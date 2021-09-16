Lesley Nygaard of Ultimate Vitality & Dermavitality: “Don’t let numbers drag you down they are just numbers”

You will probably never expect to hear the words, “You have Cancer.” I had just done an 11+ mile snowshoe and felt great. The fear of the unknown can be crippling. You do not know what to expect and older movies that portray the cancer experience could really scare someone. Treatments have come a long way in the last 20 years.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lesley Nygaard.

Lesley Nygaard was diagnosed with stage III, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer in March 2009 at the age of 41. She underwent chemotherapy, radiation, and over 10 surgeries related to her cancer. Lesley is BRCA2 positive. In 2021 she celebrated 12 years cancer free.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

My story is very average. I was born in Michigan and my family moved the suburbs of Chicago before I started school. I went to Catholic school, and I am primarily Irish and Italian. It was a typical middle-class upbringing. I have 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

I am social and outgoing and have a wide circle of friends and enjoy many hobbies and interests, such as mountaineering, sailing, tennis, golf, riding my bicycle, kayaking, and stand up paddleboarding. I had an interest in alternative medicine for as long as I can remember.

I was always involved in volunteering, particularly for causes around animals and children. I even volunteered in the cancer ward at Children’s Hospital in Chicago and at a cancer camp for children. I believe that experience of watching the bravery of children confronting cancer prepared me for my own battle.

One thing that is particularly interesting about my story is that I was the first person in my immediate family to be diagnosed with breast cancer, so to say I did not see it coming could not be truer. I did not have a grandmother, mother, aunt, or cousin who had breast cancer, so it was not something I was ever worried about or considered like many women with family history are concerned about.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life? I think this would be better if it came after the below question.

Everything happens for a reason.

Like I say below, had this not happened to me I may not have gotten the BRCA test and as it turned out two of my sisters were also positive. If I was not able to provide them these critical details it is possible, I could have lost one of them to breast or ovarian cancer.

As I look back on my life, which I think all advanced cancer survivors likely do, I realize everything that happened to me, every choice I made, led me to where I am right now. Even though perhaps at the time, it may not have made sense, or I was not always happy in that moment, particularly at times where I have struggled. The one thing I never question today, is if I am where I am supposed to be. I know now I am always where I am supposed to be. I may not always know why, but eventually I have that A-HA moment and it all comes together and makes sense.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

I felt a tiny lump and at first, I didn’t really think it was anything. I had gotten breast implants for aesthetic reasons when I was 30. The lump was near where the incision was, so I thought it was just scar tissue. I let it go for almost a year, but I realized it had grown and so I could no longer be in denial.

As I mentioned I had no known family history of breast cancer so I really did not think that was what it would be.

Sure enough, as I went through the testing and realized it was stage 3, I really beat myself up in the beginning because I had not acted sooner. In the end, because I had waited, my case was presented to a tumor board at UC Davis and they thought based on my age and advanced cancer they should run the BRCA (genetic) testing, which in 2009 was new and expensive. I had a terrific employer and insurance, and it was covered with only a small co-pay.

I recall my ultrasound technician telling me not to be so hard on myself. Everyone is ready to face it when they are ready to face it. That really helped calm me down. What I have come to realize now, is that had I acted early, and I was only stage 1 or 2 they may not have suggested the BRCA test. Having this information not only about myself, which shaped my treatment and my ongoing surveillance, likely has saved 2 of my sister’s cancer battles and ultimately, possibly their lives.

After the initial testing I had to have a PET scan to see if I was stage 3 or stage 4, metastatic disease. I was super lucky I was still stage 3. I had a chance to beat it and from the beginning I trusted my medical team and I believed I was going to beat it.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The fear of the unknown. Not knowing what stage, it was and what my treatments were going to be.

On one hand I was aware that I could in fact die, but on the other hand I never REALLY believed that would be how I was going to die, that was not going to be the ending to my story.

How did you react in the short term?

I really rallied my family and friends around me.

