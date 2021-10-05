Leslie McIntyre Tavella of Culpeo HR: “Take the time to invest in your people”

Take the time to invest in your people. There is nothing that is more important. Meet with them quarterly, talk to them, make sure that they are happy, challenged, and in love with your brand. If you take care of your people — they will take care of you and your customers.

Leslie McIntyre Tavella has devoted her entire career to building and strengthening businesses and creating environments where talented people can excel. Leslie understood from the beginning that differentiation and consistency are crucial to thriving in a competitive business climate.

Leslie developed these skills by cultivating a culture that fostered teamwork, comradery, and retained her employees twice as long as the industry standard. Finding, hiring, and retaining the right people is the secret sauce to building a solid foundation and the winning ingredient needed to succeed wildly!

Leslie launched her first start-up organization thirty years ago to bring a different service paradigm to the recruiting and staffing industry. Her prior company became a 20 million dollar company, won numerous awards including “First Place in Best Places to Work” and 11th place for Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S.” Leslie McIntyre-Tavella is a progressive leader and entrepreneur, one comfortable collaborating and engaging with C-Suite executives in a wide range of industries. She has held leadership and membership roles in various industry groups including a board position at Dress for Success and the Chairman for the CT ASA Chapter and has written for several periodicals and magazines.

Leslie also has a sharp sense of strategy and business acumen in managing change. She saw when it was time to execute a profitable exit strategy, something she did in 2016 with the sale of her prior firm. Leslie realized that there was still a big gap in educating firms on operational excellence, the need for a strong HR foundation, the importance of talent acquisition, and training your leadership team.

After three years away from the staffing industry, Leslie realized that her perspective had shifted and showed her different insights as to where the gaps are today in recruitment and talent optimization. At this time, with all that is going on in the world, Leslie is tackling a new start-up focusing on client engagement, new customer acquisition, and teaching firms how to optimize their talent pipeline.

When Leslie is not spending time innovating and addressing clients’ needs, she is spending time renovating homes, condos, and office buildings. She loves taking something that is shabby and rundown and repurposing it back to life. Leslie just finished her 13th renovation; a farmhouse and barn where she currently resides. Leslie loves her community of Fairfield and looks forward to continuing her work in the community and with non-profit groups. Leslie is a voracious reader and has read over 300 business books. When time permits, she can be found hitting the trails at Stratton Mountain where she is a black diamond skier. Leslie is a big-time lover of Goldendoodles, black coffee, gardening and thoroughly enjoys time with her family and close friends.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

When people ask me about my background — I always tell them that I was given a glimpse — A glimpse at a very young age of two dramatically different lifestyles. My mother was an extremely hard worker and the person that instilled a strong work ethic in me. My father was a plumber but much more spirited and not too committed to much of anything. My mom went back to work the 2nd day I was born. This put me soundly in the arms of my Aunt Marian who was the first and best mentor of my life. She gave me a glimpse of what life should be and could be. By writing me a letter a day faithfully, she taught me confidence and made my self-esteem soar!

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

Although a voracious reader from a very young age, I can’t remember a particular book that inspired me. However, I can name several books that had a great influence and educated me about business. My first and most favorite business book read was Jack Welch’s book — Winning. I have a copy of that book right on my bookshelf in my office and its tattered, dog-eared, and highlighted on just about every page. Another book that I absolutely loved was “Three feet from Gold” which is a book about perseverance and never giving up and finally, a fun and cheeky sales book — “Who moved my cheese?” a book about hunting and selling seen through the eyes of mice!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I would say the harshest lesson I learned was during the first ten years in business. I had a seasoned business partner who believed that a handshake from someone was as good as a signed legal document. In spirit, this might sound like a nice idea, however, we lost 5 recruiters at one time because we didn’t have the proper confidentiality and non-compete contracts in place. It’s necessary and critical to have the right mentors to guide your business, to have a strong process that you follow consistently, and to build a “Brag behind the Brand” culture that retains your people.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I wrote my book to help aspiring entrepreneurs, managers or anyone struggling to become a leader, and people that simply want to be better! My book is filled with practical, insightful, life lessons that anyone can follow. I didn’t go to Harvard — so my lessons are implementable — repeatable — practices that are going to give you the blueprint to build and grow your business.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

One of the most important stories in my book is about making crucial employee decisions. I had a client that was willing to let several of their top employees leave because they didn’t want to terminate a very negative and moral-busting employee. We can’t be afraid to remove problem employees from our companies. We have to set up the proper protocols and measurements to have difficult conversations with these employees in hopes of turning around a problem. However, if we can’t remedy the problem — we have to make the hard decision to terminate the relationship. Let me be clear — No one should ever be surprised when they are fired — We must always do the right work upfront!

