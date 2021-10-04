Leslie Nance of Any Stage Cancer: “Find A Mentor, Don’t DIY Healing”

Find A Mentor, Don’t DIY Healing — I don’t know about you, but when I was diagnosed suddenly everyone was a cancer expert in my life! I knew it was out of love and these people wanted to support me. Everyone had diet, treatments, and cancer advice for me. It was mind numbing and so confusing. Worse, I spent a good deal of time on “Dr. Google” which added to my panic! I had become so scared of food I was starving myself. Did you know that if you “Google” Anti-Cancer Diet you get 3 million results! This was not helpful.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leslie Nance.

Leslie Nance is a Cancer Boss! She leads her clients and community on a journey of making their bodies and inhospitable environment to cancer. Inspired from her own cancer journey/healing she turned her tragedy into her superpower. She became the woman she so desperately needed in her won journey 9 years ago! Now cancer free she understands that cancer does not make her special but her work with others who have cancer does. As a certified holistic nutritionist, certified holistic cancer coach and creator of Any Stage Cancer Boss Program. She brings holistic to the front door of the medical community and marries the two practices to achieve amazing healing results for her clients. Giving hope to the hopeless while being the brightest light into the darkest days of someone’s life. #cancerboss

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

If you have time for a fairy tale I can tell you about my childhood. I grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. I am the only child of two people who still amaze me to this very day. My parents are remarkable human beings and I am so blessed to still have them in my daily life. We are a tight unit. When I was young they took me everywhere they went and I was really integrated right into their lives. As I entered school my parents begin to realize I was not like other children and I was struggling more than I should in school. By the time I was in 6th grade they had moved me to a private school where it was discovered I was a severe dyslexic. School was always hard for me but I was also considered a “smarty pants”, I will let you interpret that how you want. Sharp mind and tongue. Excelling at the things that interested me and failing at the “norms” of everyday school life. I was a mystery to most of my teachers.

My young adult life had failed marriages, yes plural, and I found it hard to find my way. I was never in any REAL trouble like drugs or alcohol but I was not finding my way in life very well. Lots of job changes and it was a very unstable time in my life.

At 30 I met the love of a lifetime. It was not a convenient time in my life to find my soulmate! There he was and there was no denying he was the one (and still is). We went on to build a dream life together. We were married in 2005 after he asked me to marry him on the Eiffel Tower in 2001, only a few months after we had started dating. We have traveled the world, owned a very successful high end antiques store, and were spectacularly in love (still are)…this is where the cancer story really begins. In 2012 our world came crashing down around a breast cancer diagnosis.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Easy! Fast forward a bit from my own diagnosis and cancer journey and I had become a Holistic Cancer Coach and started to work with women who had cancer. I was really hitting on all cylinders, meaning I KNEW I was living my purpose. I knew why I had been put here on this earth and truly why I MUST walk through healing the cancer in my own life.

One day I was talking to my dad, you remember, one of the extraordinary humans that raised me, and he said “Bugs (my nickname) I read a quote the other day that made me think of you and your life.”

“The two most extraordinary days in a mans life are the day they are born and the day they find out why.” Mark Twain

Then he said, “Bugs, you have figured out the why!”

Wow, it was a pivotal moment for me and I have never looked back since that day and always walked, no, ran, right toward my “purpose” every single day since!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Ok, but I’ll cry!

It was about 9 days before Christmas. My husband, Robin and I had set the day aside to get a tree, do some Christmas shopping and prepare for our holiday travel to Texas. We were living in Colorado at the time.

It was a morning off and often on these types of morning they start off with a bang…get it? In a very intimate moment I rolled on my side and felt a pain in the side of my boob. At the time I wore a long necklace with a silver guitar pick on a chain. I thought it was under my breast and poking me. When I reached to move the necklace, I felt a lump where I thought the necklace was. Needless to say there was a full stop on the sex. As I sat up and looked in Robin’s eyes I could see my future draining right out of me along with all my hopes. As he reached to feel the lump in my breast I could see the fear of the worst come over him too. He said “we will call the doctor and see what that is…it is going to be ok”. All I could think was “Holy crap, he thinks I need a doctor!” Through the tears I shared with him my thoughts that somehow I knew it was cancer and I said to him…”If this is what I think it is, it will change our lives forever!”. I am no prophet but I can tell you in that moment I was the most prophetic I would ever be! Of course I meant it was going to be a horrific change, but what I didn’t know is how amazing that little lump was going to be in my life! Life changing? You betcha!

