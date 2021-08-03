Leeatt Rothschild of Packed with Purpose: “Find advisors early on”

Find advisors early on. Reach out to people you think can provide emotional support and business guidance and build a relationship that will last. I’d count my parents, husband, and friends as advisors.

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leeatt Rothschild, CEO of Packed with Purpose, a corporate gifting company with a social mission.

Leeatt Rothschild is the CEO of Packed with Purpose. She is a driving force for female empowerment and leadership in Chicago, and her expertise stems from over 15 years of working at the intersection of business, sustainability, and brand purpose. In 2016, she founded Packed with Purpose, a corporate gifting company that embeds social impact into the everyday act of gift-giving, from empowering underserved women with job skills to supporting sustainability efforts.

Her background includes an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and a Masters in International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to founding Packed with Purpose, Leeatt was Vice President of Advisory Services at Mission Measurement. In this role, she advised Fortune 500 chief sustainability officers and executives on maximizing the impact and financial returns of their social responsibility initiatives. Leeatt served two years in the Peace Corps in Paraguay, creating income-generating opportunities with local farmers. She is a board member for the Anti-Defamation League, an advisory board member of Bright Endeavors, a mentor for Wesleyan University’s Patricelli Center for Social Entrepreneurship and with Loyola University’s Baumhart Scholars. She is an alumni of the Schusterman Foundation Fellowship.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always been deeply interested in the intersection of business and purpose. My path may be a bit circuitous, but every professional experience I’ve had has in some way informed my mission in founding Packed with Purpose: to embed doing good into the work we do.

Back when I was in the Peace Corps right out of college, I helped Paraguayan farmers create an alternative source of income. When I was getting my MBA, I did research on an entrepreneur on Easter Island who used business skills to preserve their indigenous culture. In my last job, before starting Packed with Purpose, I developed social responsibility and sustainability strategies for Fortune 500 companies.

Now I draw on these experiences to connect small, purpose-oriented businesses with other resource-rich companies for higher impact.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

You have to be prepared to roll with the punches as a business leader. Your personal and professional life will collide in totally unexpected ways.

Right after I founded the company in 2016 through an Indiegogo campaign, we needed to fulfill the donation perks to our backers on a tight deadline. Those included products featured in our gifts. Unbeknownst to me, one of our Purposeful Purveyors packaged their granola too quickly out of their oven — so by the time it arrived at our warehouse, it was hard as a brick because it had been packaged while still hot.

At the time, my newborn twin boys were in the NICU when I got the word from our warehouse. So I met with my first, brand-new employee to troubleshoot the issue in the NICU lounge.

Dealing with that issue quickly and efficiently was challenging and only added to the stress of being in the hospital with premature twins. But it was a good introduction to what leading a business is like: life comes at you fast, and good communication and problem-solving skills are essential.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The granola incident also taught me an important lesson about decision making. Don’t rush anything that needs time to ensure quality, especially when partnering with those outside your own company. While we both agreed to an aggressive timeline, more care could have been taken to ask questions and identify possible setbacks ahead of time.

I’ve learned through working with dozens of purveyors that you have to understand what your suppliers or partners need to get the job done. A partnership can only work if both businesses are aligned on the final outcome, and if care is taken to make sure the quality and delivery is consistent with both brands. Taking that time to ask questions, get involved, and problem solve together for a mutually beneficial outcome is key to a good partnership. It also would have saved more time in the end.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents have supported me and my vision for my business every step of the way.

Early on in my journey, I was feeling overwhelmed by financial forecasts and trying to understand the line of sight of the growth of the business. I needed to be able to talk out loud about my challenges, ideas, and goals.

So my parents met me at a coffee shop and heard me out. Sometimes, you just need someone to listen to you and give you the emotional support and confidence to power through the uncertainty. That person doesn’t have to be a business advisor — it can be friends, family, or anyone who understands you as a person.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high-stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Often the best way to assure myself and relieve stress is to create a clear plan of what I want to achieve.

Before any important meeting, I ask myself: what is the outcome I want from this? What do I need to do to make that happen?

For example, a conversation with our third-party fulfillment partner has real implications on the business’ profitability. I need to be prepared to ask important questions about what success looks like and what we can do to improve our results. So I’ll make a list of three points or questions I want to address beforehand on a post-it.

