Lessons From the “Murmer of Bees”

The Murmur of Bees was selected for our book club. I am not a fan of fiction but joined a book club to diversify my reading. I obtained a free copy of the Kindle and the Audiobook version. from my Amazon prime book subscription. I started scanning the Kindle version but quickly gravitated to the Audiobook. The orator’s mastery of the Latino accents was spellbinding.

This is a lengthy story of several complex levels of class, human development, and spiritual growth. I did not understand the role of the bees in the beginning… nor why there were so many interwoven characters, plots, and sub-plots. In the end, I felt the satisfaction of understanding how the author blended a hybrid reality of spirituality, nature, and a compelling human voyage of life that should not be taken for granted. The story is well worth the 300 plus page read… but I highly recommend the 14-hour Audiobook for the added effect of voice local color.