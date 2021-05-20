Yeah… Let it go !! Let everything goes out of you, be a new person every day !!

All the worries, struggles, controversies, conflicts, criticism… everything !!

Don’t just put everything in your heart & head. Just delete everything from your heart & head, refresh yourself with fresh thoughts. Switch your concentration in other things. Don’t just dwell on it.

Of course that will be quite difficult but we should keep moving. Nothing will be gained with stagnant state !! Clouds won’t stay in a place, it will keep passing to make the sky clear. Let us think ourselves us clouds. Better keep moving to make our life better.

Make everyday a new day, a new start.. start fresh.