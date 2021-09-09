Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Lebanese Chicken and Rice — A warm memory!

Lebanese Chicken and Rice Cooking Lebanese chicken and rice as an ex-pat brings good family memories to your home. Cooking doesn’t mean much unless it’s done with love. It brings back memories of mothers in the kitchen. They cook every day because everyone comes over for dinner at some point during the week, even though […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Lebanese Chicken and Rice

Cooking Lebanese chicken and rice as an ex-pat brings good family memories to your home. Cooking doesn’t mean much unless it’s done with love. It brings back memories of mothers in the kitchen. They cook every day because everyone comes over for dinner at some point during the week, even though they are tired, but they always make time for family members and friends. Georges Chahwan loves this dish! It reminds him of the great stories shared around the dinner table.

The taste of cinnamon in the chicken warms the hearts. The roasted almonds and walnuts remind every ex-pat of their dad’s garden where they would pick fresh green almonds in the spring.

Fixing rice is a serious business! You have to get out the bowl with engraved paintings to make sure you use the nice one because you are serving your guest. Georges Chahwan appreciates Lebanese – This food tells an amazing story because every component has its own memory.

    Georges Chahwan

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Food is the Language of Love

    by Georges Chahwan
    Photo Credit: GMVozd/Getty Images
    Thriving Through the Holidays//

    8 New Thanksgiving Recipes and Rituals That Will Break Tradition (in a Good Way)

    by Stephanie Fairyington
    Community//

    Philippe Massoud of ilili: “You must elevate your execution to stand out”

    by Chef Vicky Colas
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.