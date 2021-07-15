Les Strech of Thrive Senior Living: “That “never quit” mindset has paid off over and over again as the risks”

I think the responsible way to approach the tension around the risk of winning or failing is to make sure that you’ve done everything possible to measure the risk, fully knowing that any risk worth taking will not offer you all of the facts. I think the ones that really get along are the ones that after thoughtful consideration make a decision to boldly take the measured risk, and from the outset say, “Come hell or high water, we’re going to see this through.”. At the same time, you’re maintaining that you have to have the humility to know when you’ve pushed long enough, and the risk is not going to come to fruition.

A traditional bio may read that Les serves as a Principal and the President of Thrive Senior Living where he leads the creation, planning and implementation of Thrive’s long term growth strategy in operating their near quarter billion-dollar portfolio of senior living communities. However, that doesn’t let our readers see anything gritty like his undercover work at UPS as a package delivery driver, his adamant rejection of warehousing older adults in buildings like people store their baseball cards in storage units or his strong views on generational living. Under his leadership, Thrive Senior Living develops, builds, and operates luxury apartments, cottages and homes for older adults across the eastern US. Most recently, Les was just announced as one of the 2021 American Changemakers by Senior Housing News.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

I grew up as the oldest of 8 kids (Les, Lauren, Lindsey, Luke, Liesel, Leah, Lailie, Logan) birthed from the same mom and dad with no twin siblings. Large families are fantastic but one of the residual effects that you’ll see if we ever get to break bread together is I’m not afraid to sharpen my elbows, even at a fancy dinner and protect the food on my plate. Unfortunately, my parents divorced when I was in high school, so I had to grow up quickly and found myself coming home from college on the weekends to help my mom. That experience really helped shape my view that leadership has little to do with your age and more to do with your ability to point the team at something worthwhile.

I spent the early part of my career growing a sales organization where I found much greater fulfillment on the hunt to find the right execution-oriented people to build a team to drive outcomes than I did hunting to close deals solo. I later went to work with a high-net-worth family office who owned a portfolio of companies in the early 2010’s, in a broader operations role and quickly saw that regardless of industry the principles that cement your chances to drive great business outcomes never change. However, create a place that people love to come to work and they will create a place customers continue to return to.

In early 2010, I walked into a senior living community for the first time as a consultant engaged to help out with operations. Two strong opinions were formed for me within only few days: The first strong opinion that shaped my back story was that older adult in their 80’s, 90’s and 100’s are incredible. My experience with large groups of older adults was only based on a few elementary trips to nursing homes that smelled bad and left me certain both I and the residents didn’t want to be there — these senior living communities were different. They were vibrant and filled with gray hairs that were engaging and wise and happened to move and speak a little slower.

The second strong opinion that formed and shaped me was that many of the people who work in senior living are some of the most purpose-filled, mission-oriented people I have ever met. Most of the employees that work in these communities could go down the street and have a similarly paying, less stressful “cool” job as a barista at a local coffee shop and yet they show up day after day to assist older adults who are living in need of assistance.

I paired those two opinions with the fact that the leading customer for senior living in the coming decades has proven to not accept anything as “the way we have always done it”. It was clear there was real opportunity to build something special so here I am.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I have yet to meet a person who has written into their life goals: “I want to move into senior living” — it just doesn’t happen. The mere mention of it floods our mind with scary memories of your parents making you dress up in elementary school and drive over to an odd smelling building with whitewashed walls filled with older strangers who were counting down the hours of their lives alongside employees who were counting down the hours on their shift. No thanks.

The acknowledgement of that truth about the general perception of senior living led us to ask some honest questions that led to some corresponding innovative disruption in physical design. I could share about the positive disruption in design we have started by using real estate to create memory care environments with no locked doors — freedom for residents to go wherever they want whenever they want. I could share how we began leading the architectural design of our communities with better questions like, “What’s normal in daily living for people of all ages?” rather than “What is the most operationally efficient design?” This led to eliminating the long institutional hallways and the cattle calls of congregate dining. Rather than focus my answer on the physical product I think one of the most disruptive things we are doing is fostering a culture where leaders are celebrated for asking themselves hard questions before they ask those they lead.

A recent example to demonstrate this is a couple years back, we were in the middle of transitioning several of our communities to new operators. This is the end result in almost all cases in our industry, whether or not you achieve high success with a full building of happy residents and fulfilled teams or achieve low success and are eventually replaced as the management company. High success leads to the sale of the community as the investment that funds it usually targets a return of capital within 3–5 years. Low success means your exit could be sooner as you could be replaced as the management company.

