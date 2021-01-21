Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lendell Black, Heartless: “Make sure your image and music are similar”

Make sure your image and music are similar; you are a brand and it goes together with your music. As part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lendell Black, ubiquitously known as Heartless, is an American rapper and hip-hop artist. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Make sure your image and music are similar; you are a brand and it goes together with your music.

As part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lendell Black, ubiquitously known as Heartless, is an American rapper and hip-hop artist. Hailing from Pittsburgh and brought up in the Homewood area, Heartless was drawn to music from a young age. And to this day, his passion and devotion towards music has only deepened. Heartless is popularly known for his profanity-free and upbeat music, and according to some is another Bone Crusher in the making. However, according to Black, ” I have my own style”‘, which is rightly so as his music is known to strike a chord, thus making it a fulfilling yet exciting experience for his audience. The emerging artist has big plans for the future and aims to play live across the state and country, including his home city of Pittsburgh. Black is working hard, recording new songs and creating his own music with a fiery passion. Contrary to his stage name, Heartless has his heart in the right place. He has a sense of commitment and believes in giving back to the community, which is why he wishes to participate in philanthropic activities. He has expressed an interest in working with charitable causes, particularly with a Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD) association, as it hits close to home.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in the projects and I had a strong desire to do something bigger and better with my life from the things I was currently doing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I used to use profanity in my music when I was younger. One day, letting my dad hear one of my new songs, he told me he liked it, but he thought I needed to reach the public without using profanity. Fast forward to the present, all my music is profanity free and it was a very good decision to make.

Ok thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

Being profanity free makes me able to reach all age groups and expand my reach globally.

Wow! Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

I helped my stepson learn how to rap, and my work ethic helped him stay grounded and focused in making music.

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

Having diversity lets you connect with people from all different walks of life, and it’s important to learn from other people from different social and ethnic backgrounds. Working with different people expands your mind and capabilities on a certain level. It can also help people understand our culture more.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

The community would have to come together and learn we are not enemies. We are all just out here trying to better our lives and take care of our family. It would also help to stop judging people based on looks or appearances.Lastly, the industry should care more about the artist instead of just seeing a paycheck.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the ability to help people do more than what they think they are capable of achieving and showing them anything is possible if you apply yourself. Similar to how I guided my stepson in rap and taught him that he could do even more than he thought at the time.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Learning how to mix and master your music is crucial to getting more things done. Sometimes it saves time and it also gives you full control of how you want your finished product to sound.

Learning the business registration of your music is the most important thing you can learn how to do.

Owning your masters is the best business decision you can make as an artist, in my opinion.

Make sure your image and music are similar; you are a brand and it goes together with your music.

In general, just being in control of your music, your brand, and your business is by far the most important thing to know when getting started. Unfortunately, many artists don’t prioritize this step and therefore fall short later on.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to fix all the old buildings in my city so that the homeless people can have somewhere safe to stay while they work to get their lives back on track. Giving back to the community is very important to me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you don’t work, then you don’t eat.” I work hard every day and it’s helped me expand my thinking from hustler to entrepreneur.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Young jeezy — I remember seeing a show where he was giving out book bags for kids. I also learned he owns real estate in Atlanta and I’ve been working on moving the fourth quadrant for some time now.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://spoti.fi/2UGQjYv
https://instagram.com/iamheartless412
https://youtube.com/user/heartlessda1
https://facebook.com/iamheartless412

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

Thank you!

    Edward Sylvan, CEO and Founder of Sycamore Entertainment Group

    Growing up in Canada, Edward Sylvan was an unlikely candidate to make a mark on the high-powered film industry based in Hollywood. But as CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc, (SEGI) Sylvan is among a select group of less than ten Black executives who have founded, own and control a publicly traded company. Now, deeply involved in the movie business, he is providing opportunities for people of color.

    In 2020, he was appointed president of the Monaco International Film Festival, and was encouraged to take the festival in a new digital direction.

    Raised in Toronto, he attended York University where he studied Economics and Political Science, then went to work in finance on Bay Street, (the city’s equivalent of Wall Street). After years of handling equities trading, film tax credits, options trading and mergers and acquisitions for the film, mining and technology industries, in 2008 he decided to reorient his career fully towards the entertainment business.

    With the aim of helping Los Angeles filmmakers of color who were struggling to understand how to raise capital, Sylvan wanted to provide them with ways to finance their creative endeavors.

    At Sycamore Entertainment he specializes in print and advertising financing, marketing, acquisition and worldwide distribution of quality feature-length motion pictures, and is concerned with acquiring, producing and promoting films about equality, diversity and other thought provoking subject matter which will also include nonviolent storytelling.

    Also in 2020, Sylvan launched SEGI TV, a free OTT streaming network built on the pillars of equality, sustainability and community which is scheduled to reach 100 million U.S household televisions and 200 million mobile devices across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV and others.

    As Executive Producer he currently has several projects in production including The Trials of Eroy Brown, a story about the prison system and how it operated in Texas, based on the best-selling book, as well as a documentary called The Making of Roll Bounce, about the 2005 coming of age film which starred rapper Bow Wow and portrays roller skating culture in 1970’s Chicago.

    He sits on the Board of Directors of Uplay Canada, (United Public Leadership Academy for Youth), which prepares youth to be citizen leaders and provides opportunities for Canadian high school basketball players to advance to Division 1 schools as well as the NBA.

    A former competitive go kart racer with Checkered Flag Racing Ltd, he also enjoys traveling to exotic locales. Sylvan resides in Vancouver and has two adult daughters.

    Sylvan has been featured in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has been seen on Fox Business News, CBS and NBC. Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Award-Winning Singer PJ Vegas Discusses the Balance Between Music and Mental Health

    by Skylar Terrana
    Ashlie Amber
    Community//

    Ashlie Amber: Why Country and Why Now

    by Randy Radic
    Community//

    Music and personal training can boost your mental Health

    by Scott Autten

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.