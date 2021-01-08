Lenovo Launches Pocket-Sized Convertible PC

When it comes to PCs, Lenovo is one of the market leaders for more than a decade now. The company not only has a wide range of offerings but also provides robust machines with competitive pricing. Recently, the PC maker announced its Lenovo LAVIE MINI pocket-sized convertible PC that has an ultrabook form factor.

Design and Display

The device is a rather bulky looking 2-in-1 mini-PC. It comes with an 8-inch WUXGA touch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It weighs 579 grams and is only available in a white color that gives it an airy translucent look.

The keyboard is backlit and has circular keys. Apart from alphabetic keys, it is also equipped with numeric and symbol keys. Moreover, the mini-PC features a breathing light that lights up the logo on the LCD cover while the PC is turned on.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, the machine is powered by an up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Mobile processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The CPU is powered by up to 256GB SSD and 16GB LPDDR4 RAM.

It comes with an optional feature of adding gaming controllers that allow users to play high-quality PC games such as battle royale and car racing games.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop is equipped with an HDMI port, and several USB Type-C and Type-A ports