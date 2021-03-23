Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lessons Learned from a Swammer to Runner

When I swam competitively, I always claimed I wanted to make the YMCA National Team by getting a breaststroke cut. I looked at the national swimmers in awe thinking, “Wow, they really have it all”- something I wanted for myself. They were distinguished by the mass amount of gear with “National team” embroidered or stamped […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When I swam competitively, I always claimed I wanted to make the YMCA National Team by getting a breaststroke cut. I looked at the national swimmers in awe thinking, “Wow, they really have it all”- something I wanted for myself. They were distinguished by the mass amount of gear with “National team” embroidered or stamped on it. At that moment, all I could do was envision myself hitting the wall, peering up at the clock with a shining national time: 1:08 or 1:09. The results were expected though. I showed up every day, sometimes twice a day, for two hours with high level national swimmers. Except, I didn’t put any emphasis on the QUALITY of my work. How you train for a race is how you do anything else in life. Like my swimming, my school work and friendships lacked that same quality because showing up just isn’t enough. Results don’t occur from doing the bare minimum- aka showing up and breathing.

Lesson Learned: You don’t get what you want by giving minimal effort. It comes from doing the work. Former Navy Seal and ultra-endurance athlete, David Goggins  is a force when it comes to producing maximal effort in times of adversity. Goggins is known for relating his motivation to an obsession, since motivation is similar to a flame- easily extinguished by water. He repeated BUD/S three times, attempted the Pull-up world record three times, completed numerous ultra marathons to perform his best in difficult terrains and self-published a best seller. The man oozes obsession. If his goals weren’t met, he would take inventory of what went well and assessed what could have been better- taking what his newfound knowledge and returning to the task. The quality of training means being adaptable and self-aware of errors to perform at a higher quality.

Lesson learned: Training doesn’t always feel good.

I used to get a euphoric high and sense of invincibility during a hard workout where I was excelling. I knew I was crushing it and felt powerful. I would expect the same results the next day. Except, my lungs were burning up, my heart was in my throat and my legs felt like one million pounds. The feeling experienced after type of workout would be one of defeat and self-doubt, but in reality, it’s just the rule of thirds.

Alexi Pappas, Olympian, filmmaker and actor, appeared as a guest on the Rich Roll podcast, While promoting her new book, she recalled a terrible workout a few weeks before the Olympics and what he mentor and coach taught her. Cue the rule of thirds. “One-third of your workouts will feel amazing, one-third of your workouts will be okay, and one-third of your workouts will be terrible”.  If things in training go awry, remember you won’t feel great one-thir of the time but you still put your best effort forward. I believe the effort in working out and life are similar and this rule can apply to anything- including work, relationships, and dating.

When training, racing, dating, or whatever else in life, remember these lessons:

  1. Quality and consistency of your participation matters
  2. If you’re struggling or not feeling *amazing*, remember the rule of thirds.

Until next time, run freely,

Kim 

https://www.mindoverbodyperformancelab.com/

References:

Roll, R (host). 2021, February 8. Alexi Pappas is Bravy. Episode # 579. Audio Podcast Episode. Rich Roll Podcast. https://www.richroll.com/podcast/alexi-pappas-579/

Roll, R (host). 2017, January 3. NAVY SEAL DAVID GOGGINS IS THE TOUGHEST ATHLETE ON EARTH — THOUGHTS ON MINDSET, THE 40% RULE & WHY PURPOSE ALWAYS TRUMPS MOTIVATION. Episode # 266. Audio Podcast Episode. Rich Roll Podcast. https://www.richroll.com/podcast/david-goggins/

    Kimberly DiFranco

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Never ever let obstacles stand in the way of your goals”, with Jason Lezak

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Louisa Warwick: “Work harder, smarter and more frequently than your competitors”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Tips From The Top: One On One With Olympic Gold Medalist Megan Jendrick

    by Adam Mendler

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.