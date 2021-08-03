Lessons Covid-19 Has Taught Us – Pankaj Goswami

Society has long been facing various mental and stress-related issues, and today it’s just been compounded by the pandemic. Stress is not a new phenomenon but has become a part of life with time. All things considered, overpowering feelings of anxiety can make emotional and mental well-being fall apart and even lead to work burnout which is not useful for business, nor for families or networks.

It could be said that the current crisis, and others to come, will become the new normal. Nonetheless, it is up to us how we adapt to these and similar crises, and whether we respond in an impulsive manner, dealing with each crisis as it “hits” us, or alternatively whether we plan proactively for such events and reflect how best to protect the public and mitigate the adverse long terms impacts on our communities. According to Pankaj Goswami, an entrepreneur there are simple techniques that can help you better adapt to this new process and put your mind at ease

1. Be kind and practice acceptance

Being more accepting of family members will help you keep peace in the home, but it’s just as important to accept your situation and the ‘new normal’ as a whole. Methods of coping include problem-solving, sharing things, cheering people on, learning from the experience, reevaluating priorities, and reflecting on how people coped with far worse in the past. This will help you in overcoming your mental health related issues.

2. Track your feelings of anxiety on an everyday premise

Anxiety is an emotional state that can work for us as well as against us. It is something we all have in common, but where we often differ is in how we perceive these feelings of arousal and how we respond to them. In today’s “Age of Apps” where many people are living dual lives, partly online, one must focus on developing new and innovative approaches to living better with anxiety, particularly to invest in the mental and emotional well-being of children and young people around.

3. Focus on what you have already accomplished

One of the most important things you can do is accept that a new reality should come with a different level of expectations. As a result, one should keep in mind the fact that the stress created by change is normal and expected and we (inherently) have the power to cope with it. Remember all the things you thought would not go well, but in the end, you got through them all. These will help improve your self-confidence and the steps you take will help you focus on your goals.

Dealing with your mental well-being is a full-time job that is pretty much basic as your vocation. Mental health is fundamental to our collective and individual ability as humans to think, emote, interact with each other, earn a living and enjoy life. On this basis, the promotion, protection and restoration of mental health can be regarded as a vital concern of individuals, communities and societies throughout the world. Therefore, you need to realize that these changes are only for a short time and you will slowly get used to it all and mature with sufficient practice and time.