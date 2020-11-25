Lessons for Young People

What is the point of living life if you’re not gonna be passionate about it?

Notes from Leo Gura’s Life Advice for young people.

In life there will be many traps. Life is never still. You can choose what to make out of your life. Its is up to you and no one else how to define it. When youre young, you absorb information like a sponge.



Customize your life for you.



Do not fall into treating ideologies as dogma. Getting your mind trapped in one of these belief systems. Make sure you’re not working at a surface level but rather into a deeper level.



The quality of your life depends on your quality of your mind and how you use it. You can construct the kind of life that you want, and it all depends on how you use your mind. Master your mind. Your greatest enemy is yourself. There’s nobody out there to blame for what’s happening in your life. Turn within and take ownership in the situations to get the results you want. You create your own reality.



Take learning and the process of understanding seriously. Independence of mind – know where you are independently curious. Never rely on somebody’s statement but instead question them and figure them out yourself. You must do the intellectual work of understanding things at a deeper level. Start questioning everything. Ask higher quality questions and ask what life is and how it works.

Develop curiosity about everything. Don’t assume you understand everything when you don’t. Be constantly learning. Become your own life long learner and educator.

What is the point of living life if you’re not gonna be passionate about it? The worst thing you can do in life is to take it for granted. Have something in your life that you’re deeply passionate about – have a handful of these. Find a few things you’d want to devote your life to. Start devoting a significant chunk of your life to the things you’re passionate about. Its like a snowball. Find a job or work on your terms. Create a career for yourself, and even beyond a career but a life purpose. Something that would fuel you to go to work. There’s a ton of thing to be passionate about. Explore life and see what outs there.

Have meaningful work. Meaning is something that you create. Passion is something you generate. Be proactive and go look for it with curiosity. Desire and ambition are very important aspects of living a good life. Desire is far more important than knowing how to do things. How do you learn? Through a desire. What do I want? What am I passionate about? How can I be more passionate in life. Go proactively pursue your passions in life.

Life is something precious. Your life is important. Life’s meaning is whatever you create it to be. “Meaningful” is whatever you say it is. Be in touch with your feelings and intuition. Recognize how amazing it is to be alive and that it is a rare gift to live. You have to deal with the hand that you were dealt. You have got to commit to really living a good life. Ask yourself – How do I live a good life? What do I desire? How do I live a meaningful life? You have to know what you want.



Master your emotions. Emotions are what move people. Have the courage to feel all those negative emotions. The stuff that you deny will always come back and haunt you, like a festered wound. Try to face them head on rather than avoiding them. The worst thing you can do is to lie to yourself. Commit to maximal radical self honesty. Always be truthful to yourself. Lying, manipulation, and deceit will come back to you. Take the truth really seriously. Do you want to be on the side of truth for the rest of your life? Or on the side of playing games, deceit, lying to yourself, etc.? Do you think you can make a good life out of that? Commit to truth like marriage – for good and the bad.



Life is deeply counterintuitive. Be the captain of your life. Set goals for yourself, motivate yourself. Going above and beyond the bare minimum of life. Be proactive. Be engaged in life.



Develop mastery into at least one thing. Be good at these and be useful to mankind. If there’s something you don’t how to do, learn it. Find the people who know how. All you need is desire and intent from there it will generate it. The better you get, the rarer you are to those around you.



People have different levels of ambition, moods, views, personalities. Different levels of consciousness. Your twenties and thirties are very crucial to discover your personality.



Don’t take your health for granted. Learn about proper nutrition and watch what you eat. Whole foods, vegetables, high quality meat and fat to keep your energy levels high and keep your brain running. Have a clear mind and laser sharp focus.



In life, you’re either doing things out of love or doing them out of fear. Life is a training ground. Falling into many traps and trials and errors.

How much do you give into fear or how much you give love? You can either be filled with love or recoiled with fear. Life throws you into a matrix of possibility where you can choose what you want to actualize, like an experiment in creativity.

