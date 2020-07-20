Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Let Life Happen As It Must

By

What are we to do with what life brings to us — that we are sure just isn’t “right” — especially when we can look out and see so many horrible things taking place on our planet? The author is not saying we should disregard negative conditions, only that things are the way they are in the moment in which we see them unfold; whether we like it or not means nothing, and our distaste for it changes nothing in what takes place before us. However, what does mean something is what we allow to happen within us in that moment, because as we are changed — by what we see about ourselves — so changes the moment itself.

Not only are events unfolding as they must, but they also serve a higher purpose. Life itself, each of its “waves,” is a kind of “window” through which we see what “is” — including the reality of how our awareness interacts and transforms all that is becoming moment to moment.

It’s what we do inwardly — with what takes place outwardly — that alone has the power to transform both of these worlds in a way that’s truly positive for all. And when we are aware of this truth, and its vital relationship with all that is taking place, we begin to see how our true human responsibility and the higher purpose of this life are really one movement. It’s why our interior work is so important, crucial really, to the enlightenment of human consciousness. Our world is transformed according to our ability to take part in it this way, just as we ourselves are transformed with the world as it reveals to us the truth of ourselves.

Can we realize that everything that happens to us does so for the one purpose of revealing to us something of our present nature… and, in so doing, invites us to transcend who we have been? If so, we can see that everything in existence serves what is Good, and then we can choose to participate in life as it is.

Embrace the full moment through your awareness of it — whatever it brings. This level of watchfulness first sees what is real, and then serves to “transform” it into the next and higher form of what is possible. This divine process is perfect; it is eternal. Its promise is that we will know its being as our own if we will do the work of awakening to the truth of ourselves.

Image Courtesy of: Photo by Kourosh Qaffari from Pexels

