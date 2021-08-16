Lee Scott of The Goddard School: “Focus on early education”

Focus on early education — we need more seats in areas of need, work with the current public and private providers to ensure quality early education. If we start young, we know children will do better in life.

As a part of my interview series about the things that should be done to improve the US educational system I had the pleasure to interview Lee Scott.

Lee A Scott has over 30 years of experience in early childhood education program development. For twelve years, she has been a consultant to The Goddard School, as Chairperson of the Educational Advisory Board, designing the summer, after school, and kindergarten programs as well as supporting materials for parents. She was a senior officer at Primrose Schools, Sylvan Learning Systems, and Connecting with Kids. Lee co-founded Curiosityville, an early learning platform for young children. She authored the national Partnership for 21st Century Learning Early Learning Framework and consulted on/or wrote many innovative educational projects with Johns Hopkins Brain Science Institute (International Arts & Mind Lab), National Geographic Society, Scholastic Publishing, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Mattel (All Aboard for Global Goals!) Amazon Kids (Do, Re, Mi!), and others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I first studied language development and became a speech and language pathologist. I worked in both hospital and educational settings. I found I loved focusing on how children learn and infant brain development. As I worked with educators and researchers, I discovered I wanted to be able to bring the research to practice within the classroom. I have a wonderful colleague who called me the translator. I get a kick out of that but that sums up what I love to do…provide helpful information based on research and best practices to help families, educators and schools.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh my, there have been many, but I think of when a hard of hearing child thanked me for helping her learn to read. She then said “Miss Lee, if you can read, you can learn anything.” I will never forget her little face. That sticks with me because right then and there I knew what I was doing impact on another life.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are authority in the education field?

I have a broad base of experience, over 30+ years, in writing and testing research-based solutions in early education. In that work, I have been fortunate to work in a variety of areas such as assessment, program development, professional development, family resources, and the operations of early learning environments. I had the pleasure of being selected to author the Partnership for 21st Century Skills Early Learning Framework. I also love creating ideas for families through wonderful programs such as Thomas and Friends. This broad-based career has given me the perspective of the varying stakeholders from parents, children and teachers to policy makers and program designers.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

Wow, this is a tough one. I have the upmost respect for educators today. It has become harder and harder each year. I am impressed with many of what I call the one-off schools such as Polaris Tech in Jasper, SC or Harlem Academy in NYC that provide terrific models of how we need to adapt our traditional approaches to education. Our scores have slipped over the years and we must find better ways to educate our children. In early learning, we need more seats and more teachers. We have many quality providers of early learning and care and we can learn a great deal from what they are doing to replicate in communities of greater need.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

The US education system recognizes the five core social-emotional skills, defined by the Collaborative for Academic and Social-Emotional Learning (CASEL). Skills include self-management, social awareness, self-awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making. By teaching and building upon these pillars, children are able to develop a strong social emotional well-being, impacting their performance in school and in life. Parents can reinforce these skills through my tips with the Thomas & Friends brand, giving parents the same tools to continue practicing these core skills with their little ones at home. Through playing with Thomas & Friends, our tips show the many personalities of the different characters like Thomas being brave, Percy being helpful and Nia being creative, showing children the many qualities others bring, as well how they too can be inspired and make more friends.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

Teacher pay and benefits — we need to attract and keep the best of the best or we will never improve the system Smaller class sizes — more personalized approach less children slip through the cracks. Equal access to technology — all children should be able to use the same tools. Focus on early education — we need more seats in areas of need, work with the current public and private providers to ensure quality early education. If we start young, we know children will do better in life. Improve all classroom environments so children feel safe and therefore will be ready to learn.

How is the US doing with regard to engaging young people in STEM? Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement?

I think we are playing catch-up but in many ways are also leaders with programs such as New Tech High Schools across the country. The focus on STEM in the past ten years has made great impact in our schools. We can do more by:

Start early, teaching use of tech as a learning tool and not just entertainment. Bring more project-based learning using STEM principles within everyday classroom activities. Award children for STEM accomplishments with the same intensity as sports.

Again. This goes to #3 above for equal access.

Can you articulate to our readers why it’s so important to engage girls and women in STEM subjects?

It is important that all children are engaged in STEAM skills and opportunities. Every child brings something to the table and if we only focus on one biological sex in an area of learning then everyone loses.

As an education professional, where do you stand in the debate whether there should be a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) or on STEAM (STEM plus the arts like humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design and new media)? Can you explain why you feel the way you do? What? I didn’t realize there was such a strong debate. Why?

It is ridiculous. You need the arts and design in all areas of STEM, you need to communicate in all areas of STEM. You cannot have one area without the other. We don’t need to choose we just need to explore how to create learning opportunities that combine various skills. We need to avoid teaching subjects and focus on skills.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Oh my favorite quote is from my amazing stepson, Hunter Scott. He once wrote to his dad “ Never give up and the magic will find you.” It sticks with me in all I do…looking for the magic that will help others.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!