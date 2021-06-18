Lee Moskowitz of Antenna Group: “Enthusiasm”

Enthusiasm. You should be so enthusiastic about digital marketing that your clients can’t wait to kick off with you and that your colleagues look forward to working with you. As an introvert, it can sometimes be challenging (or exhausting) to always be outwardly vivacious, especially when discussing data sets or technical aspects like conversion tracking.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lee Moskowitz.

Lee Moskowitz is a digital marketing strategist who develops full-funnel marketing strategies and lead generation initiatives. He has worked on campaigns for a wide range of clients, from leading companies to small & local businesses. Lee brings his expertise in executing cross-channel advertising campaigns and marketing automation to implement results-oriented integrated marketing campaigns. Lee holds a master’s degree in Marketing Communication Management from Manhattanville College and a BBA in Marketing from Pace University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for including me in this series! One of the great things about the marketing industry is that there are so many different areas and specialties that you can focus on, but this can also make it intimidating for people who are entering the workforce for the first time or are switching careers. I had known that I wanted to work in marketing ever since I was in high school, but I wasn’t exactly sure what specifically I wanted to do, so I did a few internships in college to get experience and explore the industry. After trying out product management and sales-oriented internships, I started interning at a small outdoor advertising and marketing agency, where I realized my passion for digital marketing. It was like something just clicked! My internship turned into a part-time job, then a full-time job, and I worked at that agency for a few years, transitioning into a lead marketing operations position, before moving on to my next role.

Since my first marketing job was at a small agency, “learning by doing” is how I built my skill set. I remember one day, my boss asked if I’d be able to set up some quick ad campaigns, so I seized the opportunity and started learning all things PPC. I started with the basics, obsessing over keyword match types, comparing bidding strategies, and so on. Before I knew it, I was running all our digital advertising campaigns.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

This probably won’t make most readers laugh, but anyone who has ever talked to representatives from Google or Facebook will likely at least nod their head and chuckle. When I was first learning PPC, I would spend hours on the phone with Google and Facebook support reps. I was so eager to learn and do things the “right way” that I would follow everything these reps said and make all these big changes to accounts. Then a few weeks would go by, and a new rep would contact me saying they’ve been assigned to my account and have important changes that I needed to make ASAP, otherwise I would be missing out on results. So, I would then spend more hours talking to them, following their advice, and making changes. Then a few weeks later, a new rep could contact me, and the cycle would continue, without getting the results I wanted.

Eventually, I realized that just because these reps worked for the ad platforms directly, did not mean they knew more than me or had the best advice. I quickly discovered that many times their advice increased costs and had negative impacts on performance.

Through the years, I’ve learned that this is a common mistake for new marketers, to the point that it’s almost a “rite of passage” into the world of PPC. When you get an email from someone with an official Google email address, you assume that this person is an extremely technical expert who you should follow. While I mean no disrespect to the people in these roles, blindly following their advice will likely end up costing you time and money. In most instances, they will just tell you to increase your budget “so you don’t miss out,” switch to an automated bidding strategy, and expand your keywords or audience. Before making any changes to your campaign, do your due diligence to make sure you fully understand what you are doing and why you are doing it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Marketing campaigns take a lot of work from a lot of people, ranging from graphic designers to content writers to account managers. I have to call out my colleagues at Antenna. It’s such a collaborative and supportive environment. Mike Sallander, SVP of Digital Strategy, has given me the opportunities and room to grow my career. Meghan Ervin, Marketing Account Director, does everything to keep accounts running smoothly. Having support like that has been instrumental to focus on the strategies and tasks needed for success.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Antenna is a full-service digital marketing agency full of in-house subject matter experts who are extremely passionate about what they do. When clients need SEO, we bring in our SEO team; when they need public relations, we bring in our media relations experts, and so on. It’s really impactful to be able to rely on one agency for all of your marketing needs, rather than working with different vendors for every project or working with an agency that outsources their work.