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

God, everything was scary. The uncertainty, the obsessive negative thought patterns, trying to crystal ball your life with cancer, really every horror story you ever knew about cancer comes rushing in like a flood of nightmares that you can’t wake up from and at this point I didn’t even know if it was cancer or not. I was the hottest of hot messes and honestly if you tried to console me, it pissed me off! I was so scared of what was happening to me.

Here is a little inside scoop. Remember I told you that when I was young I excelled at things that I was interested in? Well, I have a memory that to this day has never left my side. When I was in 6th grade a teacher in my small private school got cancer. She was out with treatments and we had a sub. The small school didn’t try to hide it from us that our teacher was sick. They told us about cancer and talked to us about how to stay healthy. You know the normal prevention things like don’t smoke, eat well, exercise and try to stay healthy. Our sub was sharing statistical information about cancer one day. She had 5 of us come to the front of the room and she said “3 out of the 5 of you will get cancer in your lifetime!” This was traumatic for me. I thought of myself as one of the 3 that would get it, not the other 2 that would never get cancer. She was not being malicious by the way, so don’t hate on that teacher. She was trying to help us understand how to beat the odds. My young brain took great interest in that statistic and I never forgot the feeling of thinking that I would be one of the 3 out of 5 that got cancer. I will always question if my intense fear of cancer led me to the doorstep of a diagnosis. It was a very deep-seated emotion.

SO deep seated that about 6 months before my diagnosis I woke one night from a dream that I had to tell my mom and dad that their only child had breast cancer. That dream reoccurred for weeks leading up to discovering my lump.

How did you react in the short term?

I totally disengaged. I couldn’t sleep, eat or think. I would sit and stare out the window at work and never even hear a person come in. I was obsessed about feeling the lump in my breast. My hand was on it all the time. I would go to the bathroom and just stand there and feel it.

I was in the doctors office the very next morning after the discovery and again for scans the day after that. Five days before Christmas 2012 I had my diagnosis and it was indeed cancer. I was young, only 42 at the time. I was so mad that this stupid lump was there in my breast. I beat myself up for not taking better care of myself. I starved myself for months because I was so stressed and afraid that food was the culprit. I thought I was dying, and honestly for a month or so I was!

There are two types of people with cancer. One who doesn’t want anyone to know and one that tells everyone, even the guy at Walgreens knows! I was the one shouting it out to everyone. I thought if I told enough people someone might say to me, I KNOW HOW TO CURE YOU. Nobody ever did. I had really become the worst cancer patient in the whole world.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

It took months for the dust to settle. When you are diagnosed you get a major upgrade in doctors. There is so much to do. Every doctor wants you to make a decision while you are in their office about next steps. These are major life decisions! You get massive decision fatigue.

Do you have your breast removed, if you do should you have both removed or just the one with cancer? Should you stay flat or have reconstruction? What kind of reconstruction? Should I keep my nipple or let it go? What will I look like after this is all over? How long will this take to heal? How long will I be off from work? How will I pay my bills if I am not working? What will my insurance pay for and how much out of pocket will it be for my surgery? AND THESE WERE JUST THE DECISIONS AND QUESTIONS FROM THE SURGICAL APPOINTMENT!

To cope, I put off my decisions and took some time to think things over. I don’t recommend this for everyone but I had the luxury of being able to take my time. I was diagnosed in December and at the end of January we had a trip to planned to the North Shore of Oahu Hawaii, to see the big waves and surfing competitions. I didn’t want to miss the trip, I mean hello, if I had cancer I didn’t want to miss anything because I still thought I was going to die from this. So I postponed all decisions until that trip was over.

I found my healing mechanisms on the beaches of the North Shore. It is magical there in the wintertime. The waves are 20ft tall right offshore and the power of Mother Nature is right in your face there. I surfed for the first time on head high waves and really found some peace about what was happening to me. I realized I needed to just slow down and stop the flood of dramatic thoughts that were pounding in my brain and my heart about having cancer.

I sat on the beach the last night there. I was alone, Robin was making dinner in the beach house we had rented. I held my breast and asked her to guide me towards healing. I didn’t really want to die of cancer anytime soon. Sounds so hoaky but I watched the big waves crash in and really started taking charge of my life and health from that point on. There were other defining moments in my journey that had led me to this time and space but for the first time in months I realized I was made for this fight and that it was my choice now, to live or die from cancer. No matter the outcome; no amount of kicking, screaming or drama was going to change the fact that I had a journey to take. Lucky for me I chose the journey towards healing and finding the meaning in the massive life disruptor called cancer.

From that point on I was the #CancerBoss and I show up like that every day since!

