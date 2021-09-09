Lebanese Chicken and Rice — A warm memory!

Lebanese Chicken and Rice

Cooking Lebanese chicken and rice as an ex-pat brings good family memories to your home. Cooking doesn’t mean much unless it’s done with love. It brings back memories of mothers in the kitchen. They cook every day because everyone comes over for dinner at some point during the week, even though they are tired, but they always make time for family members and friends. Georges Chahwan loves this dish! It reminds him of the great stories shared around the dinner table.

The taste of cinnamon in the chicken warms the hearts. The roasted almonds and walnuts remind every ex-pat of their dad’s garden where they would pick fresh green almonds in the spring.

Fixing rice is a serious business! You have to get out the bowl with engraved paintings to make sure you use the nice one because you are serving your guest. Georges Chahwan appreciates Lebanese – This food tells an amazing story because every component has its own memory.