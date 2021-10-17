Leonardo Novik of Fil Doux Textiles: “Parents need to set the best examples through action and demonstration, not just by saying it”

Parents need to set the best examples through action and demonstration, not just by saying it. Lead by example. Aligning with brands that reflect your core sustainable values is one way to make this a reality. Eventually, the power of the consumer will steer the course for major changes.

As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leo Novik.

Leonardo Novik, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fil Doux Textiles, has a passion deeply rooted in producing textiles that embrace the warmth and beauty of all that nature has to offer. Born in Valparaiso, Chile, Novik grew up in his family’s 80-year-old textile mill, where he fostered his sixth-sense for yarn and textile composition. Novik learned first-hand not only how to produce fabrics that have a residential feel with the durability required by the hospitality industry, but also how to manage the mill while leading the notable and thriving company to success. Today, Novik operates Fil Doux Textiles’ fully vertical mills in Chile and Brazil as well as oversees the production of the brand’s beautiful, luxurious fabrics and Otratex, the first-ever degradable vinyl alternative, for the hospitality, cruise, and contract industries.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in my family’s textile mill in the heart of Chile where I quickly realized my passion for fabric and the process of creating beautiful textiles. You could say I’m somewhat of a fabric nerd, but it’s my family’s legacy! It was a wonderful experience to learn first-hand from my grandfather and the many employees — who are like family — that have worked with us for the past 40 years. They taught me how important each step is along the way to produce a high-quality product that represents beautiful design and our core belief to always be aware of the environment around us. I was lucky to be surrounded by such visionaries!

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

Unfortunately, textile manufacturing is one of the most polluting industries in the world. It has always been a goal of Fil Doux Textiles to produce eco-conscious beautiful textiles while leading the way in sustainable manufacturing and product innovation. This is more than just a pipe dream to us and comes to fruition as a result of our fully vertically mills, which means we are able to better control every aspect of our impact on the environment. For example, 100 percent of our mills’ energy comes from solar and wind power and we reclaim dye waters on-site for all of our fabrics. We continually strive to be the leaders in green processes for fabrics and we make it our mission to educate our clients that they do have a choice when it comes to products that leave a lower carbon footprint. Often, clients aren’t aware of how much of an impact they can have by selecting products that are created with an earth-first approach.

This laser focus on the long-term health of our planet is exactly why we created Otratex™, our exclusive, degradable, vinyl alternative. Otratex™ is able to break down in a landfill in less than 30 years, compared with standard vinyl which takes up to 500 years! Otratex™ is by far the easiest way for our industry to make a conscious choice about the sustainable products they put in their specifications.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

Renewable energy: For the past three years, Fil Doux mills have been operating 100 percent on solar and wind energy. We started putting solar panels on-site over 10 years ago so it’s an exciting milestone to be fully supplied by our own onsite green technology.

Onsite Water Reclamation System: One of the biggest polluters in the textile industry is the dye water used to produce colored yarns for fabrics. With the environment top of mind, Fil Doux developed an onsite water reclamation system to eliminate waste from the water sources. At the site, water is reclaimed, cleansed, and reused. What can't be used, is sent offsite to be cleansed again before being put back in the waterways. Reclaiming dye water has saved billions of gallons of pollutants from entering our precious water systems.

Non-Profit Partnerships: Fil Doux is proud to be a partner of One Tree Planted and donates 1,000 trees to Brazilian Rainforests for every 1,000 yards of Otratex™ purchased.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

There’s a deeper knowledge and collective understanding that bypassing green practices is a means to an end for companies. The end-user, more than ever, is sourcing and shopping across sectors based on a company’s environmental practices. The question isn’t really how can you become more profitable by being more eco-conscious because that is what the current market asks of its producers. By conducting business in a way that reaches your target demographic is basic business know-how. The question really is, how can a business afford not to move into the green space?

For Fil Doux specifically, we’re not changing to be green because we’ve always been green (even before it was cool). A good example is our water reclamation system; we’ve always had this. As technology advances we, of course, will take on those advancements as soon as we can. Just like having solar panels installed, green has always been part of the spirit of Fil Doux — we are on a mission to keep on advancing. We’re not just suddenly getting on the green bandwagon, instead, we’re taking on more forms of technology to be even more green.

