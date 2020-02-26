Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lessons From a Fortune 500 Consultant

Lucas Root has Worked With Companies like AIG, Wells Fargo, Bird and more!

By
Lucas Root sharing his knowledge with entrepreneurs in San Diego.

Here’s 6 lessons from Lucas that could transform the way you think about your business and life.

  1. My personal favorite Lucas quote: “Entrepreneurship is like a gas stove…the pilot light must be on for the gas to create a flame”. Do you have direction and purpose or are you just dumping gasoline and expecting a result?
  2. “If you’re not clear on your offer, your customers won’t be clear that you’re for them.”
  3. “As an entrepreneur you need systems that support you being you.”
  4. “Maslow’s pyramid teaches us that creativity is the last thing to be activated in the progression of your Self. It’s also the first thing in your Self that gets deactivated when you’re getting demolished by deadlines, stress, and other things.⁣”
  5. “Your nervous system doesn’t know the difference between a tiger chasing you and a deadline” you need to release that stress to activate your highest performance to hit that deadline successfully.
  6. Focus = prioritizing. Ask yourself: “will this task I’m working on actually move the needle forward or is this busy work I can delegate?”

Lucas is wise beyond words and has taught me a lot. Check out his instagram @lucroot for more entrepreneurial wisdom.

    Skye Gallagher

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Entrepreneurs Should Choose Health and Wellness for Success

    by Michael D. Smith
    leaky bucket
    Community//

    Is it time to pay attention to your leaky bucket?

    by Lucy Gower
    Community//

    How to Overcome the 4 Most Common Struggles of Every Entrepreneur

    by Alicia Forest

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.