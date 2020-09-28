Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Let it go…unwanted stress.

Let it all go, see what stays - Unknown

Stress it covers everything… anger, frustration, disappointment, fear, anxiety all leads to stress. It surely affects our work, our emotions, our health. When we are in such conditions, we can’t work properly, we didn’t take care of our health, we can’t be happy and most we can’t be normal. Where ever the stress comes…. it may from official works, personal matters over all it will affect your health.

Let go of everything. Let it go… never take your emotions to head, just let it go. Whatever you can’t control let it be. Leave it don’t try to control everything, don’t be sufferer. The mantra I kept for my self during hard, stressful times is Don’t waste your energy on the unwanted emotions, spend your energy for the things which makes you happy. Learn to let it go the negativity, negative emotions. Don’t waste your time and energy for worrying. Both your time and energy are more precious. Spend it right, let it go the unwanted stress, emotions. Follow the let it go mantra and feel & stay free.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

