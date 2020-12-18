Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lessons From the “Murmer of Bees”

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The Murmur of Bees was selected for our book club. I am not a fan of fiction but joined a book club to diversify my reading. I obtained a free copy of the Kindle and the Audiobook version. from my Amazon prime book subscription. I started scanning the Kindle version but quickly gravitated to the Audiobook. The orator’s mastery of the Latino accents was spellbinding.

This is a lengthy story of several complex levels of class, human development, and spiritual growth. I did not understand the role of the bees in the beginning… nor why there were so many interwoven characters, plots, and sub-plots. In the end, I felt the satisfaction of understanding how the author blended a hybrid reality of spirituality, nature, and a compelling human voyage of life that should not be taken for granted. The story is well worth the 300 plus page read… but I highly recommend the 14-hour Audiobook for the added effect of voice local color.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Hear how the Honeybee Brain Informs the Development of Artificial Intelligence

    by Richard Sergay
    Community//

    How to lead: Lessons on Listening & Learning

    by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.
    Thrive Global Library//

    10 Books That Teachers Read to Their Own Kids

    by Common Sense Media

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.