Lendell Black, Heartless: “Make sure your image and music are similar”

Make sure your image and music are similar; you are a brand and it goes together with your music.

As part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lendell Black, ubiquitously known as Heartless, is an American rapper and hip-hop artist. Hailing from Pittsburgh and brought up in the Homewood area, Heartless was drawn to music from a young age. And to this day, his passion and devotion towards music has only deepened. Heartless is popularly known for his profanity-free and upbeat music, and according to some is another Bone Crusher in the making. However, according to Black, ” I have my own style”‘, which is rightly so as his music is known to strike a chord, thus making it a fulfilling yet exciting experience for his audience. The emerging artist has big plans for the future and aims to play live across the state and country, including his home city of Pittsburgh. Black is working hard, recording new songs and creating his own music with a fiery passion. Contrary to his stage name, Heartless has his heart in the right place. He has a sense of commitment and believes in giving back to the community, which is why he wishes to participate in philanthropic activities. He has expressed an interest in working with charitable causes, particularly with a Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD) association, as it hits close to home.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in the projects and I had a strong desire to do something bigger and better with my life from the things I was currently doing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I used to use profanity in my music when I was younger. One day, letting my dad hear one of my new songs, he told me he liked it, but he thought I needed to reach the public without using profanity. Fast forward to the present, all my music is profanity free and it was a very good decision to make.

Ok thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

Being profanity free makes me able to reach all age groups and expand my reach globally.

Wow! Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

I helped my stepson learn how to rap, and my work ethic helped him stay grounded and focused in making music.

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

Having diversity lets you connect with people from all different walks of life, and it’s important to learn from other people from different social and ethnic backgrounds. Working with different people expands your mind and capabilities on a certain level. It can also help people understand our culture more.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

The community would have to come together and learn we are not enemies. We are all just out here trying to better our lives and take care of our family. It would also help to stop judging people based on looks or appearances.Lastly, the industry should care more about the artist instead of just seeing a paycheck.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the ability to help people do more than what they think they are capable of achieving and showing them anything is possible if you apply yourself. Similar to how I guided my stepson in rap and taught him that he could do even more than he thought at the time.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Learning how to mix and master your music is crucial to getting more things done. Sometimes it saves time and it also gives you full control of how you want your finished product to sound.

Learning the business registration of your music is the most important thing you can learn how to do.

Owning your masters is the best business decision you can make as an artist, in my opinion.

Make sure your image and music are similar; you are a brand and it goes together with your music.

In general, just being in control of your music, your brand, and your business is by far the most important thing to know when getting started. Unfortunately, many artists don’t prioritize this step and therefore fall short later on.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to fix all the old buildings in my city so that the homeless people can have somewhere safe to stay while they work to get their lives back on track. Giving back to the community is very important to me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you don’t work, then you don’t eat.” I work hard every day and it’s helped me expand my thinking from hustler to entrepreneur.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Young jeezy — I remember seeing a show where he was giving out book bags for kids. I also learned he owns real estate in Atlanta and I’ve been working on moving the fourth quadrant for some time now.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://spoti.fi/2UGQjYv

https://instagram.com/iamheartless412

https://youtube.com/user/heartlessda1

https://facebook.com/iamheartless412

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

Thank you!