My colleagues from each practice area have deep domain expertise in the ecosystems we serve, which are primarily the cleantech, energy, sustainability, mobility, health, and real estate industries. Most of my colleagues have professional and academic backgrounds in these industries prior to joining Antenna and understand the complexities of these markets from a technical, policy, finance, supply chain, and project development perspective. They also bring relationships with key industry influencers, be it executives, reporters, analysts, investors, or event organizers. This enables our teams to add value on day 1 and ramp up campaigns quickly.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy. Adaptability. Decisiveness.

Empathy is one of the most important soft skills for any professional to have, but for career growth, it isn’t just a soft skill anymore. Empathy is a hard skill that requires work to master. It’s more than just observing information and behavior. It’s about understanding the perceptions of those around you. To achieve positive outcomes and get results, you need to understand how your team or clients are feeling and why they may be feeling this way. Adaptability is one key for success. Things don’t always go as planned. Goals shift, resources change, and sometimes even the most robust strategies don’t work out the first time. Having to take a step back to analyze, then completely change the strategies or tactics you have already been working hard on can be discouraging and isn’t easy to do, especially if you’re abandoning an idea you loved or if a similar campaign worked in the past. However, adapting is often a necessary part of the process to close leads, increase sales, and achieve goals. Decisiveness is probably the biggest trait I have had to work on. I tend to be an overthinker, which has been helpful in many areas but can make it difficult to quickly land on a firm decision. In situations where I’ve needed to do some quick decision making, I’ve found it helpful to give myself a limited amount of time to analyze and think, so that I’m still able to approach the issue strategically while holding myself accountable to decide by a certain time or date.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The majority of our clients are in the cleantech, health, and real estate industries, so I have the privilege of working on many exciting projects with innovative companies that are working to help people and improve the world for future generations.

The world is facing one of the biggest threats in human history: climate change, or to be more accurate, a climate crisis. All the science and evidence show that human-induced climate change has brought the world into a climate crisisthat will impact every person, and living thing, on this planet. However, the clients I work with give me hope that a sustainable future is possible. A few of the exciting projects that I’m working on include lead generation campaigns for corporate sustainability teams, promoting electric vehicle adoption, and helping companies market carbon capture technologies to corporations, governments, non-profits, and other stakeholders.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

By far, the biggest mistake companies make when starting digital marketing is trying to dive right into a campaign without really hammering out what their goals are. People tend to get caught up in the excitement of launching ads or place a higher priority on launching something fast rather than launching something properly. Before even thinking about starting a campaign, you should be able to articulate a clear, concise statement on what success would like from your digital marketing efforts. Once you have your statement, make sure that every stakeholder, including all your client contacts and your colleagues supporting the campaign, confirms their agreement on the goals. For example, optimizing for lead generation is very different from raising awareness and increasing market share. You will always get better results if you define your goal from the beginning, rather than trying to figure it out along the way.

Another big mistake I see is diving right into the creative aspects, as these are often the most fun and tangible parts. You can create the most beautiful ad or email, but if you are not getting in front of the right people, your campaign will fall flat. Make sure that you are doing enough research and spending enough time thinking through your audience criteria before jumping right to the creative components. Your audience should be narrow so that you are targeting the most relevant people based on interests, characteristics, and other criteria while remaining large enough to get meaningful results.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

There isn’t one master “blueprint” that will work for everyone. Trying to follow a generic plan can hinder your success. Every campaign should be customized to fit the needs of your goals and audience.

