self love, building community, leadership and resilience.  Zapata has over 10 years experience in civic engagement, education, and community building. Previously, she served as Site Director for award winning national youth leadership development program, Public Allies and founded Global Shapers Orlando, an initiative of the World Economic Forum. She is native from Puerto Rico and currently resides in Seminole County, Florida alongside her human and fur family.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