In my experience, a failure by the company to keep its commitments to the team will result in a team that fails to keep its commitments to the customer. As we transitioned these communities, we asked the teams if there were commitments that we as a company were making to them that they felt we didn’t keep? A commitment that we had made for years was that “we desire to build meaningful retirements for every person that works for us.” That was true. We did desire that. The truth of the situation, however, was and is that we don’t control all of the variables that drive that outcome. About every 3 to 5 years, the most usual outcome is that t the members of the local teams that you love dearly and invest heavily in, ends up going to work for a different senior living management company who buys your building and takes over operations. So, we asked ourselves, what is a promise that we can make to our teams that we know we can keep and would make them choose us over anywhere else to make a difference in the lives of older adults. The promise that emerged has driven markedly better outcomes, higher retention and happier residents. It has caused team members to move across the country to remain with our team after their community sells or transitions. The promise was that whether a team member was with us “for a year or a career”, they would grow both personally and professionally. That promise we could fully control. That was the whole truth and was honest from the beginning about the landscape ahead. It led us to build out onboarding processes with personal and professional goal setting for each team member. It led to dedicated, intentional, weekly one on ones by leaders with their phones on “do not disturb”. It led to a change in compensation plans to better reward team members that drove successful real estate exits. It led to celebrating work from home when possible so parents could support their kids in virtual school. It led to most importantly, higher trust throughout the organization. I have found that innovation and disruption come less often from trying to be disruptive and more from observing and asking better questions.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I jump into a new business, I’ve always found it’s best to put on a uniform and work on the front lines with the people who make up the heart of the business for a few days or a few weeks. It works even better if they know you are not “a suit from corporate”. To be clear, I am not talking about shadowing. I am talking about working alongside people in the trenches to listen to the customer and experience what the team experiences. It’s a decision to often live a few days in the life of the team. Through different consulting projects over the last two decades, this approach of understanding before directing has led me to some ridiculously hilarious situation.

One of the few situations I’ve found myself in that made me question this approach was when I was advising a company desiring to launch an iOs tablet technology that would visualize plumbing work to their customers and allow plumbers across the country to transition off of paper invoicing. Day one I wanted to go covert as a “junior plumbing technician who was learning the ropes”. I quickly found out two things about plumbers: most work incredibly hard in a thankless job and its very normal to start their day before the sun comes up by eating egg rolls from Jack in the Box for breakfast. Yes, I said egg rolls. Shortly after our first job of the day started, I was running a drain snake down through a backed-up pipe in the side yard of a worried customer. Offering full display of my ignorance and in an attempt to hurry things along, I gave the machine more power not knowing that the pipes beneath the ground were brittle and highly pressurized. What came next was the plumber telling me (too late) to reduce the pressure….just before I was greeted with a 30-foot-high eruption of human waste that ended up covering me from head to toe. There is no service invoice I more happily pay now than one to a visiting plumber.

When I devoted my career to senior living back in the 2010s, I found myself working, living and sleeping in memory care communities in an attempt to speed up the understanding process of what life is like for families and people living with changing cognitive abilities. Rather than post up at a white board during the first few weeks, I was working as a frontline team member. One afternoon, I found myself in a conversation with a wonderful visiting physician. She had incredible notes and her words were filled with true compassion and reverence for the residents. She asked me to walk her out to her car to help carry in some bags to which I gladly agreed. As I was nearing the front door with the doctor, one of the care team members gently tapped my shoulder and asked me where I was taking the resident. I must’ve looked so confused. I quickly discovered that the “visiting physician” I had been speaking with…was actually one of the residents who turned out to be a great storyteller and who was living with early onset Alzheimer’s. This sweet woman was a former physician many years earlier. I had never been more grateful for a team that knew the residents well.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

You bet. I’ll mention one person that I spent significant time with and the other two I’ve yet to meet face to face. The first was Jim McEachern, the bald portly man with a walrus-type mustache, the kindest and most determined eyes, who was always in an impeccable suit. Jim was the CEO of the first business I worked in straight out of college who saw something in that young husting version of me and met with me one-on-one frequently. I couldn’t write fast enough when we were together as he was imparting deep truths covering everything from marriage, to supply chain success, to empathetic leadership, to radical candor. In one of our last meetings prior to his passing away, I still remember his soft, confident voice saying, “Les, always, always attach yourself to worthwhile principles not to people or personalities because people can fail you but principles will not.” That principle alone has allowed me to operate with so much grace with others. That quote especially rang loudly over the last 18 months as we found ourselves protecting older adults who lived in our communities, the most vulnerable population to COVID-19. The information was changing daily and conflicting opinions abounded from the CDC to the WHO to Fox News to CNN. I encouraged our team to filter all of the information through principles that would never fail us. A principle I have deep conviction around is that people were created to live in community, not isolated or secluded. As we worked to keep the older adults who live in our senior living communities “physically safe, we also worked with equal focus to find creative ways for them to stay “socially engaged”. That principle helped us hold the tension between those two really well.

