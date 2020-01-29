Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Legacy

How a eulogy made me realize the importance of creating a legacy in my family.

We all do our best as mothers; we raise our children the best way we know-how. We make sure we create lasting memories. We teach them right from wrong, and we are there to guide them in life. We hope that someday they will remember everything we’ve done, but what exactly do we want them to remember? Is there something specific?

Last year, my mother in law passed away. She was a wonderful woman. I had the privilege of receiving her kindness, generosity, and love for 20 years. I knew she was a sweet woman who had a big heart. She was someone who everyone knew had a servant’s heart. She did not mind helping those who are in need. Though I knew these things about her, not until I heard the testimonies about her during her memorial service did it hit me hard.

My husband talked about her mother’s legacy; her extravagant love.
Karen was an extraordinary woman with an extraordinary love to share. She demonstrated this love by her dedication to her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, and people in her community. My mother in law had a servant attitude. She gave her time to help and serve people around her. She never asked anything for return; she gave and served.

She did not only leave lasting memories for her children; she left a legacy that is to be passed on to the next generation. Hearing this about her was a turning point for me; it was a moment of reflection. I realized that on top of my obligation as a mother, I needed to develop a legacy. I needed to create not only memories for my children, but a legacy that they can pass on to the next generations.

My husband saw the incredible value his mother possessed and made sure he conveyed it to our children. The testament he shared about his mother’s legacy made me re-evaluate my ways. What kind of legacy am I leaving my children? Is it one that they can also testify on when I’m gone? Is it something they can pass on to their children?

Hearing my husband’s eulogy made me understand the importance of passing on a legacy to the next generation in our family. He and many others witnessed his mother’s extravagant love, her willingness to give, and serve without hesitation. I want my children to see the same characters in me now. I want them to see something valuable in me that is worth passing on to our future generations.

originally posted at https://jennifersenne.com/2020/01/29/legacy/

Jennifer Senne, Executive Leadership, Life, Parents, and Family Coach at JRS Leadership Development

Jennifer Senne is a small-time entrepreneur, a certified Leadership trainer, Parent and Family coach, and speaker for the John Maxwell Team. She resides with her family on the beautiful island of Guam.

She loves to write books that add value to her readers, especially to children. Her first book, "BELIEVE," released in 2017, was a faith-based Christmas book sharing the true meaning of Christmas. In her recent book, Good Morning, Mirror, she shows the power and importance of positive self-talk in children’s lives.

Jennifer spends her extra time volunteering; visiting schools and church organizations teaching youth about leadership and personal development.
Jennifer is a wife and a mother of four grown kids. She is an advocate of personal development, positive self-image, parents and family connection among other issues that affect our society today. In her spare time, she loves to write and inspire people in her community.