Don’t waste time judging others and yourself. Radiate love. You have what it takes to ace life. Everything starts with a choice.



Gain infinite self understanding. Direct experience is king. Are you going to be lazy or are you going to be proactive? Are you gonna treat it as the miracle that it is or are you going to mindlessly gonna scroll through social media and watch Netflix?



The really serious people are the metaphysically serious – utterly open mind, curiosity and passion and the desire to do it. Get serious about life. Figure out what life is.



Your youth is your most precious resource. Don’t waste it. If you use it properly and not squander it (by partying all the time, engaging in meaningless immature relationships, etc.)

Avoid falling into complacency. You want to make a commitment to make strategic long term investments to yourself. Your life is the ultimate DIY project.

You can play the game of life – treat life like an adventure. Take risks and don’t be afraid to fail in life. Fail more, fail faster. Do things that will grow you even if you fail at it. These will be your investments or foundations in life, so don’t worry about it. The greatest failure is sitting around and squandering and not doing anything.

Commit to challenging yourself. Stop looking for life to be easy. Stop trying to find a shortcut or the path with least resistance. Stop with this bare minimum approach to life. Deliberately challenge yourself, challenges that you set yourself. Rather than waiting for life to demand things from you, be the one that sets the challenges. This is crucial. By challenging yourself you get to live in your own terms. Rather than challenges enforced upon you by society.

Be wary of shortcuts and magic pills. Focus on building stable things in your life. Take the time to do things right even when it’s going to take more work. Look for the substance. Don’t let people fool you with flimsy solutions.

Develop a strong work ethic. How else are you gonna fulfill your vision and your potential in life? Set a high standard for yourself. What you tend to get in life is your lowest standard. Never settle for mediocrity. Have standards for the kind of environment you live in. Aim beyond basic survival in life. The greatest joys in life are not pragmatic and utilitarian. There’s a deeper dimension in life than just survival. Survival is the bare minimum and were going beyond that. Admit to never doing mindless work. Your work should advance mankind in a conscious way.



Don’t over-plan. You have to be adaptable. You have to give room for your life to unfold. Have a vision and be clear. Let your passion guide you and leave room for exploration.

Stop and be authentically yourself. The greatest joys in life come from discovering yourself. Creativity is a source of passion. Don’t get distracted with petty human gossip, etc.,

Don’t overload your schedule with a bunch of commitments and obligations when you’re young. Leave room for solitude, reading a book, contemplating, vision, dream. Be creative. Imagine, dream. The deepest answers in life are found in yourself, in moments of solitude and deep self reflection. Listen to yourself. Discover yourself. Go on retreats. Do the real work within yourself.



Don’t waste your time hating, criticizing, blaming others, or trying to control others. Say no to this. Have no desire to control anybody else but yourself. Focus on what you need to do to feel empowered. Become self reliant. Turn inwards. People in society will try to trick you. Do not take people’s words at face value. Don’t automatically assume what they’re telling you is true.

Stop trying to get love from others or from things. Develop yourself to be a non needy person whose cup is already filled. How do you fill your own cup? Do it by developing yourself through spiritual practice, creative work and passion. Fill your own cup with love. Do I want to be someone begging others to fill my cup with love? Or do I want to be someone whose cup is already full? Stop trying to get love from things. These things should be tertiary. Generate love within yourself by working on yourself. Follow up on your passion.



Understand what reality is in a different way. To have new capacities, step away from mediocrity and develop yourself. In a way that a caterpillar evolves into a butterfly. Don’t fall into the complacency and laziness trap.



Reality is perspectival. There’s more happening in life that meets the eye. Commit to it every single day. Push yourself to live an extraordinary life. Something much more profound. It takes vision and it takes courage.

How much do you want out of life? Are you going to honor your life and acknowledge the miracle that it is? Invest in yourself every single day.