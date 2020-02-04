Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Lessons from the Garden

3 Ways to Grow, Nourish and Nurture Ourselves Daily

By

Today this rhubarb plant in my garden taught me something. It reminded me that just a year ago it was struggling, didn’t have enough nutrients, needed more space to grow. Last spring I added lots of organic soil, weeded and pulled up dead raspberry canes around it and added fertilizer. In the late spring and summer they flourished! I still have rhubarb in the freezer to make pie!

The lesson of this beautiful plant is to make sure we have room to grow, to nourish ourselves in every way and to make sure to let go of things and situations around us that don’t help us grow or nurture ourselves. Let’s ponder some of the details of these lessons:

Room to Grow:

Sometimes we pack our days with so many activities and “have to do” and “should do” activities that we feel bogged down. We don’t allow ourselves the space to feel, to connect with ourselves, to just be. Only when we allow these spaces to exist, blank times and spaces on the calendar for us can we truly have room to grow. I have started to really love my early mornings. I have left myself some room in the mornings to meditate first thing in the morning, then do some exercise. This allows room to grow personally and spiritually. It allows my mind a rest and it allows my body to stay healthy.

I am also being very intentional about what I bring into my home and what I allow in my budget. I ask myself if this item will allow me to grow personally, spiritually or professionally? If the answer is yes I may put it on my wish list and make sure I have the budget for it. Then, I will allow it in my home and in my life.

These are ways I allow myself room to grow. How do you allow room?

Nourish Ourselves:

I have found that not only are good, healthy food and exercise a way to stay healthy, it is also important to nourish ourselves with rest. I have started doing weekly foot baths in hot water with some lavender or salts. I might even do more than one a week if I am on my feet working with clients a lot. I also allow myself to rest in the evenings. I used to keep doing chores until it was almost time for bed. Now, I enlist help from my family and I also put away my phone by around 7pm so that I can read or hang out with my family after that. I feel that nourishment also comes from limiting our time on our phones and social media. The universe can bring you lots of amazing surprises too! Last weekend I took a social media break and I won a raffle prize and got lots of referrals for clients too!

What is something nourishing you can do for yourself and your spirit?

Nurture Ourselves:

What is something you can do that is nurturing? What I love to do is lie down for 15-20 minutes with a hot cup of tea and a blanket and just look out the window at nature, look around the room. Take the time to feel the warmth of the tea, feel cozy, feel loved. There is something very nurturing about this ritual. It is very important to do. Sometimes I do close my eyes during this time too, but I have a timer on so I don’t fall asleep. What is something nurturing you can do for yourself today? What makes you feel cozy and secure?

Thank you rhubarb for your wisdom today. 

With lots of love,

Trista

Trista Signe Ainsworth, Professional Organizer at Joyful Minimalism

I am a Certified Advanced International Organizing Professional and a Certified Aging in Place Designer.

I see the beauty in each and every room of your home. That’s the first thing that I see when I walk in. I see the lovely details, I see the love and energy in your home.

De-cluttering and letting go of things is a personal growth experience. I patiently guide you through this experience through one on one work in your home, or long distance coaching.

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT ME:

My power is one to trust and to really understand people. I truly feel their energy and their hearts. I can feel what's going on energy wise when I am with a person.

I believe that every person is different and their needs will be different. I have a general process to guide them through, but I can pivot and change based on what I am feeling from that person.

I love parties! I love planning menus, having people enjoy celebrations in my home. I love cooking and baking as well. I love ironing. (I know, weird). I love my garden but it's no fuss. I love the outdoors and being in nature. I love minimalism and I keep subtracting what doesn't work in our home. I love going out to eat and trying new restaurants. I especially love world travel! I love having a "special snack" once a week with my son where we tell stories together. This is why I love to help clients clear their entertainment areas in their homes so that they can enjoy more parties and celebrations together.

I love to dress up every day, do my makeup and wear red lipstick. You will most often find me wearing a dress or a skirt, even when I am working from home. It makes me feel joyful and alive to dress up.

I have let go of having to "be everywhere" and "do everything." I am having more trust in life & spirit to always be there for me when I need them. I let it go and trust. I help clients let go of extra things in their homes that may be holding them back from their true potential.

People can trust that I will be on time, or most often early. I love to bring gifts. I love to be dependable and organized and bring the right supplies.

De-cluttering extra furniture and rearranging living spaces to make your home more peaceful and ready for guests is what I love to do. I enjoy using what is already in the home to make spaces function better. There are already so many great pieces in client’s homes that can be put to use.

I grew up seeing my grandparents live with us in our home (in a basement apartment designed by us for them) and enjoy having family and friends around for a long time. My grandma was able to age in place in our home within her own space until she was past 90 years old. That is why I love to work with people to design spaces they can live in and enjoy up into their later years.

Holistic space creation is what I love to help clients with. I help clients find peace, freedom and joy in their homes. They are now able to enjoy more time in their homes and share their spaces with others, knowing that there is an abundance of time and lots of joy in minimalism.

