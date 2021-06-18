Leena Jain of Humanscale: “Let customers feel the difference”

Let customers feel the difference — There’s nothing more powerful than having a customer “test drive” your product before purchasing.

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leena Jain.

Leena Jain is the Chief Marketing Officer of Humanscale, the leading designer and manufacturer of ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Leveraging her extensive experience in marketing, Leena brings an innovative spirit and unique approach to consumer engagement to her role at Humanscale. As CMO, she manages the company’s brand identity and product launches on a global scale. Most recently, she led the launch of the Summa executive chair and expanded Humanscale’s footprint internationally with significant presence at Salone de Mobile, Clerkenwell and CES.

Leena is driven by her passion for products and brands that bring joy to consumers. Prior to Humanscale, Leena spent 12 years in the beauty industry at L’Oreal and worked on a variety of brands, including Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Pureology and essie nail polish. During her tenure at L’Oreal, she led the launch of many products across fragrance, hair care and cosmetics, rebuilt Pureology’s brand positioning and explored virtual try-on technology for a cosmetic line. Leena’s experience also includes two years as Senior Analyst within the Corporate Strategy & Finance division of a large restaurant corporation. She began her career at Bain & Company.

Leena holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She served as a four-time member of the Executive Committee for the October Ball fundraiser, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of NYC.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my career as a strategy consultant, and I’ve always had an interest in math & science, so I thought I would naturally go into that field. When I was a consultant, I worked with a semiconductor company, and I just thought with my background that would be what I really enjoyed. But what I ended up gravitating towards were my clients that were in the consumer products area. I remember I had a toy industry client, and I was walking up and down the aisles of Toys R Us thinking about, “How can we get more kids to fall in love with action dolls versus video games? And how can we grow share in that?” I thought, “Is this what I could do, like all day long?” From that moment on, I knew I wanted to work for companies that were consumer facing, and then I realized that marketing is really the most important touchpoint that connects consumers with the products they love.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When you work in marketing, you’re doing interesting things all the time, because every day is different. At one of my early marketing roles at L’Oreal, I worked on Ralph Lauren Fragrances where we created and launched new fragrances. For one of our launches, we got to do an ad photoshoot down in Florida with a very renowned fashion photographer. I got to be on a huge amazing polo field set with fifty different cast members and top talent for three days. We shot the commercial and turned it into a music video. For someone with a background in math & science, being around such creative genius was electric. It also underscored how marketing is a beautiful balance of data, insights, and creativity.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

Absolutely, this goes back to my L’Oreal days again. Because I worked with Ralph Lauren fragrances, we often had to go to the Ralph Lauren agency, on the floor above, to get approvals and feedback. Now early in my career, I had what I thought were proper professional work attire — pant suits and business casual outfits. So I walked in with what I thought was a very professional outfit, and then looked around, and quickly realized that when you’re marketing for a company — especially one that’s a designer — your appearance plays more of a role than you’d think. While it may seem superficial, I think it was a real lesson on how marketers must immerse themselves with the brand and everything it represents, the values it stands for whether that’s fashion or sustainability.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

The great thing about Humanscale is that we’re a very innovative company. We’re always working on new projects here. Our current focus and passion is targeted to the work-from-home market and bringing our great products into people’s homes.

Traditionally when we’re selling into companies commercially. There’s often one person making a choice for everyone in the company. Now with work-from-home, employees have to make their own purchases. So we’re adopting a holistic approach to not only ensure that they can access our products easily, but so they also understand what they need to work comfortably at home. From on-demand diagnostic tests that help identify what tools you need for your workspace to hosting live-selling events that show how our products function in a real setting, we’re addressing all the needs of the at-home shopper. It’s about creating a partnership to help people find the right solution for their home, rather than just a single drive to an e-commerce purchase.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

More than ever with working-from-home, we can feel trapped by a constant pull to be on our computers and always working. I have three tips to combat burnout from this:

Schedule a break into your day to step away from the slew of emails and really think more broadly about work. Perhaps that’s time to start tackling a project you’ve been putting off or time to think critically about a recent organizational challenge. Have a conversation with somebody in your company that you need to reconnect with. Not only does it help to break up the day, but it ensures you’re continuing to develop that side of work. Lastly, while it may sound cliche, make sure whatever outlet engages you — whether it’s family, exercise, a hobby, or a passion — has an important part in your daily life. Don’t just leave that for your vacations or your weekend. It’s so important to be engaging in something that personally brings you joy every day.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

