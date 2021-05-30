Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Lessons I learnt from my life as an artist.

Image credit : "art tools still life" by hannes.a.schwetz is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Hello, everyone. Today, I will tell you five things that happened with me that taught me five big things.I have been making art since I was a kid. From a very young age, I started participating in various art competitions, and the number of times I failed is higher than the number of times I achieved success. But I never gave up and continued to sharpen my skills, and today, I paint much better than I used to do earlier. At the end of the day, I realised that you are your own competitor. From this experience, I learnt my first lesson: failure plays a crucial role in the process of becoming successful; it is in fact the first step towards it.Growing up, I used to envy some of my friends for having things that I didn’t have. I used to wish to get the same stuff for myself. Also, I was not very fluent in English till two or three years ago. But then, I stopped thinking about what society will say, what people will say and started practising day in and day out, and today I can speak this language decently. From this, I learnt: I should not limit myself for the sake of people’s expectations, so don’t limit your potential by thinking about what people would say about it. You might not be fluent in a particular language or you might not possess branded items, but these things don’t matter at all. What matters the most is your self-satisfaction and respecting the person you are today.It is rightly said that practice makes a person perfect. I applied this rule in my life as today, I can make paintings in acrylic, colour pencils, charcoal, graphite and water colours. Achieving expertise in all these media became possible for me only after ample amount of practice. So, no matter how many times you fail, you should never stop trying. Keep practising. If you’re a beginner, you might face many difficulties initially, but you should never give up on your dreams.And when you practice, you make mistakes, too. It is a part of the process. I, too, have made a lot of mistakes as a beginner, and consequently got a lot of scolding from my teachers and elders. When I used water colours initially, I didn’t know what proportion of water to mix with the pigments to achieve an even consistency. But later, I realised that these may vary according to the types of painting. I gained this knowledge because I admitted my mistakes and carefully noticed my shortcomings. I myself improved accordingly. So from this, I learnt: admitting my mistakes to improve myself so that I don’t repeat the same mistakes over and over again. Admitting mistakes helps you see things as they really are. Mistakes happen, but how you deal with them is what makes the difference.I would also like to add that we all should have faith in the Almighty. There might be many people who don’t have any sort of belief or faith in such things. But as far as I am concerned, I’ve got results. In times when I feel low and dejected, I bow down in front of the Almighty and miraculously feel a different sort of energy flowing within my body. Whenever I fail in achieving something, be it the mastery of a particular brush stroke or overcoming life’s hurdles, I pray to God to give me the strength to continue my struggle and never give up. I have learnt to have faith in God and now, I believe that whatever doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.I hope these five lessons help you become the person you have always dreamt of becoming. We all should remember that we have only one life, so we should live and enjoy it to the fullest. Having said this, I would like to conclude my post here.

    Tanuj Samaddar, Artist | Designer | Illustrator | Innovator | Quizzer

    Tanuj Samaddar is a renowned child artist . He has received more than 18 International and 46 + National and many regional level awards in the field of fine arts. He is the recipient of ' He started drawing and painting from an early age of 1½ years. He has received more than 18 International and 46 + National and many regional level awards in the field of fine arts. He is the recipient of ' PRADHAN MANTRI RASHTRIYA BAL SHAKTI PURASKAR 2021' which is India's highest civilian honour for people below 18 years of age. He was given the title ' Golden Artist ' by Picasso Art Foundation and ' Creative Champ ' by Rangu Art Foundation. 2021' which is India's highest civilian honour for people below 18 years of age. He was given the title ' Golden Artist ' by Picasso Art Foundation and ' Creative Champ ' by Rangu Art Foundation. He is also a member of Painters Online International Art Foundation ( U. K.) and FineArt America ( U. S. A.) He is an artist, designer and illustrator by profession. He has expertise in : acrylic, water, pencil colours, charcoal and oil mediums. He also received the R. G. BARUAH MEMORIAL AWARD 2017 for his excellence in the field of fine arts. Apart from these awards he has received many other national level prizes .

    ￼He also became the first Indian Winner in Al Kawther Art Fest 2020 and received many more International Awards . He has received more than 47 national / all india level awards and many state and local level awards and honours in this field. He was able to attract global attention to his artworks by exhibiting his works in various reputed galleries all over the world. His talent and skill was praised by different international and national institutions and many famous personalities including the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi .

     

    * His artworks were exhibited in different national and international art galleries including :- The J.Q.A. ART GALLERY (JAPAN ), THE LUXEMBOURG PALACE ( FRANCE) , THE GUBENSKY ART GALLERY ( BULGARIA) , COLORADO SPRINGS ( U.S.) e.t.c.

