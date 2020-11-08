Lessons Behind Building a Million Dollar Brand at 23

When I was an 18 year old looking into the future I had no idea where I would be at 23. Would I be partying right after my uni graduation? Working a steady job? In a committed relationship? Our lives can go so many different directions. But, never in a million years did I think I’d be a 23 year old with a million dollar brand.

I’ve learned a lot in the past few years as an entrepreneur, as any entrepreneur knows there are many ups and downs of entrepreneurship. If I had to distill all the lessons I’ve learned, there are 5 that I attribute to my success at such a young age.

“Embracing the fierce feminine in my life allowed me to grow my business and show up authentically for my clients”

Don’t Try to Be A Man

If you are a woman entrepreneur why are you running your business like a man? If the business books your reading or mentors you look to are men, what are you even doing? Being authentic to yourself is the best thing you can do for your business, if that means leaning into your feminine side, do it. Women are allowed to just be women. Embracing the fierce feminine in my life allowed me to grow my business and show up authentically for my clients.

Money Won’t Make You Happy

Once you have that chunk of money in the bank, it will be much easier to feel energetically safe and supported. But, if you aren’t happy on your own the money won’t fix you. Money is security, opportunity and distraction but it is not happiness. It’s up to you to fill up your cup and take care of yourself first and the money will follow. Especially as young entrepreneurs we are often met with more money than we know what to do with, it can be easy to attribute it to your self worth. You have to be constantly aware that money doesn’t define who you are and it’s your responsibility to be able to separate yourself from it.

Business Cannot Take Over Your Life

The hustle is real. Those late night work sessions, taking calls on weekends, before you know it you are saying no to seeing friends, bailing on plans all so you can work more. It’s time to cut that sh*t out. You have to live your life. The whole point of entrepreneurship is to have more freedom, what’s the point if you stop living and only work? Prioritize the things you love outside of your business and be honest with yourself about boundaries and expectations you have for yourself.

Youth is an Asset

You’re too young, too inexperienced, too naive. Young entrepreneurs have heard it all. You are constantly being underestimated and people’s expectations of you are low just because of your age. Absolutely ridiculous. Next time you begin to doubt yourself or worry about your age, remember that your youth is an asset and you can leverage it. Youth is powerful. It gives you a fresh perspective, the mind of a dreamer and the ability to take risks.

You Gotta Heal Before You Can Grow

Have you healed the wounds of your inner child? Until you do, your inner mean girl will continue to come back again and again to doubt you, break you down and prevent you from making any decision without second guessing every move you make. Healing the wounds and trauma from your childhood is all about clearing the way to build the life you want and get out of your own way.

Being a young entrepreneur brings unique challenges and amazing possibilities, you have your whole life ahead of you. Your path with weave and things will change but learning the lessons of entrepreneurship early will only open up the world to you.