Community

Lessons from the Family about caring.

When you are really care about someone, their happiness matters more than yours...!!!

By

Caring meaning taking care of others . Giving both physical and mental strength to the person in his / her difficult times. My family is very big. I brought up in the joint family culture. Uncles, aunties, cousins, grand parents. I learnt caring from there. Caring for others in difficult times, supporting each other, helping each other. In our family each one of them has a quality character to learn. Being humble, polite, kindness, helping others, lifting up others, making others happy, understanding , forgiving all these end up in caring. Living for others, caring for others will show a good path in one’s life. Caring not only bring happiness, it build a strong relations, better bonding between our relationship.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

