Leif Dahlberg of Joint Academy: “Listen carefully”

Listen carefully. Obviously, listening is key when helping patients. Patients need to feel that they’re listened to and that they can air any concerns they have about their health. In our treatment, a lot of the conversation is through asynchronous chat where the patient can leave immediate feedback. I think it’s reassuring for patients to be able to have this back-and-forth dialogue with their physical therapist.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leif Dahlberg.

Leif Dahlberg is the Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Joint Academy. Leif’s extensive research efforts in cartilage and joints on a molecular level, advanced MRI, and clinical research have resulted in the publication of over 150 peer-reviewed scientific studies and his work has been cited more than 8000 times.

With 35 years of experience in orthopedics, Leif has dedicated his life to revolutionizing the path to exercise-based treatment of chronic joint pain caused by osteoarthritis (OA). In 2008, Leif co-founded the organization that rolled out the OA School across Sweden. Based on his knowledge and expertise in orthopedics, Leif knew that motivating patients to maintain an ongoing physical regimen was the most effective way to achieve long term results in joint pain relief. Since then, the OA School has become the national standard of care in Sweden.

The overwhelming success of OA School combined with his passion to reduce chronic joint pain by natural means has led Leif to seek out a way to share this proven technique with patients across the globe. Co-founding Joint Academy in 2014 was the result, bringing much needed scalability to chronic joint pain treatment that is natural, non-drug, and non-invasive.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve been fascinated by joint pain and the underlying reasons for chronic joint pain ever since I started my first job as an MD back in the early 1980s. The number of total joint replacements being done was growing rapidly and the reasons for chronic joint pain were largely unknown. To me, it’s always been important to get the whole picture of chronic joint pain — from comprehension at molecular and structural levels to understanding the external factors influencing the progression of the disease. That’s what led me to my postdoc at McGill University in Canada, where I focused on molecular and biomechanical aspects of cartilage structure in chronic joint pain.

Chronic joint pain is one of the world’s fastest growing chronic diseases and it’s a huge burden for patients, healthcare and societies at large. There’s been evidence for decades that exercise led by a physical therapist in combination with education about the disease and weight control is the best first-line treatment for chronic joint pain. This is also recommended by the CDC. In spite of this, we see that total joint replacements are becoming increasingly common and the awareness around exercise-based treatment is desperately low, even though it decreases peoples’ pain, increases their physical functionality and often postpone people having to undergo surgery. That’s why we launched Joint Academy, to give more people access to the recommended first-line treatment

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It was probably when I realized to what extent new technology could help healthcare to scale evidence-based treatments for patients with chronic joint pain. I co-founded a government-funded face-to-face treatment program for people with chronic joint pain in Sweden back in 2008, to help more people get access to exercise-based treatment for their osteoarthritis. The program, called BOA, was so successful that it eventually became Sweden’s national standard of care for people with chronic joint pain. Hundreds of thousands of people have gone through the program and the number of total joint replacements being done in Sweden actually started to decrease. But chronic joint pain is one of the world’s fastest-growing diseases and we just didn’t have the capacity to cater to everyone who needed care.

It was my son, Jakob, who saw that technology had the potential to play a big role in rolling out exercise-based chronic joint pain treatment to more patients. That’s essentially the founding story of Joint Academy — we digitized Sweden’s national standard of care for people with chronic joint pain and we’re now rolling it out globally. To get that “aha moment” and make a digitized chronic joint pain treatment was a great feeling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s probably “the most reliable way to forecast the future is to try to understand the present” by John Naisbitt, who wrote several books in the area of future studies. Reading and listening to people that I think have an advanced understanding of the present has allowed me to be proactive in my career and try to build a better future. Many people don’t like change though, and that’s part of the challenge. By sticking to your ideas and doing dedicated work on a continual basis, you have great potential to succeed.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve always had a vision of building something that allows everyone with chronic joint pain access to the first-line treatment before they go to more invasive procedures, like surgery. That’s why I co-funded BOA. BOA is great and it’s helped hundreds of thousands of people, but it just didn’t scale to the extent needed. As we were struggling to roll it out to more patients, my son Jakob was studying computer science and we had long conversations about the issues of scaling the treatment to all the patients that need it. Jakob, of course, had a lot more technical know-how than I did and saw that not only could we digitize the BOA program, digitizing it would actually improve the treatment since you can add features like nudging, which reminds patients to do their exercises. We launched the company in 2014 and Joint Academy is now the most common first line-treatment of osteoarthritis in Sweden today and we’re also growing in the US, UK, France, and Germany.

We would not be where we are today without Jakob, his ideas, business mind, and dedication. It’s remarkable to me that he is now spearheading the vision I’ve worked my entire career to achieve.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

First of all I think there are a lot of preconceived notions that the best way to treat a patient across the board is by giving them in-person care, which I disagree with. When it comes to chronic joint pain treatment, clinical studies have shown the effectiveness of digital care. An RCT study published this year in JAMA Network Open showed that patients in the Joint Academy program reduced their pain by 41 percent and increased their physical function with 48 percent after six weeks. The same numbers for those patients receiving care-as-usual were a mere 6 percent and 13 percent, respectively. The idea that having a patient in front of you is the best way to give all kinds of healthcare is outdated and runs the risk of the patient not improving to the extent it could, as we saw in the RCT.

