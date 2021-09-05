Lee Woodward of Skyborne Airline Academy: “Aviation is so resilient”

Aviation is so resilient. Through major global events in recent history — the pandemic, wartime conflict, financial crises — you see a temporary flattening of the growth, but the industry is unyielding. COVID has been incredibly profound for communities, individuals, and their families –it’s not an experience that any of us will forget. However, from a business perspective, this pandemic will register as little more than a blip five to ten years from now. Once again, aviation will pull through.

Lee is co-founder and CEO of Skyborne Airline Academy, a modern airline training academy based at Gloucestershire Airport in the United Kingdom and Vero Beach in the United States. Lee oversees every aspect of the business, ensuring delivery of the very best user experience and outcome for all cadets and customers. With three decades of experience in the airline industry as a pilot with British Airways, a former shareholder and director of CTC Aviation group, and current Training Captain, Lee brings a level of unrivaled expertise and thoughtful insights into the future of the aviation industry.

Thank you for having me! Honestly, I’ve wanted to be an airline pilot since I was a child — it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. At age 21, I went to flight school and, 18 months later, became a pilot for British Airways. I’m very lucky to have had the chance to live my dream — it’s an extremely competitive field and I feel very fortunate to have had the experience.

I then became a trainer and examiner on the Boeing 757 and 767, a role I still enjoy today. After 14 years at British Airways, I joined CTC Aviation group, a fledgling training company in the UK, as the company’s COO and Director of Business Development. From 2003–2015, we grew CTC into one of the most successful pilot training companies in the world — training 3,000 pilots each year for about 60 airlines worldwide — before selling the company to L3Harris Airline Academy.

Thinking about the next chapter of my career, I knew that working in a large corporation wasn’t for me — I love being nimble, innovative, and entrepreneurial. So instead, my partners Ian Cooper, Tom Misner and I founded Skyborne! We sat down and masterminded a program that would allow us to approach airline training differently, identifying the gap in the industry and imagining how we could solve for it.

It’s worth noting that we’re certainly not finished innovating our program — there is still work to be done in this early stage of Skyborne’s journey, which is exciting. We’ve just purchased a legacy flight training program in Vero Beach, Florida, and I could not be prouder of this milestone. This is an incredible facility — if there is such a thing as an Ivy League flight school, this is it! With drive, determination, and a willingness to think outside the box, we are committed to giving Skyborne’s trainees both in the UK and the US the best training and user experience in the world.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the early stages of forming Skyborne, we made the mistake of placing our trust where we shouldn’t have, and our dependence on that other entity caused a significant setback with getting our program up and running. That experience taught me to be more stringent, shrewder in my business dealings, and generally, more streetwise. I believe partnership and collaboration are critical to successful businesses, but that early challenge proved the value in being less dependent on other organizations to drive your business forward. As they say, don’t put all your eggs in one basket!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

My advice for mitigating burn out is applicable to the entire aviation industry. The current global shortage of pilots puts incredible pressure on the industry and will undoubtedly lead to increased pilot burn out if not corrected. However, we wouldn’t be facing this shortage if we made a serious effort to remove barriers to entry.

If you look at the universal talent that available to be pilots, there is incredible untapped potential in minority groups and women — it’s woeful that they have such poor representation in the industry. In fact, women only make up 10 percent of pilots worldwide! The pilot training process is so expensive, it’s clear it is cost prohibitive to individuals who could make a huge difference in the shortage we’re experiencing today.

I believe nurturing STEM initiatives in early education and implementing more affordable training models could make this rewarding career path accessible and achievable for more people. As an industry, we can do better.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

That is a great question. There are many people who have helped me get where I am today and I’m extremely thankful to all of them for their guidance and mentorship. When I was a new pilot with British Airways, I was blessed to work with have half a dozen senior training captains who were truly invested in my success — I can still remember their pep talk on my first day. The training and guidance they provided me as a rookie first officer gave me the values that I still live my life by today.

I also must thank Chris Clarke, former chairman of CTC Aviation group, and his son Robert. Both have been significant sources of inspiration to my career and instrumental to my development.

Tom Misner and Ian Cooper, my business partners — both bring incredible expertise and experience to our business and it’s an honor to work alongside them and pioneer an innovative flight training program together.

Of course, I am grateful to my wife for her unwavering support despite a universal travel schedule that keeps me constantly moving. She’s incredible!

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Throughout my career, I have had the pleasure of ushering thousands of cadets into exciting, rewarding careers as pilots, armed with the training and experience they need to be successful working for a commercial airline. We are leveraging our expertise from the field to prepare the next generation of pilots so that they can do their job consistently and safely. Moreover, we’re striving to make this a more accessible career path for more people. This effort is worthwhile not only because it will benefit the airline industry, but it also benefits the individuals who otherwise might not have had the means or access to pursue a career as airline pilots. Knowing that our program can make a difference for individuals at a personal level is just amazing.

Thank you for that. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the Aviation and Air Travel industries?

Skyborne was founded on a desire to innovate the airline training model, and to do so requires that we align ourselves with the right people. Our leadership team members each bring 20–30 years of experience in the business, and we’ve been able to attract best- in-class experts across every sector we work in, from training to recruitment and selection. Even our finance team are some of the most experienced in the aviation business!