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My husband…rock solid caretaker and ally and non-freak out partner! My mom, who always picks up the pieces and puts them back together for me in my life. My Dad, who pissed me off because he choose to NOT overreact and freak out, which was to my ultimate advantage. All my girlfriends who showed up with food, in the pre-op room, with doctor referrals, cards, phone calls and brilliant amounts of love.

They all played a major role in my healing. However, there is one person that pivoted my mindset. My oncologist Dr. Gina Brown. A true advocate for me and my healing. She always showed up with a discerning perspective that was never judgmental but always from love and compassion. A true ally in my journey.

The moment she changed my life, and perspective, was a tough one. I had decided while on that beach in Hawaii that I was not going through with several recommended treatments. I was nervous about telling Dr. Brown that I was not taking her recommendations. Two days after we returned from Hawaii I had an appointment with her. I had to tell her NO and I really thought I was in for a battle. What I was met with, when I shared my decision with her and was saying no to almost a years worth of cancer treatments… was love. She simply placed her hand on my knee and she said “Leslie, your body created cancer and you can no longer ignore that. If you don’t do what I am recommending what are you going to do?” Right between the eyes, she got me…I mean she spoke to me and understood me!

From those wise words until this very moment I have been working on the “what are you going to do” by teaching my body, guiding my body and working with my body to create an inhospitable environment to cancer and disease. I connect to healing every day physically, mentally and emotionally. Laser focused on all those components of life to remain cancer free! I am beating all the odds statistically but really, I knew I was never meant to be a statistic anyways!

Now I coach other women in this same process of healing by asking them “what are you going to do?” And “how can you create an inhospitable environment to cancer and disease?” I believe cancer is no ones destiny and healing is achievable for everyone!

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

I LOVE THIS QUESTION SO MUCH! Thank you for asking it!

“If this is what I think it is, it will change our lives forever!” Those words felt so prophetic to me the morning I discovered my lump and to this day were absolutely 100% the truth! Cancer has changed my life forever in a way I could have never anticipated. Working with women every day who are transforming their cancers into purpose and living on an extraordinary, elevated healing path, and all with cancer present in their bodies. That is why I am here on this planet…to serve these women towards healing! My cancer gave me that purpose on a silver platter!

Cancer HAD to come to me! I needed to be shaken out of my perfect life so that I could elevate to my calling, my reason of existence!

My cancer was not just talking to me or telling me something…it was screaming at me to be who I am supposed to be! It was oozing with opportunity to step up and serve other women on a level that makes my heart beat fast with joy and feel the massive blessing of it in my life.

I said once in a live training…”My cancer saved my life!” Then a comment came in from a client that said “Your cancer is saving millions of lives!” I imagine somehow that is what my cancer would say to me. “I came to help you help others!”

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Remember the movie “Steel Magnolias”? There was a line in the movie about gossiping, “If you don’t have anything nice to say come sit by me!” I was the queen of criticism. Because I have a sharp wit and a sharp tongue, it was funny and entertaining…most of the time.

Over the years I had really built some heart armor. The dog-eat-dog corporate world which I had a load of success in had made me rough and callus and cynical. I spun that into a life of rants and poor behavior.

I call this time in my life my “Cynical Barbie” attitude. Perfect clothes, hair, nails, car, house and job…and because I was afraid of it all crumbling to the ground at any time, I had a heaping help of criticism for anyone that was not like me.

I am not proud of this; it was a yucky part of my life. The day I got the cancer diagnosis…Cynical Barbie died. I was instantly humbled, and I could no longer waste any time with her in my life. She taught me a lot about what I DIDN’T WANT TO BE and cancer taught me about having more compassion, less judgement, looking for good, staying in gratitude and letting go of bad behavior. Now, with the heart armor stripped away and really allowing myself to be vulnerable again, I find it is a brilliant way to live!

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I have a mantra…”Please let me be light into darkness and never darkness into light!” This was part of the eulogy of Cynical Barbie and her sudden passing!

Every morning I spend a significant time in quiet prayer, reflection and meditation. I set my intention for the day to share love, stay curious, keep my heart open, and to be light into the darkest days of someone’s life.

Goodness is relative to what one is ready to receive or give. So, I don’t think of it as goodness as much as I do just a presence of peace in turmoil and a calm shelter in a raging storm. I show up in a BIG way for all the women I work with.

I do work with clients every single day to help them learn what tools they need to heal. I marry holistic practices to their medical treatments to help them recover faster between treatments, keep their healing energy flowing, and teach them how to actively seek healing. To really keep the body in balance so that cancer is not tempted to stay or return. I teach them how to be a #CancerBoss and not let cancer run the show. I utilize holistic nutrition, emotional transformation work, love and guide them on this path of discovery. That is a good thing for me and them!

