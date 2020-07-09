Lessons Learned The Hard Way with Brad Lea

Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!

Weekly interviews with my Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio/podcast guests, which personally leave me feeling the most satisfied or fulfilled, are the ones I continue to reflect upon long after the interview itself is done and over with. They are also the same interviews I intrinsically believe would transpire no differently if in-person or face-to-face than they did over the live radio airwaves. These are my held and expressed sentiments as it pertains to my most recent guest, Brad Lea!



I intuitively felt compelled to reach out to Brad and to invite him onto the radio as my guest. I innately felt an inclination to do so as a result of his refreshingly real, raw and candid content on Instagram. I felt an instantaneous pull toward Brad’s infectious energies the more I clicked onto his daily videos. Brad has a charismatic, brass-tacks approach to the delivery of his messaging. I have deep respect for people such as Brad who are unapologetically themselves. They mean what they say and say what they mean – no antics, no disillusionment, or diluting of their professed truths via their imparted words of wisdom. In today’s current culture of mistruths, half-truths, hyperbole, and manipulative conjecture – – it is rejuvenating when someone such as myself, can lock onto a fellow human being, albeit their content from afar, but a human being nonetheless who consistently demonstrates themselves as a straight-shooter, a person who speaks a whole lot of sense on a whole myriad of subject matters…subject matters which bear profound significance and relevance to all facets and aspects of growth and development. I resonate deeply with anything or anyone genuinely aligned and/or indicative of rapid growth and momentous expansion. Brad Lea embodies and energetically emanates that which is synergistically congruent with my own journey for a higher and deeper vision and version of self.



When I observe myself as feeling emotionally moved, or mentally uplifted, or instrumentally transformed by the value or the impact of another person…I do what I always do…I share the wealth. Being the host of my own weekly international radio/podcast show affords me with the gifted opportunity to share what it is I love, respect and appreciate with the collective global audience so they too can reap the rewards and the benefits of what I have. Let’s face it…we don’t know what we don’t know. When we accept and embrace this as truth – – then who am I (or anyone else for that matter) to squander or to dismiss the potential for others to equally learn and benefit from what I myself have further become enlightened by. Have we not all at some juncture in our lives if not on many an occasion, been immensely grateful for having received a recommendation or a referral – – one which has pointed us in the direction of something magnificent? Whether it be someone who raves about their new favourite book, musical artist, movie, restaurant, travel location or person of influence!



By no means is Brad Lea an unknown entity nor is he a hidden gem. Brad is most definitely out there front and centre on the international stage; spreading his infectious magic! He is wonderful to listen to and even more delightful to converse with in a no-holds-barred, witty banter conversation. Brad is wise, intelligent, engaging, insightful with an exceptional sense of humour. He knows who he is. He knows what he believes in. He knows how to maneuver, navigate, and execute, and consistently does so in the ways he is focussed, committed and invested to do so. Brad has an abundant mindset in conjunction with also possessing a genuinely grateful heart. A true recipe for living a yummy life…a full, joy-filled life. BRAVO!

The more empowered we are…the more empowered we increasingly choose to become for attracting and welcoming universal abundance into our sphere or field of resonance…the more positioned and poised we become for giving it away. Again, sharing the wealth with the collective. Wealth as it speaks to life-changing resources, pearls of wisdom, invaluable life lessons, intrinsic currency. Brad’s cup is overflowing! Thank you, Brad! I appreciate you for the numerous and the immeasurable ways you continue to pay it forward and are of continual service to others, Brad! Keep Shining! Keep Rising!



On behalf of both Brad and myself, we wish to express our mutual appreciation to you – – you the #ThriveGlobal Reader for graciously taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to extend our wholehearted gratitude to you for additionally taking the time to click onto the enclosed podcast link of our high-vibing conversation with one another. Guaranteed you will derive as much value from my interview with Brad as I have! Brad and I are mutually all about the win-win scenario for everyone! Until next week my friends, please continue to take great care of yourselves!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!



Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS BRAD LEA?!

Brad Lea built LightSpeed VT into a multi-million dollar global tech company from scratch. As its founder and CEO, his vision led to LightSpeed VT becoming the world’s leading interactive training system – a system that he’s proud to share with others.



In addition to being a CEO, Brad also hosts the top-rated podcast Dropping Bombs and is the author of The Real Deal.



Brad has helped numerous companies and individuals generate millions, including such heavy hitters as Tony Robbins, Zig Ziglar, Grant Cardone, Tom Hopkins, World Series Poker, Top Chef, Chase Bank, and many more.



Brad has also been featured in Forbes, The Huffington Post, Inc. Magazine, GCTV, and is a regular guest on several top-rated podcasts.