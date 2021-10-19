Leigh Coggiola-Belza of Leaxy: “Know your worth”

Know your worth. You are worthy. Period. As the brilliant, Oprah, has said, “Think like a queen. A queen isn’t afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leigh Coggiola-Belza.

Leigh Coggiola-Belza is a mom of two and worked in the advertising field prior to launching Leaxy. She’s a Texas native, and enjoys art, history and spending time in nature. Her passion is to create new ways of thinking, and to help support other women along the way.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Sure! I like to say, Leaxy was born out of wet frustration. After breastfeeding my oldest daughter for a year, I was sick and tired of sleeping with a towel on my chest every night to absorb my leaking breast milk. I looked everywhere for solutions that would be comfortable and keep me dry, but I couldn’t find anything that I liked. One day I woke up so frustrated I said to myself, “You know what? Create your own solution!” That night I started making my first prototype for Leaxy. I always knew I wanted to start my own company — I just had no idea it would be centered on leaky boobs.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I believe the universe gives you what you need, and this story is definitely that. I had finished my first round of manufacturing to test the market, and I was looking for a permanent manufacturer based in the U.S. At the same time my husband was listening to the How I Built This with Guy Raz podcast. In one episode, he heard one CEO’s story about how a man named Stefan was helping her source her fabrics and ended up putting her in contact with a manufacturer in California. Mind you, they only mentioned his first name — no last name or company he worked for. My husband had a feeling that this may be the same Stefan I was working with and that it would be worth a shot reaching out to him about manufacturers. On a whim, I did reach out to him and asked if he may be the same Stefan this CEO had mentioned. It turns out, he was the exact same person, and he was so amazing as he put me in contact with a manufacturing team whom I’m using today. Be vulnerable and ask for help when you need it. You may be surprised what comes out of it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was assuming packages wouldn’t get stolen from the apartment I used to live in. At the time my first sample for Leaxy was complete, I had been living in the same apartment for eight years and had no issues with packages being stolen. After spending a year and quite a bit of money on making our first sample, it arrived at my doorstep. I opened the door only to find — it was completely gone. Someone had stolen my package. After melting down for 30 minutes, I had a vision. I imagined whoever stole the package opening it up and finding my Leaxy garment inside. I couldn’t stop thinking about how awesome my invention was (and how the person opening the package was probably saying, “what the heck is this?”). So, after trifling through the apartment’s public garbage in hopes of finding my garment (which I never found), I immediately reached out to my team to work on a new sample. I learned the power of quickly assessing the situation, taking a breath and then moving. Accidents and mistakes are going to happen, it’s about pivoting and moving right along with them that’s going to make the difference.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely. My grandfather, Clyde Smith, was extraordinary. He had a saying that forever stays with me. He would say, “It’s not about being a winner. It’s about being a strong loser.” He would talk about the importance of getting right back up when life knocks you down. He was an entrepreneur as well, and he would tell the story about how he lost his successful company during the oil crisis in the 80’s. He was a shining example of what ‘picking yourself up by the bootstraps’ looked like. When life knocks you down, get back up and go again.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Quite simply: women receive less encouragement to be bold in a patriarchal system built to put wealthy white men’s aspirations at the top. Until we have more unbiased opinions and beliefs about women and women-founders, we’ll continue to see a system where companies are more often founded by men and are also the ones to receive more funding from VC.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We need more leaders who understand the paramount necessity for diversity and inclusion in the workforce rather than just checking a box, per say. I also believe more people should be reminded, “Why not me?” when it comes to having a seat at whatever table a person desires to sit at. Why can’t it be you sitting at the table you desire? You belong there.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Because why the heck not? You’re probably an extraordinary human being, and we need more extraordinary people leading us into a new tomorrow full of happiness, empowerment and fun.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m not sure about myths, but I have noticed more people started to ask for my advice once I launched my company. I love to support others, and one thing I know to be true is that no one is going to have more authority on your life and the decisions you make better than you.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Everyone has a great idea. The difference between making a great idea happen or not comes down to execution. A lot of people stop themselves before execution, and I get why — it’s scary as hell to go all in on your own idea. Be fearless and go for it. What’s scarier is looking back on life and saying you wish you had tried something. What do you have to lose?

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be bold. Life’s too short to not shake things up. Playing it safe makes a lot of sense but doing something different is what makes life interesting. Dream wildly. Who says dreaming big stops when you’re a kid? It’s those dreams, those ideas that can light a fiery passion in all of us. Be persistent. Try your best every day but know there’s no need to be to be an overnight success. Better to be the tortoise, and play the long game, rather than be the hare and driving yourself into the ground in hopes of being a quick success. Trust your gut. No one knows what’s right for you better than you. You’ll hear a lot of opinions on what you should or shouldn’t do, use your intuition to navigate what’s right for you. Know your worth. You are worthy. Period. As the brilliant, Oprah, has said, “Think like a queen. A queen isn’t afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.”

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Without giving back and doing good through Leaxy, there would be no purpose in having created it in the first place. Our mission is to empower women to know their worth and release the inner badass goddess within. When it comes to breastfeeding support, women do not all have the same access. CDC research shows that hospitals supporting primarily Black populations are less likely to initiate breastfeeding withing the first hour of birth or offer lactation support following delivery. Black babies are often provided formula at these hospitals, which result in them being 15% less likely than white infants to ever be breastfed. We’re committed to dismantling racism in breastfeeding assistance by advocating for Black families and amplifying the great work of Black Mothers Breastfeeding Association (BMBFA). 10% of all profits are donated to BMBFA to help fulfill their mission of reducing racial inequities in breastfeeding support for Black families. How can we support women if we don’t support all women?

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire a movement where we change the workplace culture in America. I’d like to be a part of a movement that truly values happiness for their employees with a culture that’s focused on mental health. Gone are the days where we drive our employees into the ground to make a buck. People want more joy and balance in their life, and I want to be a part of the movement that does just that.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to sit in the greatness that is Oprah Winfrey and Sara Blakely. I would just sit and listen. They are both incredible inspirations to me: Oprah with her incredible ability to serve others, and Sara in her ability to encourage people to not give up. They’re shining role models in what it means to live boldly in your truest self.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.