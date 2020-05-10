Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Lessons from my mum- navigating a pandemic

Resilience in a pandemic

I’ve always known the type of mother i’d be and this is thanks to my mum’s example.

In the wake of the global pandemic, i am thankful that mum taught me the meaning of the word RESILIENCE! I’ll share what resilience means to me and how its helped me through this pandemic. Here goes;

  1. Resilience is courage– courage to push through daily tasks and not get consumed by the effects of everything around me.
  2. Resilience is determination- setting new goals for myself and accomplishing them even though the current clime is very difficult.
  3. Resilience is focus– eyes on the ball always, never losing sight of the end goal.
  4. Resilience is steadfastness in prayer– as a believer in the power of prayer, this is something to hold on to when everything looks bleak.
  5. Resilience is not giving up– in between job hunting, parenting, cooking, house work and taking on new courses, resilience means carrying on and marching towards the final goal.

Thank you mum for teaching me the power of resilience.

To end this, i’d share a quote which encapsulates my resilience lesson from my mum “She stood in the storm and when the wind did not blow her way, she adjusted her sails.”― Elizabeth Edwards

Michelle Okwudiafor