Sustainable technology is much cheaper today (and therefore more cost-efficient for your business) than it was in the 90s–especially when viewed from a long-term perspective. While the upfront cost of installing solar panels is high, over time, the cost for electricity is lowered because the power is from the sun, a free source. About 20 percent of the costs to produce fabrics come from energy usage. Now that our plants are fully operated by solar panels, we no longer have that expense. We are able to take those savings and invest them back into innovating our processes to help our planet.

The youth-led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

My favorite as a parent is to simply connect more with the earth. As a family, we’re always outside, hiking, skiing, swimming, or just hanging out in a park. It’s so important to teach our children that humans are here in this world to share it with all species and the need for more of an equalized environment. From an early age, we all need to understand that it’s impossible to survive without plants, animals, and clean air and water, and we all play a part in this. In my opinion, parents need to expose their children more to the environment — and encourage them to witness how plants and trees grow, understand the way weather changes and how it feels, touch the earth around them, even meditate with their surroundings. More than anything, there is a true need to teach our children how to appreciate our earth. As humans, we represent only one of the many species on this planet. We need to co-exist peacefully in order for the ecosystem to carry on as it should. When I was younger, my mother always taught me to breathe. When it was a full moon, she would wake me up to go outside to breathe. Breathe while observing the sunset over the ocean, fill your lungs, and feel the earth when you’re in different places. I can feel the difference of the air and energy in different environments, and how differently each element affects me. Parents need to set the best examples through action and demonstration, not just by saying it. Lead by example. Aligning with brands that reflect your core sustainable values is one way to make this a reality. Eventually, the power of the consumer will steer the course for major changes.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I can’t say that there are five distinct things that I wish someone told me before I started. The reason for that is because I grew up in a home and business environment that valued the earth and the footprint we leave on it. That culture and core belief system continually guide Fil Doux Textiles today. From the very beginning, I was able to witness my father working in the mills as the second generation to do so, meaning I had a role model that commanded an understanding of what we were set out to do and why. Anything else, anything that’s not the mission of the company, can be learned along the way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have many people who helped me along the way. One of those big influential moments was with someone that has a great legacy of innovation in the hospitality industry. I had a unique yarn — a mix between cotton and polyester — and no one in the industry wanted it because people were hyper-focused on plastic fabric at the time because of its resistance and durability in high-traffic areas. This individual, however, understood why and how my yarn worked and he encouraged a global hotel brand to use it. That moment changed my business completely because he saw my product as being on the cusp of something amazing, and he recognized this as an opportunity for the industry. He changed my path in the United States many years ago.

I think the important thing to recognize from this story is that this person was thinking out of the box and took the risk to put a new product on the industry’s radar. This man helped transition the contract market’s look and feel to be more accepting of a balanced residential aesthetic without sacrificing hospitality quality. He looked at Fil Doux Textiles and thought, “this is what the industry needs,” and he went for it.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe the most important thing in life is to try different things, and to not be afraid of the outcome. You have to lead with your heart and do the right thing. Our products are an example of this mentality and even more so, an example of the movement toward a green economy. Often folks have said and say that moving toward an economy that puts sustainability first is not possible. To that, I say take a good hard look at our brand and our products. Our heritage blend is a great place to start. I knew that it would be an amazing product, and I believed in it 100 percent…even when a few folks told me that it would never fly. Lots of people said sustainability and profitability don’t go hand in hand, and we’ve proven them wrong. We don’t just “talk the talk,” we must also “walk the walk” in regards to corporate and social responsibility. I’ve always believed that I have a responsibility to the planet and I am committed to fulfilling it.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“You must be the change you wish to see in the world,” Mohandas Gandhi. This quote resonates with me because you can’t just say ‘I want this’ and sit around waiting for it to come along. You have to make a difference in your own way; buy products that align with your values, change your own personal world for the better, make a positive impact on your employees, the earth around you, and your business operations. I believe that making changes in my own life will help make an impact on the world. I’m trying my best to do my part and hope that my children are the next big thinkers that really do change the world!

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

This was so inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!