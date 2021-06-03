Lesley Bielby of Hill Holliday: “Get a good publisher”

Get a good publisher. It is easy and tempting to self-publish these days, but a good, experienced publishing house will assess how successful they think your book will be; will examine the competition out there and help you decide if the world needs your book; will guide you throughout the whole process, and encourage you to keep going; will help you edit your book multiple times to create a better and more compelling structure; will proofread your book until there are 0 errors and importantly, will help you market your book.

Lesley Bielby is Chief Strategy Officer at Hill Holliday Boston, leading a department of 40 brand, social, digital and content strategists, as well as the agency’s Decision Science practice. She is also author of Super Strategist. The Art and Science of Modern Account Planning, which will be released on April 27th, 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I actually fell into my career purely by chance. I graduated at aged 20 — not because I was brilliant, but because in the Scottish education system, we typically leave school and go straight to University at 17 or even 16 years of age. Because I was young, I decided to do my ‘gap year/s’ after graduation, and therefore, worked in Paris for 2 years, before returning to do my postgrad. On returning to the UK I did what many young Scots did at that time, and went straight to London to find temp work. My very first assignment was at CDP, an ad agency, which unbeknown to me, was one of the most exciting agencies, not only in the UK, but in the world at that time. I was smitten by the people, the passion and the creativity, and snapped up the job offer I was given after 3 weeks. I then joined the graduate training program and the rest is history. I have stayed in the industry for all these years because each time I think about trying something else, it all changes again and keeps me interested. Being a brand strategist in an agency is truly one of the most rewarding career paths for someone who is creative and strategic, and who has no interest in a traditional corporate environment.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

