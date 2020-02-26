Lessons From a Fortune 500 Consultant

Lucas Root sharing his knowledge with entrepreneurs in San Diego.

Here’s 6 lessons from Lucas that could transform the way you think about your business and life.

My personal favorite Lucas quote: “Entrepreneurship is like a gas stove…the pilot light must be on for the gas to create a flame”. Do you have direction and purpose or are you just dumping gasoline and expecting a result? “If you’re not clear on your offer, your customers won’t be clear that you’re for them.” “As an entrepreneur you need systems that support you being you.” “Maslow’s pyramid teaches us that creativity is the last thing to be activated in the progression of your Self. It’s also the first thing in your Self that gets deactivated when you’re getting demolished by deadlines, stress, and other things.⁣” “Your nervous system doesn’t know the difference between a tiger chasing you and a deadline” you need to release that stress to activate your highest performance to hit that deadline successfully. Focus = prioritizing. Ask yourself: “will this task I’m working on actually move the needle forward or is this busy work I can delegate?”

Lucas is wise beyond words and has taught me a lot. Check out his instagram @lucroot for more entrepreneurial wisdom.