Another who as served as mentor in some ways would be someone I unfortunately have yet to meet, Gary Vaynerchuk. I admire his story of being raised by immigrant parents, being absolutely horrible at formal education and then, through hustle and grit, building a wildly successful brand experience company in VaynerMedia. I’m laughing as I say it out loud because Gary and I have such markedly different views on so many topics. I’m fully aware he won’t be winning any awards for the most winsome personality anytime soon but if you push through the brash personality, what you’ll admire so much about him is that he takes what he does very seriously, reads societal trends really well, has earned incredible results and seems to never flex who he is based upon who is around. He’s unafraid to say what everyone in the room is thinking. I admire his relentless approach to holding true to who he is.

The third influencer on my thinking, and by far the biggest, is a man I believe to be the most impactful, visionary leader in the history of the human race. I think that’s a fair statement regardless of whether someone thinks he was just a gifted teacher, a pontificating peace spreader or God in human flesh. If you strip the divisiveness of religion away, you can’t study the life and teaching of Jesus and not absolutely love him. There are principles he lived and taught that are at the core of every business book you’ll ever read. Just think about it, name a business leader who wouldn’t want the vision they’ve set for their organization to still be growing and effectuating change 2000 years after they’ve passed away.

Can you share a couple of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

When I get asked these questions or get quoted in articles, I find myself laughing because the principles I usually share are not my own. It’s usually the wise counsel someone shared with me early on. I think two core principles I encourage leaders with focus on the importance of words and the approach to risk. In regards to words, whether it’s a woman or man running a large company or an 11U baseball player, the words you allow to run through your mind will impact your performance. Choose those words wisely are essential.

This has proven out over and over but several years back it was especially evident in my first meeting with a well-known investment bank. The pressure was high as my team was going in to ask for an investment with more zeros than most would ever imagine. As soon as the meeting began, motorized microphones slowly emerged from the 50-foot-long conference table so those at the far end of the table could hear. Nerves snuck up. Dozens of people with Ivy League pedigrees began to fill the room and I immediately allowed a talk track to run through my head that had me certain I had no business in that room. While those feelings were completely illogical as our company was sought out for the meeting, the story I allowed to run in my mind left me giving one of the worst presentations of my life. I remember walking to the elevator with sweat having bled through my undershirt, my dress shirt and my suit jacket! My team looked at me with eyes that said, “What just happened?” I immediately remembered my own advice and could see I didn’t choose wisely. Afterwards, I made a commitment that would never happen again. It’s the same situation my son faces in baseball when he sees a pitcher with a cannon for an arm, his performance is directly impacted when he is telling himself, “I’m going to hammer the first good pitch I see” versus “that looks like it’s coming fast. Choose wisely. Words matter.

In regards to risk, there’s a tension held as a leader between the fact that you cannot drive change without taking risks and the weight of knowing that thousands of people’s lives depend on you making the right decision. If you focus too much on that, what you’ll end up doing is sitting stagnant and creativity will dim as the desire to preserve opportunity and protect your people escalates, because you love them dearly. The weight of knowing that a poor decision could cause someone to lose their job or their opportunity is heavy and I think that side requires significant discernment and wisdom. Acknowledge though, we’re trained from grade school to run from risk. It’s 401(k), and Store N Save and get a job and keep it for 20 years. There’s this paradigm, that is shaped where risk is bad and almost associated with irresponsibility. As a leader, you hold the tension of all of that with a belief that the juice in life happens when you take measured risk. To experience the joys of succeeding and the pain of failure is the emotion that causes life to be enjoyable.

