Lessons From Mills Menser on Transforming a Family Business

One of the greatest challenges entrepreneurs face is actually not starting a business, but rather scaling it. The systems and processes as well as team-building that needs to go into building a scalable business model is fraught with potential pitfalls, whether you are a startup or a family business that has been around for decades. Scaling successfully requires a combination of innovation, discipline and structured systems and processes. As entrepreneurs look to make the leap to a larger sustainable business, there are lessons they need to heed.

The Problem When Scaling

When they’re launching new startups, entrepreneurs are often forced into a mad dash for cash.

Acquiring adequate funding is one of the most challenging aspects of turning a great concept into a successful business.

While raising venture capital is one solution, many small businesses are not appealing investments for these lenders. As a result, most entrepreneurs rely on their savings or a home equity loan.

Unfortunately, getting approved for a home equity loan is a slow process. By the time the entrepreneur receives the funds, an opportunity may have already passed them by. Even if they are approved for funding, entrepreneurs may end up putting their homes on the line for a venture that may fail.

Home equity loans can leave startups saddled with insurmountable debt and ruined credit. If individuals are unable to repay the loan, then they will also lose their homes in the process.

How To Overcome It

After growing up in the industry, Mills had an intimate understanding of the business model that jewelers relied upon to remain profitable. He knew that the nature of traditional jewelry sales was a major barrier that would prevent him from growing his portfolio.

Opening a retail store requires a large initial investment to purchase inventory. New stores must also build relationships with clientele that are interested in luxury jewelry items, which takes time.

Mills knew that he could create a more effective strategy. In order to do so, he took a multifaceted approach that leveraged innovation, quality branding, and a scalable business model.

Innovation

Menser realized the shortcomings in traditional lending processes and wanted to capitalize on this highly profitable market. He also wanted to resolve a long-standing issue in the jewelry industry: Stores rarely buy back items from customers.

Menser created a concept known as jewelry equity lending, which addressed both of these issues.

Using this concept, Menser gives individuals a means of quickly acquiring cash by giving them loans on jewelry items. Clients can sell their items outright, but many of them elect to take out a loan instead. Diamond Banc will hold the item as collateral and provide the client with funds based on the value of the jewelry.

Menser’s process does not rely on credit scores or other qualification methods that are used by traditional lenders. Instead, a jeweler will inspect the item and provide the client with a quote on a loan amount.

If the client fails to repay the loan, the item is forfeited to Menser’s company. However, their credit score is not affected.

Quality Branding

When he was developing this new business model, Menser knew that his company would have to be perceived as a legitimate banking institution. It had to be distinct from run-of-the-mill pawn shops and other buy-back businesses.

With that in mind, he named his financial institution Diamond Banc and dubbed the company as being a “bank without bureaucracy.”

By utilizing quality branding, Menser was able to attract tier-one CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, and high-net-worth individuals. Within the first decade, Menser was able to triple the revenue of the family business.

A Scalable Business Model

The third component of Menser’s solution was that the business must be scalable. The concept of jewelry equity lending satisfied this requirement. Menser’s company was able to implement the concept across multiple locations.

Launching new stores organically can be a time-consuming process. Menser and Diamond Banc were able to accelerate this process by partnering with a company known as Diamond Cellar Holdings in 2018.

With the help of their new partner, the innovative financial institution was able to open offices across the nation quickly.

The Outlook for the Future

While Mills is still a long way away from his 2029 goal of managing a $100,000,000 plus portfolio, his company is experiencing positive year-over-year growth since he took over the family business. The organization is projected to generate approximately $10 million dollars of revenue by the end of this year.

As the concept of jewelry equity lending becomes more popular, Mills’ venture should continue to experience positive growth, providing individuals with a means of gaining low-risk liquidity fast. This is a major draw for investors that want to expand their portfolios and small business owners that need funds to finance their latest endeavors.