Unlike a traditional flight school program, our carefully selected cadets are trained in an airline-focused manner to support their career paths. We are here to prepare pilots to be successful in the airline industry, and that training begins on day one. We take the techniques that airline pilots employ on a Boeing or Airbus aircraft and teach them in our flight school, ensuring that our pilots are ready for that next step in their career without interruption. In fact, we are so committed to this philosophy that we offer a unique money back guarantee. If a cadet fails in training for proficiency reasons, we see that as our responsibility and pay back a significant portion of the training fees.

Another innovative practice at Skyborne is including customer service training for every pilot in the academy. Some people might find that perplexing — what role does a pilot have in the customer experience? Based on our experiences both in the cockpit and as passengers, we believe it’s significant. I have seen firsthand the impact pilots have in the cabin on the customer experience. Therefore, we train for it, companies like L’Oréal and Apple who have adapted their training models to be applicable to pilots and the airline industry.

When we started Skyborne, we asked a large carrier what they felt they weren’t getting from flight schools today. They quickly shared their frustrations with the lack of risk awareness and analysis training, bemoaning that this training should begin at the flight school rather than with the airline. We agree with this sentiment, and therefore established a proprietary risk analysis program that our cadets and their trainers are tapped into every day.

A final innovation that I am extremely proud of: Skyborne is the only flight school in the world to have signed up for Red Umbrella, a mental health awareness and fitness program. Through Red umbrella, all our staff and cadets have access to discreet peer-to-peer mentoring as well as clinical counseling if needed. Mental and emotional health is so important for pilots, and so I’m very proud that Skyborne participates in this program and has those services available to our team.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing these innovations?

Our innovative program lessens the burden on airlines to initiate their new pilots into airline methodologies, customs, and practices because Skyborne has already instilled them with that knowledge. Through repetition, reinforcement and layering the learning experience. This application of relevant knowledge and skills using a multi-media approach truly enhances the training experience, Skyborne’s expert instructors prepare newly qualified pilots for the rigors of airline operations, ensuring a seamless transition into the next chapter of their careers.

How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?

This disrupts the status quo of pilot training for cadets who, upon graduating from the Skyborne program, are fully prepared for the rigors of a career of an airline pilot, which allows for a seamless transition into their new role. This is better for the pilot, for the airline, and ultimately, for the passengers they serve.

Are there exciting new technologies that are coming out in the next few years that will improve the Air Travel experience? We’d love to learn about what you have heard.

There are several new technologies that I’m keeping my eye on over the next few years. Specifically, I’m very excited that Skyborne has ordered ten electric-powered training planes! We should have them at the end of 2022 and we’re really looking forward to adding them to our fleet. I believe electric-powered planes are the future. I remember when, just a few years ago, Airbus announced that they will launch their first totally electric-powered passenger aircraft by 2030. The world is looking for greener, more sustainable solutions, and this is a great example of how the airline industry can contribute to that effort.

I’m also mindful of some esoteric technologies on the horizon, such as advanced communications systems that will allow planes to fly closer together safely. This means that currently congested airspace will be alleviated, thanks to the accuracy of these innovative navigation systems. Going into a holding pattern or sitting on the tarmac will be a thing of the past. Rather, pilots will have the ability to coordinate their movements by slowing down or speeding up, ensuring that the flight patterns better fit together.

As you know, the Pandemic changed the world as we know it. For the benefit of our readers, can you help spell out a few examples of how the Pandemic has specifically impacted Air Travel?

COVID-19 had an enormous impact on Air Travel, and in some areas that impact continues today. While traveling between the UK and our Vero Beach location in summer 2020, there were often 30 passengers or fewer on the plane with me — it was extraordinary. But it’s amazing to see how the industry is rebounding, particularly in the US. Airports are buzzing with people anxious to start traveling again.

Aviation is so resilient. Through major global events in recent history — the pandemic, wartime conflict, financial crises — you see a temporary flattening of the growth, but the industry is unyielding. COVID has been incredibly profound for communities, individuals, and their families –it’s not an experience that any of us will forget. However, from a business perspective, this pandemic will register as little more than a blip five to ten years from now. Once again, aviation will pull through.

Can you share five examples of how the Air Travel experience might change over the next few years to address the new realities brought by the Pandemic? If you can, please give an example for each.

The pandemic taught us that there are better ways of funneling people through airports. I was formally part of an organization that was designing more sophisticated security systems at airports. Rather than arriving and queuing up for the lengthy, tedious process that we experience now, this multi-tiered system began the moment you walked into the airport. It leverages various points throughout the airport — from check-in and through the terminal — recognizing that, eventually, everyone will funnel down the jetway and onto their planes. So, this company takes advantage of that through a layered system of passive screening along the way. I’m hopeful that COVID will help expedite developments like this.

COVID has also presented an opportunity for the industry to be smarter about immigration. Travelers shouldn’t be standing in crowded lines for hours to get through immigration, not just because of COVID but due to any number of communicable diseases. We can do better. Maybe consider carrying onboard immigration officers to conduct the process inflight — you have a captive audience!

Airlines go out of their way to provide seven-star treatment on board, while the airport itself, particularly immigration and security, is the industry’s real Achilles heel. If airports can invest in these kinds of innovative technologies, it will have a huge impact on the user experience and air travel will be pleasurable again.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please learn more about Skyborne’s US program at www.skyborneacademy.com and about our UK program at www.skyborne.com. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

