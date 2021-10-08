Leeanne Gardner: “Offer a give back component”

Offer a give back component. I like to partner with organizations and provide a partial book sales donation to their organization. In my case, horses are my passion, so if I can create a book signing event at a local equine business, I can not only drive more exposure to their business to highlight what they do, but they will also receive partial proceeds. Win-win!

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leeanne Gardner.

Inspired by her lifelong love of horses and the realization that too many people she encountered struggled to answer the question “What lights you up?”, Leeanne Gardner left the corporate world and founded Unbridle IT, LLC in 2008 with her beloved equine partners, Sassy and Romeo.

Her original mission was to help people tap into their true potential, unlock a long-lost passion and pass along the lessons she had learned through her work with horses… the importance of authenticity, the necessity of perseverance, and the value of resilience.

Since then, in addition to writing her bestseller, Unbridle IT! Buck Up and Create Your Happy, Leeanne has been working with individuals, as well as businesses — big and small — on effectuating positive, holistic changes through facilitating workshops, motivational speaking, and self-care counseling.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

Thank you so much for the opportunity to share my journey…and what a journey it has been the past year! I don’t know that I’m necessarily an “expert” on positive transformation, and becoming a bestselling Author was nowhere on my radar, but I’m definitely a good example of what can happen once you decide to take the reins of your own happiness as well as taking action and being open to opportunities that will present themselves. I began truly living the saying “What you’re not changing, you’re choosing” …and I chose to change it all in the Spring of 2020!

At the onset of the ‘Rona pandemic I was in a state of discontent in all phases of my life; physically, emotionally, and professionally. I realized that I was living my life out of the alignment with passion that I always spoke about. Since the loss of my beloved horse Romeo in 2016, I hadn’t found my reconnection to the horses which is an integral part of who I am. I always encourage people to find out what lights them up and embrace that…and here I was feeling completely unfulfilled in ALL areas of my life AND the horses weren’t a part of it.

I saw the pandemic and subsequent shut down as a fantastic opportunity for people to reset both personally and professionally, so I dove in 100% and changed everything. I became very intentional about what I wanted and embraced gratitude like never before. Within days of this conscious shift, people and opportunities began to appear to help me create my new life in alignment with my purpose. The friends of mine who witnessed my complete transformation encouraged me to write a book about what I was doing. I was given the title of “Master Manifestor” when I moved into a living situation in the exact physical location and surrounded by horses that I had created with my intentions. This last step is what made it possible for me to complete the book as I had truly reunited with my purpose of helping others through working with horses.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I shared the “stage” at a women’s Leadership conference in 2016 with a fellow female entrepreneur, Susan F. Moody, who asked me to be a guest on her radio show after hearing my “Unbridle Your Passion and Lead With Your Heart” talk. Susan is a self-described serial entrepreneur and brilliant woman on so many levels. It was my first radio interview and almost immediately we found a connection. Susan and I are complete opposites on the personality scale; she is very reserved and takes everything in from the background, whereas, I’m a bold extrovert who hugs everyone in sight and welcomes them and invites them in! I hadn’t embraced my entrepreneurialism yet and still had that bit of fear about having my own business. Susan’s passion is startup businesses for female entrepreneurs, and so I knew I could learn from her. We decided to join forces to create a space for women to get both the business support they required to build sustainable businesses, as well as the self-care component so necessary for the woman behind the business. Starshine Communities was a little ahead of its time and in the wrong location for the women who wanted to embrace what we had to offer. What I learned through this experience with Susan is that collaboration is key (with the right people) and can lead to many beautiful destinations as well as discovering and cultivating your true strengths and gifts.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I met a fascinating man in the Spring of 2021 who was creating a wellness center to fill the gap that exists between the traditional addiction treatment centers and a luxury spa with some healing components. The success rate for addiction centers is very low and he was passionate about finding the solution. I asked if he was including horse healing experiences in that solution, and he said yes. So fast forward to September of 2021 when I receive an email invitation to join a select group of world class therapists, mental health and wellness professionals at the new location of his upcoming wellness retreat center outside of Nashville. I’m beyond honored to be involved with this project that will help so many individuals.

In addition, I have partnered with my “horse home”, Hoofbeatz USA, that I discovered with my move last year and host connection events and workshops for women (and some also for men) to learn how to truly show up authentically as is demonstrated by my interaction with the horses. With the isolation that so many have experienced, the need to truly connect with others is more important than ever and the horses convey the importance of showing up as our true selves each day for stronger relationships.

I am confident I will have another book that details the journey of continuing to take my own advice and continue to live intentionally, in full appreciation and gratitude of the fulfilling life that is possible once you’re ready to Buck Up and Create Your Happy!

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

I think the statement “What you’re not changing, you’re choosing” sums up the book in 6 words! In a world where so much is out of our individual control, your happiness is one thing that is 100% up to you. I’ve never been one just to go through the motions of a black and white existence, I’d rather live life in living color. I feel that too many people aren’t taking accountability for their OWN happiness and choose to blame external circumstances for the reason they’re so miserable. That doesn’t work for me, nor does playing a victim or making excuses. Change isn’t easy and sometimes it’s painful. Each one of us is on our own unique journey to go through life experiences and learn the lessons or repeat the mistakes. How we embrace our journey as well as the mindset we adopt is key to our success. This book is for those who are truly ready to take an honest look at what is working, what isn’t working and are ready to do the work.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Authenticity — As I mentioned earlier, I didn’t set out to write my own book this year. As I was proceeding through my journey and to be honest, kind of amazed at what I was able to do with myself and my life, I had several people suggest a coaching program around the book. That is what most people do when they write a book. It is a feeder for a coaching program. Well…I’m not most people and I don’t resonate with the overused word of “coach” as everyone is a coach these days. What I do is more experiential and so I’m creating my business model around experiences with horses (and without).