While I’ve had amazing bosses and mentors support me throughout my career, I think the real difference came when I met my husband. He is a person who thinks very differently than me and showed me that I shouldn’t try to just achieve what I think I’m supposed to be good at, but rather focus on what I’m actually good at and what brings me joy. His perspective and unwavering support enabled me to let go of trying to be perfect in certain ways and to no longer fear failure. Now I focus my time and energy into developing my strong suits, and I think that is what has really propelled me in my career.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Part of why I joined Humanscale after a long career at a wonderful beauty company was because I recognized this brand’s passion around wellness and sustainability, which I think are the two most important topics today. What does it really mean to have better health and wellness in our daily lives, and how can we have a positive impact on the planet and live more sustainability? These questions really speak to me and are what motivated me to join Humanscale. I felt as a marketer, if I could bring more of that to more people, then it’s my way of bringing goodness to the world.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

Yes, one trend that I think is being driven even more by the pandemic, is that a lot of retailers are investing in diagnosis tools, to help guide people to the right choice because not every consumer needs the same solution. This ranges from personalization to leveraging data gathered from other purchases to help other people. A great case study of this is Rent the Runway; they compile the data from what people are renting and their feedback on the renting experience (how it fits, feels, etc.), to help me make choices based on my size, fit and preferences. As a result, the customer becomes more invested and plays a direct role in shaping the business. And for the company, the data becomes really powerful, and it only continues to get stronger informing the customer’s purchases and influencing their shopping behavior.

A second trend that I’ve been following, is that retailers are talking more about the values that they stand for — almost over communicating on those in a way we haven’t seen before. Since we’re not going into physical retail locations, places where they used to be able to communicate in a physical space, they’ve had to bring that into the digital space.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

I definitely think retail stores will continue to exist. I look at the digital realm as an additional choice for consumers. That’s what’s amazing for brands and marketing companies — we now have multiple touchpoints with consumers. I see retail stores as an experience center, for people to go and touch and feel, interact, and ask questions. Even the idea of meeting friends and going shopping, has never sounded so appealing after this collective experience we’ve shared — you can’t quite replicate that in a digital world. As we look ahead, I think retail will evolve in terms of the role of the store and the actual purchase. And I also think that e-commerce is great for certain things such as repurchasing or refilling, but there’s always some need to experience your products to secure the purchase, especially with items that are a real investment like a piece of furniture which should live with you for five, ten, fifteen years.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

I believe some of the most successful retailers are those that double down on their authority and their value proposition. People see Lululemon as an authority in athletic wear and are willing to pay for that quality and expertise. Each of those brands continue to drive forward by owning those principles rather than trying to evolve in a way where they focus on something else. I think the main lesson those retailers exemplify is to know your niche and value and then invest and grow in that space.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

There’s always an opportunity to bring value beyond price and when you can do that successfully, people will pay for value. Drawing upon what we previously talked about, bringing value from an expertise, lifestyle and data insights perspective is critical to staying competitive. If you can deliver additional value, beyond the good itself, then people will pay for that.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

Quality matters — In many ways, the retail experience starts with the product itself; do your offerings solve a true need and will they stand the test of time? We always hear people say, “They don’t make things like they used to.” These days, there’s an opportunity to distinguish your brand through a real commitment to functionality. This will help drive future purchases and convert one-time purchasers into loyal customers. Customer service — No retail operation is sustainable without an exceptional & thoughtful customer service team. Properly trained staff with tools that allow quick, efficient communication can respond and solve any challenge. Freshdesk software is one tool that our team utilizes to stay connected. Communicate exactly how their dollar gives back — Empower customers by explaining how their support has a tangible impact for good, whether it’s with a sustainable product that has a positive impact on the planet, or an ongoing relationship with an organization. At Humanscale, we’re big on transparency, so every offering in our portfolio of products has sustainability certificates that are clearly accessible with third party verification. Let customers feel the difference — There’s nothing more powerful than having a customer “test drive” your product before purchasing. Stay engaged and informed — It’s important to have a clear pulse on customer’s needs. The pandemic forced so many retailers to pivot in an instant, but that responsiveness should always be the gold standard. At Humanscale, we’re always looking ahead and are prepared to shift gears as needed to better support our customers.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Great question. I would start a movement about being confident in who you are for the skills you have. A movement to help people fully realize what they’re good at and lean into that. Nobody is meant to be good at everything and that’s what makes the world work. I truly believe if we all focus on what we’re good at, rather than focus negative energy on the things that we aren’t particularly adept at, somebody else will fill that gap as they’re meant to. We’re meant to work together despite differences — it’s in our nature — that’s what makes companies great; that’s what makes communities great; and that’s what makes families great.

How can our readers further follow your work?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!