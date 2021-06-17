Lessons Of Blue Girls: Janis Joplin

Many times, in the scope of our adulthood, we have come to figure out just how close childhood remains, in our domain! It isn’t always easy to go back and examine childhood pains. It isn’t always easy when having to reflect upon those ordeals, troubles, and frustrations, which have made their way into our adult lives. It isn’t easy. Nevertheless, it’s never too late for that healing work. Never.

They say that time heals all wounds. Such is true, and it’s the way we manage time, which permits the healing work to be most effective. How we use the artistry of time in the management of our lives, is the key decider concerning how things should work, when returning to the inner child, within.

Little girl blue. Little girl’s Blues. Little girls’ blues for me and you. For women, our little girls have never left. Interesting enough, in how they always come to our rescue, when teardrops can’t be whipped away by anyone else. Our little girl blues have such treasures, in creating such wonderful news. The good news is their treasure of time, and how it has the power, in healing all wounds.

Fascinating enough, even when little girl blues are sad, they demonstrate their ways in channeling that sadness, in the most healthy of ways. Contrary to how we are programmed in the adult world, they do not hide their sadness; nor pretend to be happy when they are not. Sitting by themselves, they are unafraid in being alone with their tears. That’s right. Getting some alone time is a great thing for them, when having to deal with the underlying pains of their emotions.

“Sit there and count your fingers. What is there to do?” Well, meditation is the first activity needing to be done. And for our bluish-colored girls, counting through time is one of such forms of needed reflection. People don’t understand the significance of movement ‘s presence within our lives. Movement permits us to release the pain. Movement grants us the ability to release toxic energies from our emotional psyche. Counting, and counting our fingers grants us this opportunity.

When we heed to the presence of those little girl blues, we are learning something very magical, surrounding their psyche. Presented with a visual image, an artistic painting, our blues girls grant us the permission to be little girls, again-even within our adulthood years. It’s a magical fact. And, its real! Blue magic, Baby, for our wellness delights! When you get a singer, able to move the presence of little girl blues into your frontal viewing you have received a blessed thing. A singer able to break emotional barriers-within a song-by subconsciously highlighting our very own little girl blues is a powerhouse, whose name should never be forgotten. Singing her wellness factor into “Little Girl Blue,” is none other than the late. . .

Janis Joplin