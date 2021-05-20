Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Let it go…

Close your eyes, Clear your heart, Let it go...

Yeah… Let it go !! Let everything goes out of you, be a new person every day !!

All the worries, struggles, controversies, conflicts, criticism… everything !!

Don’t just put everything in your heart & head. Just delete everything from your heart & head, refresh yourself with fresh thoughts. Switch your concentration in other things. Don’t just dwell on it.

Of course that will be quite difficult but we should keep moving. Nothing will be gained with stagnant state !! Clouds won’t stay in a place, it will keep passing to make the sky clear. Let us think ourselves us clouds. Better keep moving to make our life better.

Make everyday a new day, a new start.. start fresh.

Letting go is hard, but being free is beautiful…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