I wanted to carry on with my life as close to “normal” life as I could. I had a business trip planned and I was also coming back through my hometown to my mother’s home for my sister’s birthday. I wanted to keep all those plans because the treatment plan was not going to start that fast and once, I was in treatment my ability to travel to see family would be hindered due to my compromised immune state.

I tried to keep my sense of humor throughout my experience, even in the very beginning when I was on that trip. My youngest sister had this bed top tent with my Pretty Pony on it. When we saw the bed with the Pretty Pony tent set up, my sister, the birthday girl, said, “It is my birthday, I get the My Pretty Pony tent bed.” To which I replied, “I have cancer…..” Needless to say, I got to sleep in the My Pretty Pony tent bed.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

Physically — I lived in the Reno/Tahoe area while I was battling cancer. I tried as often as I felt strong enough to get outside and hike or get on the water and enjoy the natural beauty of where I lived.

Mentally — I wanted to maintain as much of my “normal” existence as I possibly could and feel like I still had a purpose. I was fortunate to have the type of job where I could telecommute so I worked through all my treatments and kept up with as many of my various social commitments as I could.

Emotionally — One of the things that really helped me was that I had a large social network on Facebook. Friends, family, and work colleagues. I had moved around a bit and Facebook was a great way to stay connected. Caring Bridge was around at this time, but I decided to create a Facebook Group so the people on my friends list who wanted to keep up with my treatments and experiences could without having to join another site. It was so great particularly when I was having a day where I was struggling to get messages of support from my network of loved ones. It really boosted my spirits and got me through those times. I still like to go back a decade later and read some of those messages to remind me how far I have come.

Spiritually — As I mentioned earlier, I was raised Catholic and went to Catholic school but in my later adult years I had started to attend non-denominational Bible churches. I did return to the Catholic Church after I was diagnosed. I think there was something particularly comforting about my childhood church while I was going through treatment, and I still attend Catholic Church to this day.

I do try to live in the present and be mindful every day, so mindfulness and gratitude are also a very big component of my spiritual life.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I did immediately go on-line to find support groups. I was very fortunate to find someone locally who was a few months ahead of me in her journey. She did not have the exact same diagnosis, she was triple negative, which is considered a worse diagnosis in terms of long-term survivability. She was getting the same chemotherapy, so she was able to tell me what might lay ahead. I met her before I had my first treatment. While everyone is different and unique and may respond differently, just having someone share their experience really helped alleviate the fear and anxiety of the unknown.

One example that clearly comes to mind is after my 2nd or 3rd round of chemotherapy, I had bad mouth sores. I could not eat or swallow. I knew that this was a possible side effect and that you could get a prescription from a compounding pharmacy for a mouth rinse that would really help, and it did.

So even though what happened to her may not be what happened to me, it really helped to bear witness to someone’s journey and prepare for what may lie ahead. It also gave me the strength to know I could get through it!

It is so difficult to narrow it to any particular person. I was so fortunate to have an amazing team of healthcare providers. I was treated at the Gene Upshaw Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee, California. A cancer center started by a world class oncologist from Los Angeles, Dr Laurence Heifetz, who had a vision to bring state of the art cancer care to a mountain hospital in Tahoe. He created a relationship with University of California — Davis, which is the tumor board my case was presented to that ultimately was able to help me get my BRCA diagnosis.

The entire office staff was always friendly and inviting which made me look forward to coming for what was not going to be a pleasurable experience.

There were so many wonderful members of the nursing staff and the lab staff that had to do my blood draws. I honestly believed in my entire team, I knew I was in wonderful hands, and I firmly believe that without that confidence in their abilities combined with their positive, encouraging energy, my outcome may not have been what it has been.

I can mention Doreen, Cathey, Kimba, Mark, Karen, Lisa, Michelle, Ahrin, and Arlette, just too many to mention!

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

When I was first diagnosed, I wanted to know what my odds were. In my situation of advanced cancer and the cancer gene, every therapy, every choice, had a number associated with it. Chemotherapy would increase my survivability X%, double mastectomy would increase my survivability X%, Radiation would increase my survivability X%, aromatase inhibitors for 5–10 years would increase my survivability X% and on and on.

I agreed to do a clinical trial too.