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

For me, the biggest misconception is that cancer is a physical disease and that you can only use physical healing modalities. Yes, the physical act of getting cancer treatments, changing your diet or having surgery very much contribute to healing and are even necessary. Healing cancer is also an emotional journey. When a woman loses her breast to cancer there is not just a physical loss…there is a massive emotional loss as well. If we are not choosing to fight cancer with every part of our being we are missing huge pieces of the process and it will keep you in victim mode. Then, cancer is bossing you around and making it super hard to heal!

Holistic healing is not a woo-woo term. It is very misunderstood. Holistic means “treating you as a whole person” and in my case as a Certified Holistic Cancer Coach, it means I never look at my clients as just cancer patients. I consider (and ask them to consider) their whole lives and healing at the deepest roots of the problem. When this kind of work meets the practicality of medical treatments we can start to talk about silver bullet scenarios.

There was a paper published by Dr. Diane Perlman discussing the “Patterns of Exceptional Physical Healing”. She discusses the commonality of people who experience “spontaneous remission”. Her findings from years of study identified 11 traits that led to “spontaneous remission” and NOT one of these referred to a specific diet, having a specific surgery, or being treated with a specific cancer treatment. The commonalities were based on the healing mindset of these exceptional people. It was found that the physical aspects of healing were important but that it was more significant to consider themselves as a whole person and not just as a cancer patient. When these people became laser focused on healing as a whole person and not just the physical person, they experienced what some might refer to as a miracle.

Yes, listen to your doctor, but stay curious about what your role is in the path towards healing! Be a #CancerBoss

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

If you have ever listened to my Tuesday night “The Cancer Coach Talks” on Facebook you will have heard me say…”I am not willing to give you a bandaid for cancer”. I also know and respect that we need jumping off points. So, while I can’t solve the problem with 5 tips I can start your readers on a path of discovery for their own healing!

Accept the diagnosis, reject the prognosis — remember I was sharing the study from Dr. Perlman and the characteristics of the people who experience exceptional physical healing. This mindset is key to being a #CancerBoss.

-I coached a woman several years ago, Anne, who was afraid to even say cancer. She was petrified that if she admitted that it was part of her life that it would somehow become worse or take over her body. When I explained to her that she was allowing cancer to be such a powerful taboo and it had become the boss she started to understand how to heal. She was not accepting the cancer diagnosis and there was no way she could reject the prognosis that came with her very serious sickness. She was paralyzed with fear and cancer was taking over quickly, mentally and physically. I asked her to metaphorically “pull the boogie man out from under the bed”…her cancer taboo…and stare it down and stop letting it control her in such a way that was making it impossible to heal. She was brave and did it! The outcome in that work was tremendous for her. She started to heal physically but also emotionally and mentally. Cancer became an ally in her life, allowing her to find her strengths and really live the life she was working so hard to save! Cancer is so NOT her destiny! Don’t Think of Food As Medicine — shocking right? I am a Certified Holistic Nutritionist and I am saying don’t use food as medicine? YES! Besides, I don’t want to take more medicine so food as medicine seems negative to me. Is that crazy?

-Food is one of our greatest pleasure or pains. It either fuels our healing or our disease. We must start with our relationship with food if we want it to contribute to our healing and STILL be pleasurable.

You cannot starve cancer with your diet! There I said it! It is not how your body works or how cancer works. If you deprive your body of sugar to starve out cancer…your cancer cells will find other energy sources just like your healthy cells do. Now, if you stop eating loads of sugar will your body be healthier and less hospitable to cancer? Yes, but cancer is complicated and not as simple as depriving your body of a certain nutrient to heal.

-I teach food as information! You have trillions of healthy cells and relatively few weak deformed cells that are malignant. If we give our healthy cells information from the food we eat, healing information, then we empower them to do what they are designed to do. Find cancer cells and destroy them. Igniting healthy cellular energy is how I believe cancer nutrition should be taught! Find Your Dream Team of Doctors — The single most important thing when you are diagnosed with cancer is having Doctors that you trust and that you feel truly cared for. Anything less than that… you need to be the boss and find a new team! There is a study that says “70% of people are afraid to question their doctors”. The study goes on to describe that many fear retribution from a treating physician if they ask too many questions. If you have this kind of fear of your cancer doctors, then they are not your doctors. So what if it is a pain to switch…it is your life that is ultimately at stake. Speak up or get a new team! Stay Out of Decision Fatigue — “There are never any solutions in panic…” LBJ said that in response to the Russians launching Sputnik in 1957. He went on to say “…Progress is only made with bold decisions made by cool heads.” When it comes to being diagnosed with cancer this is easier said than done, right? A “cool head” is not how I would describe myself when I was diagnosed.

