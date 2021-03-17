Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Lessons From the Past Year That Will Shape Your Business Going Forward

You Must Tend to the Whole Person

To run a successful business, you need successful employees. This requires all around wellness and well-being. If COVID-19 taught us anything, it’s that every aspect of our health is important: mental and physical. Considering that nearly half of Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic is harming their mental health or that adults in this country are eight times more likely to screen positive for serious mental illness this year than they were in 2018, it’s clear people need resources to deal with stress. Businesses around the world have realized that it is important to and necessary to put efforts into each aspect of their employees’ health. You can do  this both  formally and informally via classes, fitness or otherwise.

You Have to Get Creative 

This lesson applies to all aspects of the new work environment. Not only does management need to get creative in their approaches to driving engagement, employees must get creative in working  from home. This might mean creating a makeshift office space or even working hours outside  the 9-5. Everyone’s work environment was upended due to COVID-19 quarantines, so it was necessary to get creative as we all adjusted to working from home and  creating the same output as before.

Address Fatigue when you see it

It’s been a year since WHO officially defined COVID-19 as a pandemic, and people are feeling “COVID fatigue.” It is no longer new and “exciting” to work from home. If anything, people are clamoring to return to an office space. As a business and an employer, it has now become part of your job to not only address fatigue when you see it, but also offer resources. More information and strategies to manage fatigue during COVID-19 is available on the CDC website.

COVID-19 changed everyone’s world. As of March 2021, we are just beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel with an approved vaccine finally available  to the public. The world of business however is still not sure what the future holds. That’s why it is so important to understand how to newly manage employees, keeping the current situation in mind.

    Luis Valentino