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Writing a book has been on my bucket list for a long time so I knew at some point I would write this book. Once I sold my business, I was given the gift of time which allowed me the opportunity to sit pack and unpack my 31 years of building and running a business. Time and the ability to “step out” of your business isn’t something that Entrepreneurs and leaders are afforded — which is a real shame. Because stepping away really gives you the clarity to see things from a different perspective. We can’t work “in the business” all of the time — we have to step away to work “on the vision of the business.” In my book, I talk about setting aside at least an hour a week to simply marinate on ideas, issues, strategies for your business. It’s really important!

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Being in the people business is not for the faint of heart = it’s both exhilarating and exhausting because people are people — and people are unpredictable. When you’ve been in the business a long time you can become a little cynical and I used to coach my teams about this quite often. When I worked with our talent, I made a point of always starting fresh with each person I met, never allowing for any judgments or carryover from a prior experience and it always paid off. There are so many incredible stories that would warm your heart, but specifically, I remember one candidate who had gone through a very difficult divorce, who ended up homeless. We worked day and night to get this woman a job and back on her foot including getting her a place to live, helping her with travel and expenses, etc. One of our recruiters even drove her to her interviews. It might be a difficult job but there is no career more rewarding in my mind. If you do the right work — you are heavily rewarded!!

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1) Since we are an HR consulting firm I can honestly say the largest issue I see that is negatively impacting businesses throughout the united states is the lack of continuity in-laws. I can’t imagine how any business can keep track of what is going on from state to state. I constantly ask my team — who is making these laws??

2) I’d like to see towns provide more incentives to new small businesses. I opened up my second company after building my first small business 30 years ago into a 20 million dollar firm and couldn’t even get the local newspaper or news channel to write a piece about our launch.

3) I’d really like to see organizations like the chamber of commerce and other like-minded organizations that are set up to help small businesses be more impactful. They are supposed to really partner with small businesses but they just scratch the surface and they aren’t up to date enough. They need to be more tech-savvy and really make strong introductions and connections.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership = A leader is someone who has the courage to do the most difficult things at the most difficult times with grace, professionalism, empathy, and kindness. They don’t hide, they provide clear informative communications to their people as often and as frequently as required until the crisis is over. The difference between a leader and manager is = A leader has a vision — they are able to see problems before they arise whereas a manager knows only to manage the problems once they are here.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) Culture is King and easily ruined by one bad detractor. The moment you realize you have someone in your company who is a negative detractor you must release them to go work elsewhere.

2) Create your MVPs = Mission — Value — & Purpose — and NEVER EVER waiver. If you don’t uphold your beliefs — no one else will — and if you waiver even once — you will never get full commitment and buy-in again from your people.

3) You must make hard decisions for the greater good. You are going to get emotionally attached to your employees and that is okay as long as it doesn’t interfere with the vision, growth, and success of your business. If it does, you must make the right judgment and free them up to go work in the right environment for them.

4) Find a group of leaders/mentors that you meet with monthly who will get to know your business intimately. They will help you make very difficult decisions, encourage you to take risks, and help you analyze struggles and challenges that will arise.

5) Take the time to invest in your people. There is nothing that is more important. Meet with them quarterly, talk to them, make sure that they are happy, challenged, and in love with your brand. If you take care of your people — they will take care of you and your customers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My two favorite quotes are — “In the absence of value — customers will defer to price.” I was so passionate about this quote I had a large metal sign made and hung in our board room. You can’t build a successful business by cutting your prices — if you show customers your value — they generally won’t even question your price. and “You have to treat everyone you meet as if they are the most important person in the world — because they are. If not to you, then to someone, and if not today, then perhaps tomorrow.” This is a quote I used almost every day. We were in the “People” business and I demanded that we treat every person who called or walked through our doors with dignity and compassion.

― Linda Kaplan Thaler, The Power of Nice:

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

The person that I would like to most meet is Sr. Richard Branson. He is someone who empowers his people, is inspirational, and knows how to build strong culturally aligned teams. A local person that I would like to “reconnect” with is Robert “Bob” Scinto — a commercial builder from Milford, CT. I have met him several times before but am always inspired by his story. He has wonderful rags to riches story and is truly a gem of a man! And the final person I would like to meet is Dan Price — the owner of Gravity Payments — because he is a transparent, open, and honest leader. During a large crisis at his company; and against the advice of his advisors, he went to his employees asking for their help. He really walks the walk and doesn’t just talk the talk.