I recall at one point hearing I had an 11% chance of making it to 5 years. I do not remember all the variables, but I did know in the world of cancer, 5 years disease free was a critical milestone.

In August of 2021 I celebrated 12 years disease free. I mentioned earlier that numbers are just numbers. Yes, I try to make good decisions every day, but I have had more setbacks than many others. I have had over 12 surgeries in 12 years.

I think my cancer would say to me, “Good job.” You made it through to the other side and came out a better and stronger person. We always have a choice to take our lemons and make lemonade or just be sour.

Life isn’t fair and no one ever said it would be, but what I have discovered is all the heat and pressure in life can turn you in to a diamond if you look at adversity as opportunity you can learn and grow.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned so many things. I am stronger than I ever knew. I am more grateful than I ever was aware of. I have the best friends and family before my diagnosis. I have forged some of the most amazing relationships with people that I would have likely never met had I not gone through my cancer journey and because of that if I honestly was given a chance to erase this experience, despite EVERYTHING I have been through, I absolutely would not take that trade.

I do recall as a teenage girl when I might have been having a pity party for myself over something that seemed monumental at the time, now with the benefit of an adult brain and hindsight was quite trivial, my parents and/or grandparents would tell me how lucky I am, I have two arms, two legs, my health, a roof over my head, food to eat, etc., etc. I remember thinking who cares I don’t have XYZ (whatever the “crisis” of the moment was, maybe a pair of designer jeans) I received the gift at a young age of how important your health really is. It is in fact the most important thing, that we often take for granted until we can’t. I never take a healthy day for granted.

I love to travel, and I have been fortunate to be on every continent except Antarctica. This has really opened my eyes to how fortunate I really am. Not everyone has a roof over their head, food to eat, clean water, and healthcare. If I ever have a moment where I slip and fall back into a pity party moment, I remember all the people that have lost their cancer battles and all the people who will bot even have an opportunity to fight their cancer.

I cannot solve all the world’s problems, and I do not let myself get overwhelmed with what I cannot control, I focus on what I can do and get to work doing it!

I am very aware how lucky I am. I never forget the many wonderful people I have met in my cancer journey. Some are no longer with us. I remember every day what a gift life is. I try to live an extraordinary life for those who did not get the opportunity to continue their journey. I told everyone if I made it to that critical 5 year cancer free milestone, I would go to Everest Base Camp and I did. It was not an easy trek, and I had a bought of bronchitis.

One thing my partner Mark, who started the company with me, was one of my oncology nurses, and went to Everest with me noticed and pointed out to me, is how I am such a great cheerleader for those going through difficult situations and how I really get outside of my own suffering when I am helping another person. He mentioned he always remembered when we were on our treks how if someone was having a hard time I would completely forget about my own challenges and stepped up and helped others, it was like my own suffering no longer existed.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I have tried to be there any time someone I know has a lump or concern or a friend knows someone and asks me to reach out. I never realized that there would be responsibility getting diagnosed young with advanced cancer. People who are young or newly diagnosed want to hear stories from people they identify with. I know even for me when I meet someone who is 20, 30, and even 40 years cancer free it is a message that gives me hope, it is a moment of mental celebration for me.

In addition, because I did so well and was so involved in support groups, people would often ask me what I was doing. I think when you have that “joie de vivre” you attract people. I started doing a lot of research and even went back to school.

One of the scarier moments besides the initial diagnosis, was the day I left the hospital and treatments were over. If I was getting treatments I was engaged in an active battle against my cancer. Now what? I am just supposed to trust and believe it is gone and will not come back? In addition, I did not only look different, but I also felt different. I struggled initially with finding my way back to ME. I realized there was a lack of any information or next steps. I spoke to others who had gone through treatments, and they experienced the same feelings and struggles.

Eventually I started a company with one of my oncology nurses, that focused on products to help people AFTER all their treatments are complete. I wanted to save others the time and frustration I had been through in my own post cancer journey.