I think the responsible way to approach the tension around the risk of winning or failing is to make sure that you’ve done everything possible to measure the risk, fully knowing that any risk worth taking will not offer you all of the facts. I think the ones that really get along are the ones that after thoughtful consideration make a decision to boldly take the measured risk, and from the outset say, “Come hell or high water, we’re going to see this through.”. At the same time, you’re maintaining that you have to have the humility to know when you’ve pushed long enough, and the risk is not going to come to fruition.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Oh, that is easy — it’s Chapter 3 of an old book written by Steve Brown called “13 Fatal Errors Every Manager Makes and How to Avoid Them”. To tell you how impactful this book was on my early thinking in life, I keep multiple copies of my own and frequently give it away. I believe I’ve read or talked through it with others at least 100 times. With that said, I wish I could change the title, since I despise the word “manager”. Processes are managed — people deserve to be led. I have actually read through my main copy of the book and crossed out every time the word “manager”, “manage” or “management” is used and replaced it with “leader”, “lead” and “leadership”. Back to your question, there is a concept presented in Chapter 3 called the Productivity Chain. I’m not sure how to summarize this wildly impactful concept presented in a few simple sentences, but I will give it a go. At its core, the productivity chain that is presented pictorially (below) summarizes a belief that people act in accordance with their most deeply held beliefs and thinking. While we all might agree with that concept, few leaders coach in way that demonstrates their belief that this is true. It is nearly impossible to find leaders who coach that way. Why? Because it takes time to impact the thinking of someone you lead. It’s so much easier to mandate a desired activity. So that’s where most start, but it’s lazy leadership. It forces those you lead to do things because you said so (as their manager) rather than because they fundamentally have developed aligned thinking and positive feelings that it’s the right activity. Nearly every leader repeatedly addresses activity without ever addressing the underlying thinking that caused the outcome. These incredible insights by Brown have led me to live through principle that we fail as leaders when we coach people on behavior rather than working to patiently, and creatively ask questions to get those we lead to consider the thinking that led to their poor result. Not only has this been wildly impactful with my team but it’s been equally impactful in my relationship with my 4 kids. So many parents lead their teens with the exact same parenting ethos with which they led them when they were 3 years old. Your destined for eventual failure if you mandate the behavior of teens, since the problem is mandating behavior only works when you are physically present. Eventually, you won’t be around and they won’t have had the space to form their own thoughts. A sustained change in the behavior of anyone you lead starts with the discipline of asking creative questions paired with the patience to let them sort through their core thinking.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes in the world comes from Antiquity. “Be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry because anger produces nothing worthwhile.” How good is that? I think this life lesson impacted me so deeply because of the honest recognition about myself in my early years that I was a complete failure on all three responses that it outlines. A few close friends loved me enough early on to speak up and share that the same passion that caused me to be so incredibly impactful in front of a room of 1000 people also played out negatively in me in high emotion situations and caused me to do the opposite of the quote. They basically said, “we love you…but Les you are SLOW to listen, QUICK to speak and QUICK to become fiery”. While that was no fun to hear…how valuable are friends like that? Reflecting on that quote and the hard truths presented by close friends led to ton of prayer and self-reflection over the years that has helped line my consistent responses with those around me with that mindset.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’ve found stories that have more stickiness and monotonous discourse disappears from your memory. I’ll throw a story out to summarize much of my early working years. About two decades ago I was a junior at Baylor University. It was fall of 2000 and I received a phone call from the registrar’s office letting me know that my funding had been revoked and I had 7 days to pay my fall semester tuition, or all of my classes would be dropped, and I would be excused from school. The tuition was around 8500 dollars. Fully determined, I committed to find a way. After exhausting every option, I could conceive over the next 5 days (well…all legal options) I found myself sitting under a tree squishing a line of ants with my finger, one by one, feeling completely hopeless. With only 2 days, I was left with the real conclusion that I would need to go back to my apartment and start packing. The lesson I learned that day has been a tremendous blessing throughout my life.

Don’t quit. Even when it looks like it’s the only option. Even when “no” is all you can see. Don’t quit. I wiped the ant guts off my finger and prayed for wisdom. I walked to my car and drove to the registrar’s office. I remember waiting in the lobby to meet with the registrar and rehearsing what I would say. She asked me to come back and I proceeded to paint a very vivid picture of “a student” who made great grades, was in leadership of organizations on campus and was very involved in Baylor life. Then I told her that student was me and I was about to be sent home for lack of tuition. She sat back in her chair. She sighed, chuckled and pulled out a book of thousands of dollars of “unapplied for scholarships”. She asked me to go to a side room and write an essay for each one and since I was the only applicant, I would be awarded the scholarships immediately. I put my head in my hands, lost all sense of composure and confidence and started weeping in that lady’s office like a little kid. That “never quit” mindset has paid off over and over again as the risks, rewards and opportunities have grown bigger.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!