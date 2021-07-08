Lessons Learned by Campus Security

Campus security is tasked with the responsibility of keeping students safe. Whether working for a large state college or a small, intimate and private university, campus security has an important responsibility. This can add lots of pressure onto these individuals, as they are expected to be on high alert at all times and be prepared for unpredictable situations. Naturally, this has led to campus security learning many lessons that they then pass onto incoming staff, as well as take with them into the next steps of their careers. Continue reading to learn some of these lessons.

Be Prepared for Anything

While most campus security teams will not have to deal with some of the tragic events they are trained for, they do have to be on high alert for these situations should they arise. This means that campus security must be aware of issues plaguing the nation, whether it is a political, health, or social trend. While it can be difficult to predict if and when similar situations could take place on campus, having a plan of action in advance can significantly help security teams assess and take control of the situation should it occur. It is impossible to predict the future, but being trained for the unexpected will go a long way.

Put Effort into Basic Tasks

All of this planning and preparation for big threats is an essential part of the job, but in many cases, these big threats may never happen. While campus security shouldn’t let their guards down to these threats, they also cannot abandon their everyday tasks that lead to campus safety. Most of the everyday tasks of campus security involve preventing small crimes on campus, responding to calls, and even directing traffic at events. While it is important to be prepared for the unexpected, campus security should be well-trained and putting effort into these daily tasks in order to keep the college at its safest.

Have Flexibility

Though the importance of planning has been stressed, campus security has also learned the importance of being flexible. Especially as campuses dealt with the many waves of COVID-19, campus security had to adapt to a new way of campus safety and new safety priorities that came along with it. Campus security teams have had to learn which concerns to prioritize and when all while also not letting down their guards to other looming threats. Being able to have flexibility in their roles can help them keep their priorities straight and keep students as safe as possible. This flexibility also means that campus security often has to find cost-effective solutions to certain situations. While it may not always be feasible to adopt the newest technologies onto campus, security teams can develop protocols in place of these technologies.