We are very proud of our 11 year history at Ultimate Vitality helping others. We are most proud of the products we launched in the last three years that are topical treatments in our Dermavitality line to help with symptoms related to radiation, hand & foot syndrome related to certain chemotherapeutic drugs, and we are launching 5 new products this October in that line. Every time I receive a contact or review from someone really struggling, I just know I am in the right place, doing the right thing. Anything I can do that makes someone suffer less is so rewarding to me.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

It is OK to talk about it. I never had the Why Me? Attitude. Why NOT me? In some ways sometimes being the sick person is easier than being the support person. When you have cancer and have your treatment plan you are sort of on autopilot. The people around you sometimes feel emotionally worried, fatigued, and helpless. They do not feel like they are actively doing things to help.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

1) You will probably never expect to hear the words, “You have Cancer.” I had just done an 11+ mile snowshoe and felt great. The fear of the unknown can be crippling. You do not know what to expect and older movies that portray the cancer experience could really scare someone. Treatments have come a long way in the last 20 years.

Don’t let numbers drag you down they are just numbers. It does get easier.

2) Once you make your plan stick to it and do not get distracted. People try to be very helpful, and share stories, good and bad about people they know who had cancer and what they did for treatments. Sometimes when you are working through the shock of the diagnosis, these well meaning people are just too much noise. It is not a time to second guess your plan. I would be very clear in my boundaries, once my decision was made, that I did not need unsolicited advice that would cause me to question my choice and dilute my focus.

3) Find a Peer Navigator — like I mentioned earlier, having someone to at least let you know what might be coming takes away that fear of the unknown. Being in a good head space I feel is critical for success. I was so grateful for the people who helped me in my journey, I went through training at UC-Davis to be a Peer Navigator for others.

4) Rely on your network of family and friends support community Help may come from places you never expected and in some cases people you thought would be there are not. Relationships may change, appear, and disappear. You may be surprised about who you can rely on and who you cannot. Just roll with it and live in the present moment, be open to the process and experience.

5) You will be changed forever both physically and psychologically Some things for the better and some things not None of us knows if we have tomorrow. Live in the present moment remember to have an attitude of gratitude. I can truly say that I am a better person through my experience. I never believed I was invincible, but I was not as “in the moment” as I could have been. I do realize every day is a gift and I don’t wait for a special occasion I make special occasions in little ways, every day if I can.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I wish we were not as afraid to talk about death in the American culture. I have been very fortunate to travel the world and meet people of all different faiths and cultures and in many other faiths and cultures they do not shy away from the topic like we do in the US.

I have said many times that I have been to some really touching memorial services and heard some very beautiful eulogies. What often strikes me is that the person who most should be present to hear the tribute is no longer with us. I often wonder if the person saying these things said them to the person while they were still alive. Of course, those that believe in afterlife are certain the person hears what is being said posthumously, but wouldn’t it be great if we knew for sure the person knew those sentiments?

One of the “gifts” of a long-term, critical illness, unlike an unexpected tragic death, is you have the time to tell the person what they mean to you.

As far as I know none of us are getting out of this alive, and none of us usually know when we will die. Therefore, I try to remind people that everyday counts, everything matters, every day is a gift; we only get one chance on this big blue marble called Earth. Make it count. Not everyone is granted the gift of time.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Robin Roberts from GMA. She was diagnosed 2 years before me. I was a die-hard GMA watcher, so I was able to watch her go through her diagnosis & treatment. She handled it all with such dignity and grace. As soon as I was diagnosed, I knew she would be my role model for how I handled my cancer journey. What has always REALLY resonated with me was her, “Make your mess your message.”

She faced a secondary cancer due to her original cancer treatments and when I had a recurrence scare three years ago, I really tried to channel my inner Robin Roberts, hoping I could handle the potential second round equally as well.

I was fortunate that it did not turn out to be a recurrence, although I did end up needing a hip replacement and have subsequently had the other hip done as well. Some of this is the additional collateral damage of my cancer.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me on my company Facebook and Instagram. I live my life and experiences in the public eye. I think it is important for ne to share my story. I am working at getting better with blogging and podcasting, but mostly it is living that gets in the way of that and I am OK with that!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!