That being said, a “blueprint” could look something like this. First, start with your goal. Do you understand what a successful outcome from your campaign would look like? Is it realistic? Then, begin your discovery phase, which should include an audit of any previous efforts, audience research, and competitor research. Next, do a content audit. What existing assets can you leverage in your campaign? What new assets do you need to create? From here, take all your insights from your audits and start outlining what the campaign could look like. The outline should include the overarching strategy, audience definition, budget, timeline, specific tactics, and the KPIs you’ll be tracking. If you’re having trouble filling out a certain part of the outline, that tells you where you need to do more research before launching anything.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Again, there isn’t one answer that will work for everybody all of the time. I like to use the comparison of asking “What tool would be best for a construction project?” All the tools in your toolbox can be helpful, but sometimes you need a hammer, and other times you’ll need a wrench for the task at hand. With PPC, sometimes Google Ads will be the best platform, and other times, LinkedIn will be the best. It really depends on so many factors, including your goals, your product or service, your industry, your audience, and your budget.

While I don’t want to oversimplify things, here are a few scenarios of when a certain platform would be best:

If you’re providing a solution for a product/service that people will be actively searching for to solve their immediate or short-term needs, leveraging Google Search Ads to bid on keywords is the best.

If your product or service is something that people might not necessarily be seeking out, leveraging Facebook advertising, and building audiences based on interests and behaviors can be best.

Lastly, if you’re B2B and have a longer sales process, LinkedIn Advertising is best because it lets you hone in on specific job titles, member skills, company criteria, and more.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

You need to know your goal, your audience, and your data. In that order.

Defining your goal is the most important part of the PPC campaign. Are you aiming for direct sales? Leads? Video Views? From there, you will need to translate these goals into an ad objective that you can optimize around in the ad platform.

Next, you need to determine who your audience is. Some clients think that everyone and anyone can be in their target audience, and while this might be true for some offerings, this usually isn’t the case. There is a narrower audience you should be targeting to maximize your ad spend. Where does your audience spend their time online? What are their interests and behaviors? What do they care about? If you can’t answer these questions, you need to do in-depth research and create buyer personas. From there, you can start testing different audiences to find what works best.

Lastly, you need to understand how to analyze data. You’ll need to know how to set up conversion tracking across your website to track any action that can be tied to campaign performance. You need to be able to not only report on the data but also be able to analyze and draw insights into what’s working. As the saying goes, “if you cannot measure it, it does not exist.”

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Segmentation. Odds are your database is full of contacts who fit into different categories that will care about different things and have different value propositions. You should be segmenting contacts based on criteria that will allow you to deliver them a highly personalized email with the message that they will care about the most. For example, at Antenna, the emails that our real estate contacts receive are very different from the emails our energy storage contacts receive. Better segmentation results in better engagement. How to talk to your audience. Figure out what tone works best. Do your contacts prefer a formal style or a more casual, fun vibe? Many marketing emails emphasize all the great things about the company sending the email, but don’t do the best job of putting it in context of why the recipient should care and what this means for them. When sending a cold email to a prospect, treat it like a conversation starter. Emphasize the recipient’s needs and ask to learn more about their issue you may be able to solve. You should give a brief overview of your company so there is context behind your questions, but if your email is mostly one giant paragraph talking about yourself, you should readjust and ask yourself if you would respond to this email if you were to receive it. Automation. To be an effective email marketer, you need to master marketing automation. Unlike one-off eblasts, marketing automation can lead to stronger buyer intent because emails are triggered based on certain actions the contact has taken. For example, a common lead nurturing workflow starts with an eBook download and sends a continuous series of emails that provide additional relevant information, such as blogs, case studies and webinars to nurture the contact throughout the sales funnel. For more transactional products, abandoned cart workflows alone can also be a major game-changer for sales teams.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I am very passionate about HubSpot! I’ve been working on the platform for years now and came to Antenna because of my experience in using HubSpot as a CRM and for inbound marketing campaigns. When I first started, HubSpot was brand new to Antenna and now we’ve grown to a Platinum tiered HubSpot agency partner, helping clients nurture and close leads. One of the nice things is that there are various scalable plans, ranging from the free CRM to enterprise plans with robust automation and reporting capabilities, so it’s easy to find the right fit for the client. It makes segmenting and sending highly personalized emails very efficient. The fact that we can have email marketing, CRM, website tracking, landing pages, and closed-looped reporting all in one platform makes running marketing campaigns much more effective.