Sometimes I also just need to get outside and go for a walk to clear my head, even if it’s freezing outside. If I’m thinking about what I want to achieve in a meeting, I’ll rehearse how I want to present in my head while I’m walking, which gives me the clarity and confidence I need to execute.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality, and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

There’s no shortage of data that says diverse teams have stronger business outcomes. A company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) isn’t just good for society — it’s good for business.

Diverse executive teams can help you see your business through all perspectives: partners, employees, customers, and suppliers. At Packed with Purpose, our employees want to see that our core values are upheld in every arm of our business. When we do that well, our team works better together and we’re more efficient. That then becomes a virtuous cycle throughout our whole ecosystem.

In other words, building a team that’s committed to DE&I creates a flywheel for your company that ensures purpose and profit are always in harmony.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

Pay parity is critical. My message to fellow business leaders is to look at your compensation across the board and commit to eliminating salary gaps across gender, race, tenure, and every other category that has created disparities in the past.

Beyond that, I’m constantly thinking about who we want to hire to diversify our perspectives. Diversity is like a kaleidoscope — there are so many ways to look at it beyond race, gender, and sexual orientation. In recruiting, we need to be mindful of all the different lenses that can inform smarter business decisions.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

As a CEO, you must have a vision of where you want to go at all times. You have to make sure that vision motivates and resonates with your team. And you also must keep that high-level vision present while you deal with the everyday problem solving of running a business.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

The myth that my work life and family life are managed separately, or that it can be “compartmentalized.” In most households, childcare is not evenly divided between partners. As a working mom and a CEO, a lot of the household management still falls on me. Equal partnership is a goal all working families must strive for, but it’s certainly not a reality yet.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

One of my biggest challenges is finding time for myself. Addressing my own needs is last on my list — number one and number two will always be my family or my business. Women business leaders must be prepared to navigate this balance.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

I’ve been most surprised by how often I have to zoom out and think really big, and then 10 minutes later get into the minutiae of everyday operations. It can be tricky. But the minutiae provides insights that ultimately guides the growth of the company.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

You have to be able to make decisions quickly, especially at a growing company. Most of that means knowing how to gather disparate pieces of information to draw conclusions quickly.

Every day, I listen to stories and feedback from my clients, purveyors, and employees. I have to be able to triangulate their hiccups or frustration into a creative solution, a product innovation, or a new service and do it promptly.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Hire people you trust completely and give them autonomy. I’m not here to micro-manage my team. Successful leadership empowers a team to have their own goals and standards and to uphold them independently.

If I hire people who share my values, I invest in them and they invest in themselves. I don’t need to peer over their shoulders to see if a task is completed.

Life is complicated. Be patient. Treat your people like humans — if someone just got their COVID-19 vaccine and is feeling sick, they shouldn’t have to ask me for permission to use PTO. This is the culture I want to establish on my team, and my team members should expect the same from me.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Doing good is built into the DNA of my business. But there’s no completion point of doing good. I’m always looking to double down on the company’s impact by finding new communities to serve and improving outcomes within our existing relationships.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1: Find advisors early on. Reach out to people you think can provide emotional support and business guidance and build a relationship that will last. I’d count my parents, husband, and friends as advisors.

2: Remind yourself that people want to help you and you’re not a nuisance. It’s so important to lean on the wisdom of others early in your entrepreneurial journey. Beyond my friends and family, advice from fellow women business leaders has been indispensable.

3: Hire people that have expertise in different areas, especially in your own points of weakness. Don’t just hire people with the same experience as you. That’s what makes our small team so mighty.

4: Hire for your future needs, not immediate needs. This requires you to have your company’s vision in mind every time you hire. If I need help with operations right now, I want to hire someone who will be able to support our operations as they scale up in the next year, too.

5: Learn to discern what’s worth it and what’s not. In the beginning when it was just me launching the business, I thought I had to be able to customize orders for both individuals and a corporate audience for our business model, but I quickly realized customizing for individuals wouldn’t be scalable. You’ll start to recognize what’s feasible and what isn’t as you go.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Use your everyday dollar to create the impact you want to see. Purchase from companies that have values and actions that represent the changes you care about.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How has it been relevant in your life?

My dad always used to tell me that if you don’t ask, you don’t get. If you sit quietly and hope people will read your mind, nothing is going to happen.

You have to get out there and ask for the client you want to attract, the employee you want to hire, the feedback you want to hear.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Serena Williams. She’s a star athlete, a business leader, and a badass mom. She uses her platform to advocate for ideas that are important, not just what the mainstream is saying.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.