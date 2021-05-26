Leroy Hite of Cutting Edge Firewood: “Everybody likes to think outside the box, but very few actually can do it”

Everybody likes to think outside the box, but very few actually can do it. The opportunity for entrepreneurs is to go where no one else is going. Don’t be afraid to buck the crowd. There are lots of imitators — but seek opportunities to be an innovator and a disruptor.

As part of my series about prominent entrepreneurs and executives that overcame adversity to achieve great success”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leroy Hite.

Leroy Hite is founder and CEO of Cutting Edge Firewood. He is on a mission to make every fire the perfect fire because he knows that some of life’s best memories are made in the warmth of a fire’s glow. He founded Cutting Edge in 2013 with a goal to provide unmatched quality wood and unparalleled customer service nationwide. The company offers premium kiln-dried hardwood firewood species and a wide variety of cooking wood species and cuts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was a junior at Berry College, I participated in their entrepreneurship program. I started a few different businesses, including a different firewood company. It was during that time that I had the epiphany that love of fire is universal and primal. It doesn’t matter if you are a 3-year-old girl from Georgia, or an 85-year-old man from Nepal, everyone loves to gather around the warm flames of a fire.

After college, I worked a few different corporate jobs, but I couldn’t get firewood out of my head. You may say I was a bit obsessed. If I saw a flatbed truck driving down the road, I would imagine how much firewood I could fill it with.

My wife and I agreed that when the 1993 Geo Prism I was driving broke down that I would buy a truck and start a firewood company “on the side.” Well, my Prism broke down on a Friday. I spent time over the weekend prayerfully considering if I should go ahead with the purchase of a truck and starting a side business. I decided that I would, and then the following Monday when I went to work, I was promptly laid off. So, my “on the side” firewood company immediately became my main business focus and Cutting Edge was born. This was in the summer of 2013, so I began gearing up for the upcoming fall firewood season.

Can you share your story of when you were on the brink of failure? First, take us back to what it was like during the darkest days.

The business was growing steadily, and in late 2015, one of my suppliers went out of business. I opted to take over their facilities, their rent and bought their equipment. I took on this expense from my former supplier in anticipation of servicing a national grocery chain as their back-up supplier. I had knowledge that the grocery chain always ran out of firewood with their main suppliers each year. Unfortunately, it was the warmest winter on record in Georgia, and I didn’t sell a single piece of firewood to the grocery chain. So here I was with monthly overhead of $40K a month and I was running out of money fast.

By late January 2016, I was completely out of money. In February, I got a loan with a big interest rate. I went after commercial and restaurant accounts — but there was another company undercutting me — so I started selling off equipment to pay bills. I needed $10K for rent and I didn’t know where it was going to come from. I sold a piece of equipment that unloaded logs from trucks at $10K, and I walked the money right across the street to pay the rent. I could not see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The same firewood company I was competing against for commercial and restaurant accounts bought a lot of inventory from me and we made a deal and wrote up a contract. They were supposed to deliver firewood up to our specs — but they didn’t. By the next winter, they weren’t holding up their end of the deal and the owners were telling his crews not to make my deliveries and not to respond to my calls or texts. That was the final straw, and I had my lawyer write up a document stating 26 ways they were in gross negligence of their contract with me. That document really hammered their inefficiencies home, so we re-wrote a contract that they would continue to supply me, and I would do the delivery. What they didn’t realize was that the contract was not supplier exclusive, so I started working with other more reliable suppliers. They gave me $10K to sign it so that I couldn’t sue them.

I was basically at square one again. I had a customer list, outdated website and a box truck. Here I was again needing money, so I tried to get a second mortgage on my house and no bank would loan me money. I went to my wife to see if she would agree to sell our house to fund the business. At the time, we had two young daughters at home, and she was 8 months pregnant with our third. She really trusted me and we trusted in God and agreed to sell the house and move into a rental home.

We used the funds from our house sale to get a warehouse, refresh the brand, launch a new website and hire excellent employees. The two amazing suppliers I work with today, also happened to cold call me that summer to establish a relationship and we are still happily working together now.

What was your mindset during such a challenging time? Where did you get the drive to keep going when things were so hard?

I definitely have spent some significant time in the fetal position, but I also don’t know how to quit. I dug deep and listened to a sermon about our faith and how it gets tested. My determination and my faith has sustained me during the hard times.

I also believe as one of 8 siblings, the chores and responsibilities I had growing up shaped me. I began paying my own way from the time I was 15 and worked part-time at Chick-fil-A. I worked my way through college with grants and loans, and I say all that because that work ethic was ingrained in me from a very early age.

Tell us how you were able to overcome such adversity and achieve massive success? What did the next chapter look like?

Holding strong and staying focused on the important things with Cutting Edge — our product quality and customer service — sustained the business through the adversity. At Cutting Edge, we continued to innovate in several ways. We innovated customer deliveries with a more efficient system and with our patent protected racks. We designed firewood kits with firewood, fire starters and kindling — everything you need to start a fire with a single match. We started offering cooking wood with oak and hickory species, and then extended the line with cherry, pecan, apple, and maple. We then added a wide variety of cuts (chunks, splits, mini pizza cuts) to meet every grilling need. We are nimble and can respond quickly to trends we see on the horizon.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 actionable pieces of advice about how to develop the mindset needed to persevere through adversity? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have something that drives you beyond money. You have to define success in terms greater than money alone. If money is the most important thing to you, you won’t make it because you won’t be willing to risk it.

When asked by a reporter for encouraging words for entrepreneurs, Elon Musk responded “If you need inspiring words, don’t do it.” You have to be self driven. Generals of ancient history would supposedly burn bridges or burn ships after sailing across the sea, so that there was no retreat. Victory or death. You can’t have a back-up plan, not if you want to do something really hard or great.

Everybody likes to think outside the box, but very few actually can do it. The opportunity for entrepreneurs is to go where no one else is going. Don’t be afraid to buck the crowd. There are lots of imitators — but seek opportunities to be an innovator and a disruptor.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

At first I only had great business books and famous entrepreneurs. I didn’t have anyone that really encouraged me to start the business or that helped me in the first several years, but I took great encouragement in reading entrepreneurial books and looking at the life of famous entrepreneurs.

I now have a triumvirate of mentors I meet with each month that help shape the leadership of Cutting Edge. They include Adam Strange, CEO of Hive Healthcare Technology, my current COO Sean Estes, and Randy Walton, Founder of The Walton Group Business Consultants. They give me invaluable advice and they help position the company for each stage of success and help me keep my eye on the big picture. It can be difficult to find mentors, but the sooner the better.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are focusing on building more national reach and on adding customers. We have plans in 2021 to launch distribution centers into other cities to improve shipping and delivery speed. As we create more jobs, we offer people the opportunity to become part of a growing, dynamic, customer service-driven company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My wife and I have a heart for children that need someone to love them and to take care of them. We have three amazing daughters, and we are going through the adoption process right now. We know we can help make a profound impact on a child and give them a full life.

We support Promise 686, a US-based non-profit that helps mobilize church communities to help care for vulnerable children with its Family Advocacy Ministry program and other ministries. I would love to inspire others to open their hearts to adoption.

Any parting words of wisdom that you would like to share?

Know yourself and know your ultimate motivation in your deepest core. Latch on to that and hold on to it through the rocky times.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leroy-hite

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cutting.edge.firewood/

Website: https://cuttingedgefirewood.com

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.