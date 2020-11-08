Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lessons Behind Building a Million Dollar Brand at 23

When I was an 18 year old looking into the future I had no idea where I would be at 23. Would I be partying right after my uni graduation? Working a steady job? In a committed relationship? Our lives can go so many different directions. But, never in a million years did I think […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When I was an 18 year old looking into the future I had no idea where I would be at 23. Would I be partying right after my uni graduation? Working a steady job? In a committed relationship? Our lives can go so many different directions. But, never in a million years did I think I’d be a 23 year old with a million dollar brand. 

I’ve learned a lot in the past few years as an entrepreneur, as any entrepreneur knows there are many ups and downs of entrepreneurship. If I had to distill all the lessons I’ve learned, there are 5 that I attribute to my success at such a young age. 

“Embracing the fierce feminine in my life allowed me to grow my business and show up authentically for my clients”
  1. Don’t Try to Be A Man

If you are a woman entrepreneur why are you running your business like a man? If the business books your reading or mentors you look to are men, what are you even doing? Being authentic to yourself is the best thing you can do for your business, if that means leaning into your feminine side, do it. Women are allowed to just be women. Embracing the fierce feminine in my life allowed me to grow my business and show up authentically for my clients.

  1. Money Won’t Make You Happy

Once you have that chunk of money in the bank, it will be much easier to feel energetically safe and supported. But, if you aren’t happy on your own the money won’t fix you. Money is security, opportunity and distraction but it is not happiness. It’s up to you to fill up your cup and take care of yourself first and the money will follow. Especially as young entrepreneurs we are often met with more money than we know what to do with, it can be easy to attribute it to your self worth. You have to be constantly aware that money doesn’t define who you are and it’s your responsibility to be able to separate yourself from it.

  1. Business Cannot Take Over Your Life 

The hustle is real. Those late night work sessions, taking calls on weekends, before you know it you are saying no to seeing friends, bailing on plans all so you can work more. It’s time to cut that sh*t out. You have to live your life. The whole point of entrepreneurship is to have more freedom, what’s the point if you stop living and only work? Prioritize the things you love outside of your business and be honest with yourself about boundaries and expectations you have for yourself. 

  1. Youth is an Asset

You’re too young, too inexperienced, too naive. Young entrepreneurs have heard it all. You are constantly being underestimated and people’s expectations of you are low just because of your age. Absolutely ridiculous. Next time you begin to doubt yourself or worry about your age, remember that your youth is an asset and you can leverage it. Youth is powerful. It gives you a fresh perspective, the mind of a dreamer and the ability to take risks. 

  1. You Gotta Heal Before You Can Grow 

Have you healed the wounds of your inner child? Until you do, your inner mean girl will continue to come back again and again to doubt you, break you down and prevent you from making any decision without second guessing every move you make. Healing the wounds and trauma from your childhood is all about clearing the way to build the life you want and get out of your own way. 

Being a young entrepreneur brings unique challenges and amazing possibilities, you have your whole life ahead of you. Your path with weave and things will change but learning the lessons of entrepreneurship early will only open up the world to you. 

    Monica Yates, Life Coach + Influencer

    Monica is an Australian Life Coach and Influencer who helps women to heal their trauma so that they can be in alignment with their feminine energy, be magnetic AF and live a life that turns them on. When she's not coaching clients she hosts the Feminine as F*ck Podcast, which has over 300,000 downloads. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Exclusive Interview with Tori Gerbig on the Evolution and Success of Pink Lily

    by Scott Autten
    Community//

    “Stay Ambitious” The 5 Lessons I Learned Being a 20-Something Founder

    by Jean Ginzburg
    Community//

    Daniel Abrahami: “Being first is not always best.”

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.