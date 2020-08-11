Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Let Curiosity Drive You Out of Fear, Stagnation, and Hopelessness.

Curiosity has the power to be the antidote to the fear and resistance we might have towards change.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

It’s beautiful to observe children and their curiosity in all things and themselves. To see the awe in their eyes as they first discover their little fingers and toes, take their first steps, taste their first yummy treat. We are born curious. It’s our curiosity as children and beginners mind that helps us grow and learn.

Somewhere in our adult journey that curiosity can start to fade as responsibilities take priority. As this happens, we crave more certainty and knowing. We shape our identity around what we do, versus who we are. So when uncertainty strikes in our lives, careers, and businesses, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with feelings of fear, stagnation, and to some degree hopelessness. Our immediate response might be to start solutioning to bring about some certainty back into our situation. Yet what if we got curious? What if we gave ourselves space to explore within and around us before we designed a new solution to the problems at hand?

Curiosity can be the antidote to these draining emotions that can also ignite depression, stress, and anxiety. Instead of going to these dark places, we can get curious about our life, our inner being, our truth, our joy again in order to bring light and creative opportunities into our life. If we create from what we already know, from our old programing, we will likely recreate something similar to our past and within the realms of our comfort zone.

While getting out of our comfort zone can be scary for some, curiosity allows us to make it a playful and fun experience. There is so much beauty and potential to unravel in each of us. We just have to get curious to delayer, dismantle, and go where we have never gone before. It’s an adventure and the greatest adventure we will take in life is the one inward. So if you have a passion to see and explore the world, what would happen if you applied that same passion and dedication towards exploring yourself?

Our inner being can be a fascinating journey of discovery. With curiosity as your guide, it can open the doors to a new existence you may have never otherwise uncovered.

Questions to help you get curious:

  • What brings me joy?
  • When was the last time I had FUN? How can I infuse more of that in my life?
  • What have I always wanted to learn (sport, instrument, language, skill, etc.)? What’s holding me back now?
  • How can I change my routine today? What is one thing I could do completely different? Repeat this for 1 week.
  • Who is someone completely different than me I can connect with?
  • How would I normally react to this problem? What can I do differently in this moment?
  • One thing I have always wanted to try? (food, activity, etc.)
  • What am I most curious about myself? How have I lost connection with exploring within?
  • Do I have any subconscious fears about shifting my current identity?
  • How attached am I to the person I present to the world? How true is this to the person I feel inside?
  • What can I explore in my neighborhood, local park, nature?
  • How can I apply beginners mind today? How can I see my day with new eyes?

Change can only come with awareness. Curiosity has the power to be the antidote to the fear and resistance we might have towards change. If there is frustration over life not moving at the pace or direction we hoped for leaving us feeling stagnant, infusing curiosity can bring new inspiration to exploring different potential paths and parts of ourselves.

Curiosity can also help us loosen our grip on our past, shift our mind from repetitive negative thoughts, and give us the opportunity to explore a new future from a more joyful place.

Enjoy the journey. Get Curious.

Georgina Miranda, CEO She Ventures || Adventure Athlete|| Transformation Coach|| Speaker || Activist

Georgina has helped people and companies transform for over a decade. She is a social entrepreneur, adventure athlete, international speaker, writer, transformation coach, consultant, mindfulness and energy practitioner, and founder and CEO of She Ventures.

An adventure athlete, Georgina is in the process of completing the Explorer Grand Slam, a grueling challenge of climbing the highest peak on each continent and skiing to the North and South Pole. A feat that less than 15 women have completed globally. This journey has taken her to climb Mt. Everest twice, and began in 2008, when she could barely run a mile. Her mission is to share the stories of women and places at risk highlighting gender-based violence and climate change. She also shares how mindfulness and a shift in mindset was the key to her own personal transformation.

Featured & Quoted In: Forbes, Vox, Glamour, NBC News, Mindful Magazine, Intel, Women’s Health, Huff Post, Latina, and many more media outlets and films. She uses her voice and adventures to advocate for women’s rights and equality, climate change, and mental wellness.

A Latina with Indigenous Central American Ancestry and the daughter of immigrants from Nicaragua and El Salvador. An activist, mountaineer, skier, world traveler, yogi, meditator, reiki practitioner, & overall adventurer inside and out.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

curious cat better life
Community//

How to Increase Your Curiosity for a Better Self

by Laura Winter
Community//

What We Need Now, Is Curiosity.

by Van Lai-DuMone
Community//

Cultivating Confidence

by Maureen Breeze

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.