The other tool that I am absolutely obsessed with is Zapier. It makes connecting data and integrating various web applications incredibly easy and efficient. I use Zapier in nearly every integrated campaign I run, for things such as automatically updating spreadsheets to connecting ad campaign leads to CRMs.

On a much smaller scale, Loom is a great tool that doesn’t get as much love as it deserves. If you’re not familiar, it’s a quick, easy to use, screen-recording tool. I’m constantly recording tutorials over Loom, saving me from writing long back and forth emails. The only downside is that I have to hear the sound of my own voice when I rewatch my recordings.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Practice. This is probably the most obvious one, but the only way to get experience is by practicing. When you launch your first campaign, you’ll quickly find out what you don’t yet know and what you need to improve on. Analyze your results and see if you can piece together a “story” of what the data shows. Then go back, take your learnings, run your next campaign, and repeat. Look up anything you are unsure of. If you do not yet have the opportunity to work directly on campaigns, create your own Google Analytics and ad accounts to familiarize yourself with the platforms and take advantage of the certifications and training courses available. Enthusiasm. You should be so enthusiastic about digital marketing that your clients can’t wait to kick off with you and that your colleagues look forward to working with you. As an introvert, it can sometimes be challenging (or exhausting) to always be outwardly vivacious, especially when discussing data sets or technical aspects like conversion tracking. But when someone sees how passionate you are, it is so much easier to work towards success. Enthusiasm is contagious; it will motivate your team and build connections with your clients. Clear Communication. If you can clearly communicate your plans, questions, and insights, your skills will be more effective and your strategies more impactful. You must be able to explain something in the simplest terms, while also being ready to provide highly detailed answers, keep campaigns moving, avoid hurdles, and build relationships with your colleagues and clients. When working across multiple departments, it’s essential that nothing gets lost in translation and that your graphic designer has the same understanding of goals as your content writer. Clear communication is also very important when you need to push back on a client to steer them in the right direction. If you can explain to a client why you are pushing back and proposing an alternative to their request, they will be thankful for your honesty and will see how much you care about their goals. Teamwork. Marketing is all about collaboration. Even the most “full-stack” marketer cannot and should not do everything themselves. Surround yourself with a team of experts who care just as much about succeeding as you do. Learn how to support others and how to let others support you. If you’re able to rely on your team, you can give yourself time to grow and focus on what you’re best at to improve on one of your weaker areas. Give everyone on your team a chance to contribute, whether they are brand new to digital marketing or have been working in the industry for years. Results. To be highly successful you need to generate results and be able to track these results to your efforts. What differentiates a successful marketer from a non-successful marketer is the ability to not just talk about concepts and tactics, but to be able to show your clients that all your work has generated leads, increased website traffic, or closed sales. You and your campaigns are only successful if you can prove that the investments they have made for your services have been worth it.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

There are so many great blogs and resources out there, such as Wordstream and PPC Hero. I have to give the biggest shoutout to the Reddit community /r/PPC. It’s a nice mix of new marketers and seasoned professionals, where users provide in-depth answers for the sole purpose of helping others. You can learn a lot just by browsing daily posts and it was extremely helpful when I was first starting out. It’s especially nice to be able to connect with people who are just as obsessed with PPC as you are.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Fact check everything. Get your information from reputable sources and don’t rely on one single source for everything. Use real facts to form your actions and opinions and consider the impact any decision can have on others.

I already spoke a bit about the climate crisis, but the fight against this threat is a movement that always needs momentum. It can be uncomfortable to talk about because it’s scary and some view it as a politicized topic, but it is a universal and unavoidable issue. Support companies that are working towards decarbonizing our climate. Pay attention to which corporations are responsible for carbon emissions and aren’t working to reduce their carbon footprint. Eat less meat, make sustainable choices, and do your part in supporting climate change mitigation.