You can’t make a good decision when you are panicked. You will default to emergency measures to remove the icky feeling of desperation that panic causes. In hindsight you will find that regret will haunt you. The “Shoulda, Coulda, Woulda” feeling from the mistakes we experience when regret is present in our lives.

It is easy to feel the pressure of making major life decisions (surgery, chemo, radiation) in a doctors office. Your doctor will even ask you to do just that in many cases. I HAVE NEVER (after helping 1000’s of women through cancer) had an instance where taking 24, 48 or even 72 hours to make a good decision hurt anyone…EVER! Just the opposite! It was helpful to hear the scary news… have a little freak out time and THEN put on the big girl panties over the next few days and make a good decision about how to treat cancer.

You will be shuttled between 3–5 doctors and they will all have suggestions for treatments, testing, scans and more. Cancer can really start to boss you around. Especially if you have enjoyed good health for a lot of your life and not had a lot of experience in Dr. offices. You must try to stay out of overwhelm and know the big decisions you are making will be worth a bit of your time and thought and even prayer to make a good choice that you will not regret in the long run.

For what it is worth, I took 2 months to decide on the surgery I wanted to have. That is not a luxury everyone can afford but you do have time to clear your head and NOT make decisions in panic! Find A Mentor, Don’t DIY Healing — I don’t know about you, but when I was diagnosed suddenly everyone was a cancer expert in my life! I knew it was out of love and these people wanted to support me. Everyone had diet, treatments, and cancer advice for me. It was mind numbing and so confusing. Worse, I spent a good deal of time on “Dr. Google” which added to my panic! I had become so scared of food I was starving myself. Did you know that if you “Google” Anti-Cancer Diet you get 3 million results! This was not helpful.

Cancer is lonely enough, even with a great support system. One of the best decisions I ever made was finding professional support outside of my medical team. Someone who would listen and guide me. I never had to wonder “am I doing enough” because I had a team of professional mentors helping me.

My favorite story about this was the nurse navigator who was assigned to me at the hospital. She was not part of the medical team but was there as a support person to help me navigate the wild doctor appointment schedule that was given to me. She took so much stress away from me in the early days of my diagnosis. She gave me her phone number and told me to call her anytime I had questions, day or night. One night at about 8pm I was in full freak out and I called her, she answered and said “Hi Leslie, are you ok?” Wow! She was really there for me and talked me through my panic and I felt back in control once again. She became a mentor for me. That led me to seek out others like her to guide me with nutrition, mindset and physical healing.

Honestly, because of her compassion and love, it led me to become what I am now, a Holistic Cancer Coach. I became the woman I needed so badly in my own journey. I am my clients “cancer BFF”, loving them and coaching them through the darkest days towards healing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Well thanks you for saying I am great influencer…that makes me giggle and feel really humble at the same time.

Gosh, I spend a lot of time thinking about this. I am a tree hugger, really do want world peace and am a great lover of humanity…goofball. So, excuse me if I wade in real deep here!

I ask myself all the time “Do you think it is possible for people to respect others and even enjoy others differences?” I do, but somehow we have gotten caught up in hate and division and destruction of the human code of decency. This is like a “cancer” in our society. I can’t turn a blind eye to it because I feel like it leads to disease within us all. A disease that spreads easily! As we become more desperate for “normality” we get further from the truth that normal is just a state of present being and not something to strive for or even achieve. So I would love to influence others to heal their hearts and break off the heart armor that keeps them tucked away so deeply in fear, apathy and desperation. It’s ok to be different than one another, in fact it is awesome. It should be celebrated and not a platform for something that needs to be “reformed”. It should just be how humans live and are. Each of us plays a massive roll in that collective thought, hopefully I am influencing others just by loving them for who they are.

I have lived in both places. The one with loads of heart armor and cynical behavior trying so hard to hoard normality. I have also lived in the freedom of being present and accepting of others and letting “normal” form every new day. I choose the freedom. It is why I don’t have cancer anymore even though my 5 years stats said I would be dead by now. It is why I am healthier at 51 than I ever was at 41 and why I get to love and serve so many different types of women with no barriers to healing.

So I guess I will share my “influence” with anyone that is willing to do the same for me and love me just the way I am. That is where healing really begins!