One of my favorite relationships was the one I had with Calvin Klein as a strategic consultant over the course of 4 years. In the very beginning, I had been given a single global research assignment by a friend from the industry who had recently started working in their marketing department. I returned from my tour of the world, and as I started the debrief meeting at their New York office, I was amazed to see that not only the marketing department, but also Calvin Klein’s head designers, global leaders and even the global CEO had turned up because each was interested in knowing what consumers across the globe thought about the brand. While they are more sophisticated now, at that point some 6 years ago, they had not done this kind of research for some time. Slightly flustered, as I prepared to start presenting, I turned to ask the CMO if it was okay to tell the raw truth about what I had learned even though some of it was very challenging. She gamely agreed and so I began. Much to their credit, the Calvin Klein team didn’t balk, but instead, listened intently, and even though they were shocked by some of the consumer comments (such as ‘Calvin Klein is living off the vapors of the past, the brand is not relevant now’), they were not angered by this, but instead, considered this difficult debrief a benchmark moment for the brand and that from this point onwards, as clichéd as it sounds, the only way for them was up. The marketing team and I subsequently worked closely together to develop a relevant and powerful brand positioning (and other elements of a brand house) for the Calvin Klein brand that resulted in the development of the wildly successful #mycalvins campaign. This work was launched with a video and social campaign featuring the (at that time) very risky choice of Justin Bieber. Ultimately, this is the campaign that gave the brand a much-needed shot in the arm, reintroducing it to a whole new generation. This is just one example of the need for bravery and risk in our industry, in particular if a brand is ailing or failing.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge was to stop complaining about the lack of good, contemporary books about account planning (or strategic planning as we now call it), and actually do something about it. As a working CSO and parent, finding the time was a challenge, but when my 3 children went off to college, my weekends freed up and I was able to be disciplined about the process. I would start to write at 9am each morning and would not stop other than for short breaks, until 7pm or 8pm. Knowing how to start is a challenge too, because the story swirls around in your brain in a formless manner in the beginning. My publisher helped me develop structure, and once I had created all of the chapter names, the narrative seemed to flow relatively seamlessly.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are many, but I am fond of this early experience, that I mention this in the book. One of the first strategic assignments I was given at CDP was on the Rainforest Foundation — a charity created by Sting and his wife, Trudy Styler. At the tender age of 24, I had the pleasure of meeting with Sting on several occasions. On the first occasion, I was so starstruck and clueless that when he asked if we were going to be having lunch, rather than ordering in a fancy meal, which no doubt was what was expected, I told him that we had a canteen at CDP. He gamely agreed to come down and get his own food, so I stood next to him as he politely waited to be served in the queue. After a few minutes, colleagues in the canteen realized that this wasn’t a handsome new art director, but an actual rock star, and two girls promptly fainted right in front of him.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am excited by every project I work on as there is always something fascinating for a strategist to dig into, even if on the face of it, the category is considered boring or challenging. For example, you may assume financial services would be as dull as ditchwater, but nothing could be further from the truth, because money, including the lack of it, is such a deeply emotional and powerful consumer motivator.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Again there are many, but I think the early days of Account Planning in the USA were fascinating. I wasn’t one of the first wave of pioneers, but I was certainly amongst one of the earlier groups of ‘British Planners’ to arrive stateside, bringing this ‘new’ discipline to the agency world. Despite walking in to my first meeting in the USA, giddy with the arrogance of youth, and the certainty that I was the person who would single handedly save the agency, instead of blowing everyone away, most were underwhelmed and/or threatened by me, and I definitely tread on a few toes. The account team in particular were very suspicious of me and hated that I had robbed them of the fun parts of their jobs, including leading the consumer research, writing the creative brief and working with the creative teams. The agency world in the United States at that time was so different to the London scene, where you could say what you wanted without fear of offending or even of being sued, so I definitely had to lean to a. be humbler and b. hold my tongue. It took time, but eventually with the help of some creatives who had worked with and who respected account planners, I was able to make a difference. Although, I quickly learned that this wasn’t all about me, but more accurately it was about bringing something new to an already established and fairly successful team.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Take risks, no matter how far into your career you are. Whenever someone in my department leaves or a graduate declines a job offer because they feel that the industry is ‘too risky’ for them, I am happy that they have moved along and that we have dodged a bullet. Advertising is no place for the risk averse. Clients pay us to think differently and to help them evolve from a more conventional way of approaching things. Regardless of whether you work with a traditional agency, a specialist agency, an internal client agency or a media team, stop looking for ‘white space’ and instead rise above, finding relevant and powerful cultural shifts that your brand can attach itself too (but only if the shifts align with the brand’s values) and create ideas that are innovative and disruptive. New and unknown can be scary. But we all know what happens when you do the same thing over and over again and expect different results.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Make it happen. If the same book idea keeps gnawing at you, make the time to make it happen, don’t turn your back on the opportunity as you will always regret it. Be disciplined, writing a book isn’t easy so carve out chunks of time to write and set manageable and attain-able goals for yourself. Get a good publisher. It is easy and tempting to self-publish these days, but a good, experienced publishing house will assess how successful they think your book will be; will examine the competition out there and help you decide if the world needs your book; will guide you throughout the whole process, and encourage you to keep going; will help you edit your book multiple times to create a better and more compelling structure; will proofread your book until there are 0 errors and importantly, will help you market your book. As obvious as it sounds, create a personal website and a blog or podcast. I am at the start of this process, but I know from other authors that this a great way to engage with readers, promote yourself, and even get ideas for your next book. Try to work with a PR professional (if you have one in your agency or company even better) to help you promote the book. Similar to many other planners out there, I am not particularly extroverted and I am definitely the worst person I can think of to promote my own book.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Discipline. The tough part isn’t just writing the first draft. The editing part means that you will re-read and re-organize your book dozens of time before it goes to proofreading. My publisher told me that I would ‘hate my book’ by the time it went to press, and I definitely almost got there!

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Mostly fiction, in particular British fiction and more specifically gritty Scottish fiction. It is surprisingly hard to find good stories that take place in working class Scotland, not because of a lack of wonderful authors, but because of the strong dialect. It is difficult, if not impossible, for non-Scots to understand it, but if watered down, there would be a significant lack of authenticity. In terms of non-fiction, I love David Sedaris. But do yourself a favor, either go watch him do a reading, or listen to him narrating his books instead of just reading them, because his voice and hilarious delivery are just a joy.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well I don’t think I am particularly influential, but if I were I would ask people to live and do as if they didn’t need money and had no fear or inhibitions. Under those circumstances, what would you do with your life? Don’t make do or settle. If you aren’t happy, change things. If you have ambitions, pursue them.

