Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Leia Perez and Roman Perez, daughter and father making it happen

There's nothing better in life than sharing the same passion with your loved ones

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The importance of being there for your children as a parent can be so important in the development of a child. At a young age they tend to remember every moment in their childhood, which can affect them in many ways. Pro basketball player Roman Perez has shared his passion with his daughter Leia Perez, and together they are shining in their respective journeys.

Passing on knowledge is something that 12 yr veteran Perez is doing with his daughter. She started her training at age 6, when she asked her father if she can train with him after watching him do his daily home workout routine. Filled with joy the mission started, and together they would now overcome their obstacles.

From outdoor trainings to working out in the school, together they have been consistent. In the beginning it wasn’t easy because training a child you need to have lots of patience. But with time, Leia would show the world who she really is.

Currently Leia Perez is an active student athlete, and has played from 3rd to 6 grade. Due to the current pandemic with covid 19, patience for her upcoming school season to start. In the meantime, continuation of hard work at home and learning the game more by watching basketball games and playing basketball video games to build iq as well.

When the time comes, Roman Perez will make sure that his daughter Leia Perez will be ready for the call.

    Steven Warner, Sports agent at PR agency express

    Sports writer for professional athletes in different parts of the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    girl dad
    Community//

    The Strength of the Father-Daughter Relationship

    by Cristina Perez
    Roman Perez- founder of the Dudo Baez foundation
    Community//

    From Brooklyn to the world, Basketball player Roman Perez is making a difference

    by Steven Warner
    Wisdom//

    13 Smartest Female Characters From Movies, TV, and Books

    by Common Sense Media

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.