In addition, there are some established timelines for book launches etc. As I was working with a couple women who were helping me pull it all together, I felt like I was being asked to conform to how everyone else did books…and again those were usually to create a funnel for coaching programs. So, instead of pushing myself for a pre-holiday release, I stopped and really asked myself what my intention for MY book was. I realized it was coming from my heart to help those who just needed to hear someone else’s story that resonated and to observe how there is hope. I intentionally pushed the release to Valentine’s Day 2/14/21, I handled all of my own marketing and hit #1 Best Seller in Amazon Self Help and top 3 in several other categories. In addition, I posted a video about my decision, pre-launch, which I think spoke to people who listen to other’s timelines, instead of to our own heart for what is best for us. Authenticity is truly about claiming who you are, knowing what resonates and what doesn’t, being confident with your decisions and releasing any need for approval and judgement. Be true to your heart and stay in alignment with your purpose.

Courage — Each one of us has a very different concept of life based on the lens we were looking through at the time. The majority of our traumas happen in our early developmental years. I had several significant life events that I endured during age 7–15 which laid the foundation for how I proceeded into adulthood. I never chose to be a victim, instead I constructed a series of walls that have all been mostly broken down over the years as the healing has happened (most with the horses). I put all of my stuff in this book, the good, the bad and the downright ugly. Actually, I didn’t even think twice about disclosing the ugly, as there are many men and women who may have had similar experiences so if my words can help them heal, then that makes my heart happy. Once you can release it, you free yourself up to close that chapter of your story and write a new chapter so to speak!

Resilience — The definition for resilience is — the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. I strongly believe that my childhood experiences equipped me with HUGE resilience muscles which have served me well through my corporate career as well as into adulthood. Resilience enables you to dance in the moment and shift gears when life happens in a way you hadn’t planned without spinning into a tizzy. If you do start spinning you can bring yourself back quickly and determine your next step forward. I also believe that you can build your own resilience muscles by learning to respond and being mindful of positive outcomes for all.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Before I wrote the book, my focus was on marketing and branding consulting. This was something I was experienced with, but it was becoming more of a chore especially with those clients I felt out of alignment with. Now that I’ve realigned with my purpose with helping people tap back into a passion and choose that path to creating happiness, I’m attracting people that are ready to make changes and in some cases that may include a career change. Organically I can increase my client base with those who see that business sustainability begins with a strong personal foundation and alignment.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

As I self-published and the book has only been out there a little over 6 months, I’m still cultivating the lucrative opportunities, however, there are so many opportunities to make a difference with your words. One book may change someone’s life and it may be yours. I believe that having a book opens more credibility doors as the individuals seeking you as a speaker or consultant can read your concepts and energy in advance vs just the basic marketing materials. In addition, when you have years of corporate experience and have then stepped into the entrepreneurial arena, I feel that you set yourself apart as you can speak to both demographics more effectively. I look forward to creating more equine workshops based on the chapters of my book.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I didn’t have a budget to seek a national publisher and I had experience with a previous collaborative book with self-publishing so I went that route. I’m sure I could have increased exposure and don’t more promoting, however this book was coming from my heart and so I chose to reach out to my circle and network. I did research a few options, but they seemed like just more coaching programs looking to take your money. It would have been nice to find a resource for heart centered authors to share their successes.

I learned that you really need to toot your own horn to get people excited about supporting your book launch. As a marketing consultant, prior to stepping into this new role as an Author, I was great with making others look good, but sometimes it’s hard to shine that light on yourself. If you aren’t good with that, hire someone to help you!

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

As I mentioned, the idea of creating a big drip campaign to funnel in participants for an online coaching program didn’t appeal to me…actually the thought exhausted me, however, there are some fundamental pieces you’ve got to have in place if you plan to monetize your efforts! If you are not good with creating effective copy and drip campaigns, etc, this is one area that you would want to outsource. The same with targeting where your target audience can be found. If the readers you would most appeal to don’t spend any time on social media, then you shouldn’t spend anytime trying to promote their either. Know where to find and target them.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Remember what sparked that desire in you to write the book in the first place. Why did you feel that what you had to write about was something that could help others/would be of interest?

2. Know your audience. Not everyone is a good fit nor will be interested in your book. So, when you are marketing it, don’t speak to the masses, speak to that one person who needs to embrace the words you’ve crafted.

3. Hire a professional to do your cover artwork. We all know how important first impressions are and if your cover looks hokey and doesn’t pull a reader in, then it doesn’t matter how profound your words are!

4. Offer a give back component. I like to partner with organizations and provide a partial book sales donation to their organization. In my case, horses are my passion, so if I can create a book signing event at a local equine business, I can not only drive more exposure to their business to highlight what they do, but they will also receive partial proceeds. Win-win!

5. Post your book reviews. What are other people saying? I think testimonials add credibility and can validate the time and expense for someone to choose your book to add to their library.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oprah — When I left corporate in 2008, I told my boss I’d be on Oprah, and she told me that she believed me. I had no idea why, but I knew that I’d have the opportunity through the horses. I know that she has an interest in how the horses are helping so many people and is a huge supporter of mental health, self care and overall wellness. I’d love an opportunity to sit with her and discuss the power of authenticity surrounded by horses.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.unbridleit.com

LinkedIn — www.linkedin.com/in/leeannegardneraz

Facebook — www.facebook.com/UnbridleIt

Instagram — www.instagram.com/unbridle_it/

www.instagram.com/leeannegk

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.