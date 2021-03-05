Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Lendale Johnson Makes Black History As America’s 1st Openly Gay Black Tennis Pro

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Today I have the opportunity to speak with Lendale Johnson. He is an actor, model, and tennis player who holds the honor of being the first black openly gay tennis professional. Lendale has gained global attention last summer after his involvment with the BLM movement while filming his new show “Deuces And Love.”

To share his story, Attitude Magazine offered Lendale a 5 page feature in their globally printed magazine and has included him in their 101 most influential LGBTQ people in the world for their upcoming issues.

Lendale shot for the iconic magazine in a even more iconic location, The U.S. Open Tennis Championships. Johnson also landed a $100,000 partnership with “Break The Love” CEO Goyal and hosted their 1st ever tournament in Miami during the pandemic. The tennis player will star in a global HuLu commercial for beauty, cosmetic, footwear, & handbag brand “TradeALT.”

He has gained massive recognition by several international news publications and celebrity blogs. Lendale has shared his perspective on growing up as a double minority along with his journey being a celebrity tennis player, model, actor, and founder/Head Pro at his tennis academy “The Johnson High Performance Tennis Academy.”

To learn more about Lendale Johnson and to contact him you can visit lendalejohnson.com

David Sammon, Entrepreneur

David Sammon is an entrepreneur who has founded multiple successful web based companies that are currently serving businesses, brands and celebrities.