At the same time, we’re not in this to replace in-person care but to be a much needed complement. There are those who want to visit their physical therapist in person and that’s absolutely fine — in fact, most of the physical therapists that work with Joint Academy also do in-person care. There’s definitely something joyful about seeing a person face-to-face and I think we all enjoy that, but that does not necessarily have anything to do with the quality of care that’s given.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

There’s a big educational aspect in telehealth, particularly when you’re treating senior citizens. We know that telehealth is still very new to some of them and not everyone will be comfortable using apps and doing video calls. That’s the technical part of it. Another aspect is reassuring the patients and making sure that they know how the treatment works and what’s required from them. It’s the same thing as in-person care, but we’re still used to having people right in front of us and having the benefits of that. As telehealth providers, it’s our job to replicate that in a virtual setting and remove any barrier that comes from the virtual setting. In our case at Joint Academy, physical therapists have regular calls and check-ins with the patients and the physical therapist is able to track the patients’ progress through the app in a way that can’t be done in a non-virtual way — so really, the challenge has become an opportunity to provide better care.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Remove friction. The ultimate goal is for patients to receive better healthcare in a more efficient way. Removing friction is key, particularly when it comes to treating chronic illnesses such as osteoarthritis which needs to be treated on a daily basis over long periods of time. This is why we’ve built in nudging in our treatment, so that patients are reminded everyday to do their exercises. It’s also why we’ve enabled on-demand support, in order to remove inconveniences for patients and make sure they can do the treatment on their own terms — with as little friction as possible. Build tools to monitor progress. Patients with chronic joint pain need continuous treatment and it’s important to track their progress over time. Being able to follow and track their progress encourages the patient to continue with the treatment which, in turn, gives them better results. Prioritize building a user-friendly experience. This is always important, but even more so if you treat senior citizens who aren’t digital-first. From sign-up to starting treatment, the experience must be seamless. Listen carefully. Obviously, listening is key when helping patients. Patients need to feel that they’re listened to and that they can air any concerns they have about their health. In our treatment, a lot of the conversation is through asynchronous chat where the patient can leave immediate feedback. I think it’s reassuring for patients to be able to have this back-and-forth dialogue with their physical therapist. Good connection. We’ve all been there, but make sure your connection is good to go before having a video call. It will be frustrating for the patient if it’s not working. In order for them to trust telehealth solutions, this one is a given.

By combining all these, you build the foundation to enable the most important feature of digital chronic care — allowing patients to pursue lasting behavioral change. Having access to your own physical therapist through the app plays a major role here as well. This matters since behavioral change is the main thing that will improve patients’ quality of life over time. If you can help patients make small, sustainable changes, you’re in a position to make their life significantly better.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth democratizes healthcare. It doesn’t matter if you work long hours, if you live remotely, or if you frankly don’t want to travel to see a doctor — with telehealth, you can still access a lot of healthcare through your phone. And it goes both ways — physical therapists working with Joint Academy can treat a lot more patients digitally than they can through their clinics, while also having a closer dialogue with their patients.

In our case, treating chronic joint pain digitally also allows patients to be more active in their care. It only takes them 5–10 minutes a day to do the exercises, which promotes the lifestyle change that is needed. Some patients have not exercised a lot in their lives so it’s a big step for them. It’s way better to do regular exercises a few minutes a day as opposed to longer sessions two days a week.

Another huge benefit is that people can undertake the entire treatment in their own homes.

In-clinic patients often get a piece of paper with exercises to do at home, but studies show that patients really struggle doing the exercises when all they get is a piece of paper showing them how to do it. It’s just not interactive enough. With Joint Academy, patients get access to videos and tools to track their progress in a way that’s just not possible for traditional healthcare providers to offer.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Video is of course huge for this. Being able to see your doctor or physical therapist through the click of a button does wonders for the patient’s experience. In the case of Joint Academy, we’ve also developed videos showing each exercise that the patient has available straight in the app. In a non-virtual setting, a physical therapist might show the patient what each exercise looks like. Instead of spending time on this, physical therapists can now spend more time on diagnosing and treating patients.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

Joint Academy is that platform and it can actually stand as a model for patients with chronic joint pain. By giving wider access to care we can help more patients get the right treatment at the right time. We’ve also shown that you’re able to treat a chronic condition such as osteoarthritis equally well, if not better, in a digital setting.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

In our case, the patient has a lot of responsibility, but it’s our job to educate them. If they don’t do their exercises they won’t be able to ease their symptoms. The lessons help patients understand why the exercises are necessary to do in order to improve symptoms. In addition, we need to make sure that the patients know that the exercises only take 5–10 minutes to perform each day. You don’t need to go to the gym to treat your chronic joint pain, you can treat it from the comfort of your home. Knowing this, patients enter the treatment with the mindset that it’s not time-consuming — which increases the chance of them actually doing the exercises.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

It’s always exciting to think about the future and what that might mean for how we pursue healthcare. Having the treatment for your chronic joint pain available straight in your phone would’ve seemed impossible just a few years ago, yet today’s it’s become the most common way to treat chronic joint pain in Sweden. Thinking about how VR and AR might bring about another layer to this is also very exciting.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

There’s nothing about technological advancements that concern me per se, but it’s important to grow and develop in a sound manner. This includes not losing sight of issues like data protection. Patients need to feel absolutely certain that they can trust their providers.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

So much of daily life has changed and become more efficient over the past decade and it’s all due to technological advancements. Almost anything can be done through your phone — from banking and streaming to ordering food and buying groceries. I think it’s important to ask the question: what can be done to overcome obstacles and help people save time? Always think about the hurdles that exist and what can be done to get rid of them. Technology plays an essential part here so look for friction in your daily life and think about what you’d like to do to help overcome it.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

On the Joint Academy website, where people with chronic joint pain can learn more about how to manage their symptoms and what the digital treatment looks like. We’ve had nine clinical studies that’ve been peer-reviewed and published in different scientific journals that you can access there as well. You can also read up on more news from Joint Academy at our LinkedIn page and once in a while I also post on my own profile.

Thank you for the time you spent on this interview. We wish you only continued success.