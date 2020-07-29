Leila Aalam: “Be Willing To Learn”

The acceptance of the clean beauty movement! It’s exciting to see that people are making health a priority in their life — not only with their diet and exercise, but the products they are using on their skin.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leila Aalam, founder Of Beuti Skincare.

Leila Aalam is an experienced aesthetician and expert in skin renewal is at the forefront of the latest innovations in beauty and skin health. As an authority in her field she noticed a gap in the beauty industry for sensitive skin suffers and was inspired to develop her own line after personally experiencing a severe allergic reaction from a well recognized luxury eye cream.

In a world where majority of cosmetic brands on the market are masked with marketing jargon, Leila wanted to develop a straight-forward line to address not only anti-aging concerns, but also treat inflammation in the skin.

In 2015 Beuti Skincare launched and made headlines with the news of royal, Kate Middleton using the antioxidant packed Beauty Sleep Elixir.

“Beuti’s core principles are to provide natural, nutritional ingredients without toxic chemicals to target common skin concerns like rosacea, inflammation, eczema, and cystic acne. All of our ingredients are hand picked to target these specific concerns by reducing inflammation and in turn healing and protecting the skin from long-term damage.” — Leila Aaalm

In just four short years this one-woman show has managed to launch a successful product line in the UK and expand distribution on a global scale.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I spent majority of my career interested in the beauty industry and went to school to study skin health to become an esthetician. After having my children I found myself on the search for healthier skincare options and found that there was a lack of high performing, clean lines delivering what was marketed to me. I began using a luxury skincare line that was widely praised and experienced a severe skin reaction on my skin and under my eyes. I decided to take my knowledge of skincare and formulate my own clean line with plant based ingredients designed to nourish even the most sensitive skin.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Becoming a small business owner has been such a thrilling and wild ride. From wearing so many hats from operations, admin, formulation, packaging and beyond it has been such a learning experience. Gaining such a beautiful royal fan, Kate Middleton who enjoys our Beauty Sleep Elixir has been a highlight of my career as well.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

A major moment in the launch of Beuti Skincare was when we were able to get our best seller, the Beauty Sleep Elixir into the hands of royal, Kate Middleton. A dear family friend worked closely with Kate and the palace and was kind enough to gift our Beauty Sleep Elixir to Kate and later saw the 3 bottles on her nightstand. Once the word got out it put Beuti Skincare on the map!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mum has been my biggest cheerleader and was kind enough to also provide Beuti Skincare with the initial capital to get started. I also owe a huge thanks to Annie Jackson, Co-Founder of Credo Beauty for taking a chance on us!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

At Beuti Skincare we work hard to bring high quality plant based ingredients into each formulation with a mission to support all skin types, but also sensitive prone skin from rosacea, breakouts, cystic acne and eczema. The word inflammaging is not widely discussed, but in the medical space it’s known as chronic inflammation in the skin often due to environmental effects and unhealthy lifestyle choices. The supercharged ingredients in Beuti Skincare help reduce the inflammation in the skin along with softening fine lines, wrinkles and reducing redness.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The acceptance of the clean beauty movement! It’s exciting to see that people are making health a priority in their life — not only with their diet and exercise, but the products they are using on their skin. Entrepreneurship! We are now seeing individuals of all ages launching businesses in both the beauty and wellness space and finding success! It’s so exciting to see young people taking a chance and following their dreams. Sustainability: The beauty industry has taken big steps in lessening their carbon footprint and I hope this trend continues to improve as we find more ways to enhance our marketing and packaging efforts.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Clouded Marketing: with the popularity of cleaner beauty I encourage consumers to carefully read ingredient labels. There can be some confusion with what is considered clean, natural, organic, cruelty free, vegan etc so make sure you read what ingredients are in each product to ensure you know what you are putting on your skin. Technology: we live in a digital world and while the advancement in technology has brought so much good it can also remove that personal touch which is such an important aspect of the beauty industry. Inclusivity: The beauty industry has made some big changes in the last few years and with the latest movement happening around the globe we need to do better to support individuals of all backgrounds, races, cultures, colors.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

We are in the business of caring and nurturing your skin. As a founder I have always found such comfort in taking the time to practice self-care. For 15 minutes in the early morning and 20 minutes at night I relax, cleanse, exfoliate, mask and nourish my skin often with a facial tool. It’s not so much about finding the beauty on the outside, but feeling beautiful on the inside. I feel the most beautiful when I can dedicate time to caring for my skin.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Teamwork! Curating a great team can take time, but it’s worth it! At Beuti Skincare we are a lean team, but we work efficiently. Network! It’s important to get to know other founders, retailers, influencers in the beauty industry to open up doors to partnership possibilities and often an avenue to learn from. Be Willing To Learn! Take classes, sign up for lectures on your industry, attend events, ask other founders questions. Don’t be afraid to ask questions! Hire a PR professional! PR is an investment, but it’s one that will help build the brand exposure your company deserves. It’s also important to find an agency that aligns with your personality and understands your goals. We work with RLJPR, a boutique agency in Los Angeles that specializes in beauty. Find your niche! The beauty space is competitive and often the only way to make it is finding that sweet spot in the market. Find what makes your brand uniquely you and find ways to communicate this clearly across all platforms.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

By helping 1 person with their skin or showing kindness creates a chain reaction. Showing love and care is what makes the world go round.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love “Beauty Lies Within” speaking to the ethos of Beuti Skincare which is dedicated to nurturing the body from a physical, mental and spiritual standpoint.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.beutiskincare.com

@beutiskincare

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.